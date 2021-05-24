Now that we’ve made it through all of the graduations and end-of-the-school-year festivities, it’s time to gear up for some amazing summer celebrations. Whether you’re planning an outdoor adventure with the family, hoping for a relaxing night out with your sweetheart, or simply looking for exciting ways to fill your days, we’ve got you covered. Here are Birmingham’s top 13 events happenings this June!

13 Birmingham Events & Happenings: June 2021

Through December 11, 2021: The Market at Pepper Place

Through Saturday, December 11, peruse locally grown produce, handmade goods, pastries, jewelry and so much more at Pepper Place. Weekly cooking demonstrations from local chefs, live music and other activities also make this market a must-visit. This is the ideal way to explore vendors in Birmingham’s best entertainment district! pepperplacemarket.com

June 3 – 5, 2021: Red Mountain Theatre’s Parkside Concert Series

Celebrate the new month and the opening of the Red Mountain Theatre Arts Campus with the Red Mountain Theatre Parkside Concert Series. Enjoy live performances from Birmingham favorites like Bobby Horton, Audrey Cardwell, and Cecil Washington. Tickets are $10, and shows begin at 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Note that masks are required at this event, and capacity is limited to 50%. redmountaintheatre.org

June 4 – 6, 2021: Alabama Ballet Presents Ovation

Enjoy a beautiful live performance by the Alabama Ballet this June. Ovation is a mixed repertory performance that showcases the strength and talent of each Alabama Ballet dancer. During this performance, guests can enjoy two special pieces, George Balanchine’s Serenade and Agnes de Mille’s Rodeo. Tickets start at $45, and performances take place at the Dorothy Jemison Day Theatre. alabamaballet.org

June 6, 2021: Vulcan’s 117th Birthday Bash

Grab the entire family, don your party hats and head to Vulcan Park & Museum for the 117th birthday celebration of Vulcan, the world’s largest cast-iron statue. This year’s festivities include delicious snacks from Who Dat Sno Cones, Coca-Cola and Simone’s Kitchen ATL. There is also a beer and wine garden for adults to enjoy. Admission is free for Vulcan Park & Museum members, $8 for adults and $6 for children (ages 5-12), and the celebration runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. visitvulcan.com

June 11 & 12, 2021: St. Elias Lebanese Food and Cultural Virtual Festival

The St. Elias Lebanese Food and Cultural Festival is back in a new format for 2021! Celebrate the best of Lebanese food and culture at this virtual event. Chow down on your Lebanese favorites via drive-through or takeout, and then place your bids during the online silent auction. A virtual tour of the church is available to watch. The best part of this online festival? A portion of all festival proceeds benefits local charities! The event runs from 10 a.m. t0 7 p.m. on both days. stelias.org

June 12, 2021: Magic City Brewfest

Cheers to the return of one of Birmingham’s favorite festivals: Magic City Brewfest! On Saturday, June 12, head to Sloss Furnaces for an afternoon of great fun and tasty hops. First founded in 2007, Magic City Brewfest has grown into a must-attend event for craft beer connoisseurs and newbies alike. With over 50 breweries pouring their best brews, this festival definitely needs to make it on your calendar. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and admission is $37. magiccitybrewfest.com

June 12, 2021: A $10,000 Night on the Red Carpet

Get dolled up and head to the Inverness Country Club for a great cause and a chance to win a $10,000 cash prize! Join Genny Williams and Magic 96.5’s Rob Conrad as they host this wonderful event. Attendees can enjoy professional red carpet photos, several door prizes and raffle drawings (including the chance to win an Iconic Golf Cart and a Jeep Gladiator), live entertainment by Bourbon Break Band, and delicious food, beer and wine. All proceeds benefit The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Genny Williams’ campaign for the 2021 LLS Woman of the Year. The night begins at 6 p.m., and the dress code is semi-formal. Admission is $300 for couples and $200 for singles. eventbrite.com

June 18, 2021: Jake Hayes Memorial Golf Tournament

Make plans to spend Friday, June 18, at the beautiful Highland Park Golf Course playing for a great cause. Tee up with the team at Cahaba Brewing Company as they celebrate the life and legacy of Jacob “Jake” Arthur Hayes. All proceeds benefit the Hope for Autumn Foundation, a Birmingham-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to support families battling childhood cancer and fund lifesaving research and treatment options. The driving range opens at noon, and there is a shotgun start at 2 p.m. Registration fees begin at $150, and sponsorship opportunities are also available. cahababrewing.com

June 18 – 20, 2021: I’m With Mike Virtual 5K

Tie up your favorite running shoes and get ready to celebrate your fathers, sons, uncles, brothers, partners and friends at the I’m With Mike Virtual 5K. Pick your favorite running or walking trail and complete your 5K to support those impacted by prostate cancer. All proceeds benefit the Mike Slive Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to prostate cancer awareness and funding efforts to end this cancer once and for all. Registration fees are $35, and all those registered by Tuesday, June 1, receive an official race t-shirt. imwithmike5k.com

June 19, 2021: Father’s Day Steak Competition

This is the Father’s Day event your dad will actually want to attend. Fire up the grill and join Cahaba Brewing Company for the inaugural Father’s Day Steak Competition, benefitting the Hope for Autumn Foundation. All those competing have a chance to win cash prizes and special trophies for the best steak and chicken wings. The event features delicious food, local vendors, live entertainment and more. Entry fees start at $100, and the event runs from noon until 5 p.m. facebook.com

June 19, 2021: National Juneteenth Festival & Parade

Join the National Juneteenth Observance Foundation (NJOF) of Alabama as they celebrate the day in 1865 when enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally told they had been freed by Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation two years prior. The day includes a family-friendly festival and parade, food from some of Birmingham’s most beloved restaurants and food trucks, live entertainment, local vendors and more. Admission is free, and the event begins at 9 a.m. at Kelly Ingram Park. facebook.com

June 26, 2021: Big Night on the Farm

Break out your cowgirl boots for a night of fun benefitting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby County. Big Night on the Farm, held at Helena Hollow, is a special event featuring live music from Cabin Fever, food trucks from local favorites like Chubbfathers, Phat Sammich and Frios, a fun raffle, and the chance to design your own bouquet with the Wild Honey Flower Truck. Admission is $40 and includes access to all farm activities, including a mechanical bull, farm animal encounters and yard games, plus one meal ticket and two drink tickets. Sponsorship packages starting at $500 are also available. classy.org

June 26, 2021: Taco-Rita Festival 2021

Previously known as Taco Fest, Taco-Rita Festival brings the most delicious Mexican fare back to the Magic City. Taste some of Birmingham’s best tacos and margaritas as they compete for the highest honors of best taco and best margarita. All proceeds benefit Bare Hands, Inc., a nonprofit organization that helps create creativity and innovation in metro Birmingham. The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Sloss Furnaces, and tickets are $5. barehandsinc.org

Enjoy the sunny days of this glorious month ahead!

