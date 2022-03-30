Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

There’s nothing like spring in Birmingham. Warm, sunny days are just around the corner, and we’re celebrating with fundraisers, family-friendly fun runs, and outdoor events galore. It’s time to enjoy the best of what Birmingham offers this April. Here are fantastic local events happening this month. Happy spring!

17 Birmingham Events & Happenings: April 2022

April 1, 2022: April Fooled at The Marble Ring

Looking for some April Fools’ Day fun? Head over to The Marble Ring, Birmingham’s beloved speakeasy, to enjoy delicious cocktails while being placed in uncomfortable situations. The April Fooled event begins at 6 p.m. and is free to attend. facebook.com

April 2, 2022: Best Buddies Friendship Walk

Raise awareness for Best Buddies programs in local schools, workplaces, and communities by joining 40,000 walkers across the country. Best Buddies programs support inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Birmingham Friendship Walk takes place at Oak Mountain State Park and begins at 10 a.m. Registration is free, but those who raise $50 or more earn a 2022 participant T-shirt, which you receive on walk day. bestbuddiesfriendshipwalk.org

April 8 & 9, 2022: Birmingham Botanical Gardens’ Spring Plant Sale

The Friends of Birmingham Botanical Gardens hosts its annual Spring Plant Sale once again! Get ready to garden (and support the mission of the Friends) by shopping hundreds of plants specially selected for our region and nurtured by the Friends’ dedicated volunteer growing groups. Choose from heirloom vegetables, Japanese maples, azaleas, and more! Members can enjoy priority access to the sale on Friday, April 8. The sale is open to the public on Saturday, April 9. bbgardens.org

April 9, 2022: Birmingham Diabetes WALK for Camp Seale Harris

Ready to run for a great cause? Sign up for the 2022 Birmingham Diabetes Walk for Camp Seale Harris. This walk, held at Veterans Park, raises awareness for type 1 diabetes and directly benefits Camp Seale Harris, a retreat designed to assist those living with diabetes. Register as a team or individual for free. The event runs from 9 a.m. to noon. qgiv.com

April 9, 2022: CahabaQue

What sounds better than a day filled with barbecue, beer, and bragging rights? CahabaQue takes place on Saturday, April 9, at Cahaba Brewing Co. The annual cook-off features teams of backyard grillers and professionals alike. Try all-you-can-eat samples from each team’s barbecue offerings and vote for your favorite while enjoying craft beer and live music. Gates open at 1 p.m. for the general public, and the event runs until 5 p.m. or until the ‘cue runs out. Make a day of it while supporting a great cause: breast cancer research happening right here in Alabama. Tickets begin at $15. bcrfa.org

April 9, 2022: 12th Annual Funky Fish Fry

Avondale Brewing Co. hosts its annual Funky Fish Fry on Saturday, April 9, in support of Autism Awareness Month. Listen to live music from The Drennen Brothers, Automatic Slim Blues Band, and Livewire while enjoying fried catfish and delicious brews. Kids’ activities complete the event, and proceeds benefit the Autism Society of Alabama and Mitchell’s Place. Tickets start at $10. funkyfishfry.com

April 9 & 10 2022: 4 Bridges Arts Festival

Plan a spring road trip to Chattanooga for this highly-anticipated juried art show that attracts visual artists from across the country. The 4 Bridges Art Festival showcases the unique talents of 140 artists and offers over $20,000 in cash awards. Find diversity in mediums and styles, including printmaking, digital art, basketry, photography, and more. 4 Bridges Art Show is held at First Horizon Pavilion, and event hours are Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Entry costs $5, and individuals 18 and under may enter for free. avarts.org

April 10, 2022: Darter Festival

Make plans to attend the ninth annual Darter Festival benefiting the Southern Environmental Center and their programs at Turkey Creek Nature Preserve. Experience live music, local food and drinks, and family-friendly activities. The festival takes place at Avondale Brewing Co. and begins at noon. Advanced general admission tickets are $10, and advanced VIP tickets — which include food and drinks from Luna and prime indoor seating — are $50. Tickets begin at $15 when purchased on the day of the event. eventbrite.com

April 10, 2022: The Magic Flute

Attend one of the most beloved and performed operas of all time at Samford University’s Harrison Theatre. The Magic Flute features vibrant characters and exquisite music and vocals, and it’s a wonderful first opera for all ages. The opera begins at 2:30 p.m. and is part of the Dr. Chandler and Jane Paris Smith Opera Series. Student tickets are $10, and adult tickets are $20. etix.com

April 14, 2022: Tap Takeover with Alabama Symphony Orchestra

Alabama Symphony Orchestra takes over TrimTab Brewing Company for the unveiling of a brand-new beer in honor of the orchestra’s 100th anniversary. The event includes pop-up performances by ASO musicians, the Alabama Ballet, Opera Birmingham, Red Mountain Theatre, and more. TrimTab’s full selection of to-go and draft beer, as well as delicious offerings from local food trucks, are available for purchase. Tickets are $20, and the event starts at 5 p.m. alabamasymphony.org

April 22 – 24, 2022: Magic City Art Connection

Calling all artists and art enthusiasts! The Magic City Art Connection is back and better than ever. This annual festival transforms Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark into a fresh and vibrant artistic hotspot. Featuring locally and nationally known artists, music, dance, kids’ art experiences, sculpture installations, food, and more, this event is ideal for the creative Birminghamian wanting to connect with the community while experiencing unforgettable talent. Event hours are Friday, noon to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ticket prices are yet to be determined, so stay tuned for details. magiccityart.com

April 23, 2022: Mutt Strut

Grab your furry friend and join Hand in Paw for a fun day full of exciting race routes, contests, and more! The 12th annual fundraising event features a 5K and one-mile fun run. Races begin at 10 a.m. at Homewood Central Park. Registration for the 5K is $30, and the one-mile fun run registration fee is $25. classy.org

April 23 & 24, 2022: Corks & Chefs

Come out to Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark for an explosion of flavors! The highly anticipated Corks & Chefs tasting event is back for its 25th year at the Magic City Art Connection contemporary art festival. This year’s attendees can enjoy delicious dishes from many of Birmingham’s favorite restaurants. Guests can also enjoy wine, craft beer, spirits, cocktails, and seated tasting seminars. Ticket prices are yet to be determined, so stay tuned for details. magiccityart.com

April 28, 2022: Dining Out For Life®

AIDS Alabama and Birmingham’s best restaurants come together for the 13th annual Dining Out For Life® event on Thursday, April 28! Help raise funds and awareness for HIV services by dining at a participating restaurant. There’s never been an easier (or more delicious!) way to make an impact on your community. Participating restaurants include Brick & Tin, Carrigan’s Public House, El Barrio Restaurante Y Bar, and more! aidsalabama.org

April 30, 2022: Bob Sykes BBQ & Blues Festival

Are you ready for some barbecue and blues? The Bob Sykes BBQ & Blues Festival is back for its 11th year. On Saturday, April 30, head to DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer to enjoy a day full of great music and even better food. The whole family can enjoy live performances, vendor booths that include arts and crafts, outdoor exhibits, and a kids’ corner featuring fun activities and games. Gates open at 11 a.m., and the event runs from noon until 8 p.m. This is a rain or shine event, and advance tickets are $20. A portion of all proceeds is donated to a local nonprofit, Caring Men & Caring Women. bobsykesblues.com

April 30, 2022: Gumbo Gala

Come hungry to the 17th annual Gumbo Gala, a one-day cook-off hosted by Birmingham’s Episcopal Place at Cahaba Brewing Company. The gala is free to attend and open to the public, so grab your friends for an afternoon of live entertainment, local makers, and, of course, tasty gumbo from the 40 teams competing! All proceeds benefit Episcopal Place, a local nonprofit that provides affordable and independent living for low-income senior citizens as well as low-income adults with disabilities. The fun begins at noon. episocopalplace.org

April 30, 2022: Jazz Cat Ball

Get your gala on as the Greater Birmingham Humane Society Auxiliary Board hosts its annual Jazz Cat Ball. The event is one of the largest animal rescue fundraisers in the South, and includes a black-tie gala with a seated dinner, live music by New Soul Brigade, a casino, and online and live auctions! All proceeds benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. The event begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 30, at the Sheraton Hotel. Sponsorships are also available. gbhs.org

April 30, 2022: Sara Sells Birmingham Grand Opening

Experience a furniture and home decor shopping sale like no other! Sara Sells is a once-a-month warehouse sale of furniture, home decor, lighting, and more – all at a great price! And, everything can be taken home with you on sale day. If you’re unable to take all items home with you the day of, Sara Sells also offers alternate pickup days and local delivery. The Birmingham Grand Opening takes place on Saturday, April 30, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. sarasells.com/birmingham

Enjoy the sunny days and warm breezes of this glorious month ahead!

