Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Looking for a doctor in Nashville who specializes in plastic surgery? Here are Music City’s best doctors working in breast reconstruction, liposuction, tummy tucks, and more.

The Top Plastic Surgeons in Nashville

Known for their desire to showcase the best of the best, the StyleBlueprint team has vetted each of these plastic surgeons, inviting only a handful to join this list of the Top Plastic Surgeons in Nashville.

Nashville Cosmetic Surgery

Neighborhood: Belle Meade

Website: nashvillecosmeticsurgery.com

With over 23 years of experience, Dr. Don Griffin of Nashville Cosmetic Surgery, a board-certified plastic surgeon, is dedicated to empowering self-confidence through cosmetic surgery. His team’s concierge approach focuses on surgical excellence and patient safety with natural results, ultimately helping people love what they see in the mirror. Dr. Griffin’s new state-of-the-art surgery center allows him and his team to provide a seamless and high-quality experience throughout the surgical journey.



**********

Hatef Aesthetics

Neighborhood: Belle Meade

Website: hatefaesthetics.com

Founded by Dr. Dan Hatef, an award-winning, board-certified, double fellowship-trained aesthetic plastic surgeon, Hatef Aesthetics provides surgical, minimally invasive, and nonsurgical treatments for your aesthetic needs. Expect superior service and an attentive staff committed to achieving the best possible results for their patients.



**********

The Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville

Neighborhood: Midtown

Website: theplasticsurgerycenterofnashville.com

Led by two premier female plastic surgeons, Dr. Mary Gingrass and Dr. Melinda Haws, The Plastic Surgery Center of Nashville offers a uniquely female perspective as well as a compassionate and considerate patient experience. The center performs several cosmetic procedures, including breast augmentations, breast lifts, abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), liposuction, blepharoplasty (eyelid surgery), Botox® injections, and more.

**********

Whether you have lived in Nashville your entire life or you are just stopping through for a couple of days, the SB Guide is full of things you don’t want to miss — local businesses, local events, top restaurants, and more!

Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email