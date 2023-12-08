Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Nashville is home to some of the best med spas in the South offering facials, injectables, body contouring, and other cutting-edge aesthetic services. If you are on the search for the best of the best, below is the list of our partnering med spas eager to welcome you and cater to your diverse beauty needs and concerns.

The Top Med Spas in Nashville

Known for their desire to showcase the best of the best, the StyleBlueprint team has vetted each of these med spas, inviting only a handful to join this list of the Top Med Spas in Nashville.

Complexion Cosmetic Dermatology

Neighborhood: West End

Website: complexionnashville.com

Conveniently located off West End and 440 in Nashville, Complexion was co-founded in 2019 by Beth Higney and Natalie Copeland, aesthetic nurse practitioners with a combined 25-plus years of industry experience. Beth and Natalie lead a team of skilled practitioners who perform some of the most cutting-edge cosmetic dermatology treatments available, including filler, botox/Dysport, microinfusion treatments, laser treatments, IV therapy, vitamin injections, and more. In 2022, Complexion introduced its signature collection of custom skincare products, including its highly coveted AM & PM Serum. They also offer notable brands such as Biologique Recherche, Colorscience, and SkinBetter.

Hatef Aesthetics

Neighborhood: Belle Meade

Website: hatefaesthetics.com

Hatef Aesthetics offers treatments provided with the highest level of medical professionalism in a relaxing spa environment. Choose from a variety of services, including laser hair removal, chemical peels, hair restoration, cosmetic injections, and more. At Hatef Aesthetics, expect superior service and an attentive staff ready to help you design a custom, personalized plan to achieve the results you desire.

The Skin Lounge at Nashville Cosmetic Surgery

Neighborhood: Belle Meade

Website: nashvillecosmeticsurgery.com

Are you looking for a trustworthy place for your non-surgical cosmetic needs? Opening in early 2024, The Skin Lounge at Nashville Cosmetic Surgery offers state-of-the-art treatment options designed to help patients love what they see in the mirror. From customized treatment plans for injections, laser treatments, radiofrequency treatments, and facials to product recommendations, the goal is always subtle and natural results that leave you feeling confident and beautiful.

Elan Skin Nashville

Neighborhood: Green Hills

Website: elanskinandlaser.com

Elan Skin opened its doors in 2004 as one of the first medical spas in Nashville. Their adept service providers have over 150 years of combined skincare experience and prioritize a warm, inviting atmosphere. With a variety of lasers and technologies, including Morpheus8, DiamondGlow, and Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP), they can help you with the issues you want to address. They also offer two membership options to help you save year-round on their most popular services and products.



ElàMar Skin

Neighborhood: West Nashville

Website: elamarskin.com

ElàMar has been in the aesthetics business since 2013, with its Nashville location opening in 2021. The upscale medical aesthetics boutique offers popular treatments, including Botox, dermal filler, and a BBL Photofacial — a powerful light therapy treatment for your skin. With a mission to create beauty, the team works diligently to create a fun and comfortable atmosphere, ensuring a positive experience.



Ona Skincare

Neighborhoods: Belle Meade and East Nashville

Website: onaskin.com

Ona Skincare offers customized and cutting-edge services to help you look and feel your best. Its skilled providers have over 40 years of combined experience and pride themselves on giving comprehensive treatment plans for every patient based on their concerns and budget. Services range from CoolSculpting Elite to Lutronic Genius radiofrequency microneedling. They also carry top-quality, medical-grade skincare products and treatments from sought-after brands like ZO Skin Health and Revision.



Amaka Aesthetics

Neighborhood: Brentwood

Website: amakaaesthetics.com

Led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Amaka Nwubah, Amaka Aesthetics is an all-female-run business in Nashville’s Brentwood neighborhood. In addition to plastic surgery, Amaka Aesthetics is home to a full-service med spa offering non-invasive treatments such as chemical peels, microneedling, and vaginal rejuvenation. They also offer their own unique skincare line, which Dr. Amaka formulated herself. The team at Amaka Aesthetics believes in treating patients from the inside out, and they prioritize a welcoming and affirming environment for all who enter their practice.



