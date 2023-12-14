Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Nashville is widely known for its vibrant community of freelancers, entrepreneurs, and creatives, many of whom don’t have an office to escape to every day. If you are on the hunt for a collaborative place to work beyond your favorite coffee shop, below is a list of the top coworking spaces in Nashville.

The Top Coworking Spaces in Nashville

Known for their desire to showcase the best of the best, the StyleBlueprint team has vetted each of these coworking spaces, inviting only a handful to join this list of the Top Coworking Spaces in Nashville.

e|spaces

Neighborhoods: Burton Hills, Franklin, The Nations

Website: espaces.com

e|spaces creates collaborative and professional environments for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and corporate teams. Each location consists of private offices, meeting rooms, and shared workspaces, and on-site amenities include 24/7 access, free parking, coffee and snacks, WiFi, IT support, and more. With three additional Nashville locations opening soon, e|spaces offers the flexibility to utilize it as needed — without the burden of multi-year leases.



Ampersand Studios

Neighborhoods: Music Row

Website: amperstudios.com

Ampersand Studios is a unique co-working and creative content studio on Nashville’s iconic Music Row. The 26,000-square-foot creative hub features floor-to-ceiling glass private offices and a member’s lounge specifically designed for today’s hybrid workforce. Ampersand Studios provides month-to-month, all-inclusive lease options, and in addition to their elevated workspaces, joining the community unlocks access to its creative business growth incubator, an in-house content studio, production solutions, and equipment rentals. Other perks include member appreciation events such as catered meals, in-house grazing tables and happy hours, and off-site happy hours with their partners at Barcelona Wine Bar.



The Malin

Neighborhoods: Wedgewood Houston

Website: themalin.co

The Malin boasts thoughtfully designed workspaces that inspire you to work beautifully. Their newest location in Nashville’s Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood is the brand’s first co-working space outside New York City. At The Malin, you will find exceptional hospitality, various communal seating areas, spacious rooms available to book, and a familiar and focused environment ensuring you produce your best work. Amenities include complimentary guest allowance, executive assistant services, locally roasted coffee and espresso drinks, access to soundproof phone booths, and more. Plus, their second location is slated to open in South Gulch in early 2024.

