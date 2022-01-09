Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

If this is your year to solidify a healthy and effective supplement routine, you’re in the right place. After all, Jasmin Rosil is The Turnip Truck‘s resident go-to for all things supplement-related. The health and beauty buyer for all of Nashville’s Turnip Truck locations, a locally owned natural grocery store, Jasmin has been working for the company for 13 years. She certainly knows her vitamins, minerals, and herbs! We asked Jasmin to weigh in on our burning questions about everything from probiotics to supplements that combat daily stress and anxiety.

10 Questions with a Vitamin & Supplement Expert!

We’ve heard conflicting reports about whether or not the body effectively absorbs traditional vitamins. What’s the truth?

The truth is individual to each person. Properly absorbing vitamins, minerals, amino acids, superfoods, and herbals is dependent on so many factors attributing to one person’s health. For example, one person can take a B-12 supplement and get lots of energy from it, but another isn’t affected by it at all. We rely on the strength of our digestive system, from the stomach to the liver, to make the best of the foods and supplements we provide it. There are ways to boost our chances to absorb the supplements we take. Fermenting (which makes the product more digestible) and adding co-factors to vitamins, minerals, and herbs helps cut the digestive work. It presents the materials simply so our bodies can readily use them. Be sure to ask our Turnip Truck vitamin experts to show you these improved options.

What’s your take on collagen supplements?

Collagen supplements can be such a great tool for so many different health goals that it’s easy to see how it has gained in popularity over the past few years. Adding a collagen supplement can improve skin, hair, muscle, joint, bone, digestive, and even heart tissue health. It gives all those connective tissues the nutrients they need to stay pliable and strong. Our collagen brands source responsibly and ethically from the best meat and fish on the market, so you can be sure they are high quality — including for vegans. There are tailored vegan collagen-supporting products to help keep them strong and youthful. The most popular way to take collagen is with tasty drink mixes and gummies. For the best support, we suggest taking them for a few months.

What supplements should women never skip?

A woman experiences so many different life-stages that affect her dietary needs. We are ever-changing! No matter which stage you’re currently experiencing, an omega fatty acid called Gamma-linolenic acid (GLA for short) can greatly support hormone health. Omega fatty acids are an essential nutrient, meaning we cannot create them ourselves, so we rely on dietary intake to get this in healthy amounts. GLA is responsible for influencing balance in female hormone health. This can lead to easier monthly cycles, mood balance, improved skin, decreased unwanted menopause symptoms, and increased bone health. You can find great sources of GLA in Evening Primrose and Borage oil supplements. All women should see a benefit from adding this oil.

RELATED: What Is ‘Concierge Medicine’ + Why Is It Trending?

Are there any underrated “sleeper” supplements you’d recommend for an immune boost (beyond old reliables like Vitamin C and Zinc)?

Yes, there are — stress-reducing supplements. Stress is a major player in the performance of our immune system. When we’re stressed out, so is our immune system; it dampens its activity and ability to do its job against invaders and threats. These days, it’s so easy to get stressed! We have a lot on our shoulders. Many supplements help us manage stress, but the best comes from the adaptogen herbal family. The most popular are Ashwagandha, Reishi mushrooms, Holy Basil, and Rhodiola. Some people choose CBD hemp supplements to help manage their stress. Your immune system can fight better if you keep yourself at healthy stress levels.

Stress and anxiety are an everyday battle for most people, but we can rely on adaptogen herbs to help us overcome this. I’m a huge fan of the adaptogen family of herbs and mushrooms and have used them for more than a decade. Adaptogens do just as they say — they adapt our bodies to the environment around us. When we’re exhausted, they lift our energy. When we’re restless, they help calm us down. They help us find balance by nourishing our adrenal system, otherwise known as our “fight or flight” system. It helps ward off the unwanted effects of stress — poor sleep, low energy, food cravings, and more.

In your opinion, what’s the best approach to incorporating probiotics into our routines?

The best way to add probiotics into our routine is with variety. The more sources, the better! First, add these friendly florae to your daily meals through fermented foods. Some delicious probiotic-rich foods are kombucha, miso, sauerkraut, yogurt, cultured nut milk, kefir, and kimchi. A capsule or liquid probiotic supplement can also aid us. It offers targeted support for the most helpful probiotic strains common in the human gut. Having these on a regular basis will improve your probiotic health, enhancing digestion and immunity.

There are so many supplement brands available. Given that the FDA doesn’t approve supplements, what should we look for to ensure we’re getting the highest quality?

Great question! We should all become smart shoppers, and our clues are on product labels. The best brands are proud to talk about their supplement quality, and they can prove it with their accreditations and seals of approval. Some even go so far as to provide you with QR codes and links to their websites to give you the full product background that they cannot fit on the label. The more they’re willing to share, the less there is to hide. Transparency is everything. Our health and beauty experts can help guide you and make it easier to find the top and most innovative supplements the industry has to offer.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding chlorophyll water. Is it beneficial?

Chlorophyll is a wonderful supplement. I’m glad to hear it’s trending! Chlorophyll is abundantly found in plants to give them their green color. When we add chlorophyll to our water and drink it, we improve our bodies’ ability to deliver oxygen via our respiratory and circulatory systems. More oxygen in our system means more energy to do everything, from exercise to metabolism. It has another little-known benefit as being a body deodorizer, making us smell fresher longer. It’s a food supplement and is widely considered safe for all people. It is almost flavorless, too, so don’t be scared to try it.

RELATED: Change This ONE Thing and Sleep (Together) Better

Should we worry about overdosing on supplements?

Too much of a good thing can be bad for anyone. I encourage anyone looking to take an increased amount of supplements to consult their medical professionals before making big changes in their intake. With that said, the supplements I would be the most careful with taking in high doses are fat-soluble vitamins (such as vitamin A, D, E, and K) and zinc. Fat-soluble vitamins can build up in your system and are not removed easily through metabolism. This can harm your organs’ overall performance. Zinc is also a heavy mineral that can upset the stomach when taken in high doses. Please be sure to read your supplement bottles for the suggested dosage so you nourish yourself safely.

Does it matter what time of day we take our supplements? The best time to take supplements is when it is convenient for you. If you are a better morning routine person, take them then. If it’s easier to remember before bed, add them in there. I take my vitamins at breakfast and lunchtime, as I have a sensitive stomach. Having food with my supplements helps me digest them better. Keep in mind that taking supplements can give you improved energy. For example, I would not take a B vitamin complex a few hours before bedtime, as it could keep me awake with its cellular energy boost. Supplement labels do a great job suggesting when to take it if you need guidance.

Thank you, Jasmin. You can find Jasmin at area Turnip Truck locations. Here’s to a happy, healthy year!

**********

Keep up with the best parts of life in the South. Subscribe to StyleBlueprint!