Whether you’re a Nashville native or visiting for the first time, Lower Broadway in Music City’s Downtown has over a dozen rooftop bars right on Broadway, or “Lower Broad” as we locals call it. This is ground zero for Nashville tourists and bachelorette parties, but natives sometimes find themselves braving the crowds for expansive views of the city and a fun night out.

The high-energy, fast-paced atmosphere is what attracts people from all walks of life — not to mention the bird’s eye views that are remarkably easy to come by thanks to Lower Broadway’s selection of rooftop bars, patios, and lounges. These establishments serve up a wide selection of food, beverages, and live music in addition to the pretty views.

The rooftops featured below are all on Broadway proper, but if you venture beyond the main drag, Nashville boasts plenty of other rooftop offerings in the downtown area and beyond.

15 Rooftop Bars in Nashville – Directly On Lower Broadway – With Amazing Views

Acme Feed & Seed

101 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 915-0888

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m..; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Located on Lower Broadway, this 22,000-square-foot building holds a special place in the hearts of locals, newcomers and tourists alike. Each floor of this historic three-story building offers a totally different experience. Some argue the best of Acme Feed & Seed is its open rooftop overlooking Riverfront Park, Nissan Stadium, and the rest of historic Broadway, but we’ll let you be the judge.

AJ’s Good Time Bar

421 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 678-4808

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Looking to hear some live country music and enjoy a drink while you’re at it? Head to AJ’s rooftop Star Bar for some noteworthy views. Also, a fun fact about AJ’s is that it’s housed by the oldest building on Broadway, AND it used to be a Civil War Hospital. How cool is that?

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row

400 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (629) 203-7822

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Enjoy an adult beverage at this lively, three-story country bar. With its unique ambiance and great views of Broadway and downtown Nashville’s renowned Batman Building, the rooftop at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row is somewhere you need to visit at least once!

Downtown Sporting Club

411 Broadway, Nashville, TN • (615) 271-4395

Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Perched atop the recently renovated Broadway institution Paradise Park, Downtown Sporting Club offers great drinks, including frozen cocktails, and live music. Beyond that, you can watch some sports on numerous TVs, and throw some axes all in one place!

Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar

307 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Opening just a little over three years ago, Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar is a popular spot on Broadway. The venue features four levels of excitement. On two of the floors — one being the rooftop patio — you can find live music and plenty of refreshments. And, iHeart Radio even has an in-house studio here, so you never know who will show up!

Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock ‘n’ Roll Steakhouse

221 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 248-2706

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk is an electric spot to say the least. Boasting five floors and a capacity of up to 2,000 people, this is a bar that definitely draws in the crowds. On the fifth floor, you can find an open rooftop lounge with another great downtown view, artisanal cocktails and even steaks.

Luke’s 32 Bridge Bar

301 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 • (740) 341-6205

Hours: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to close; Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to close

As one of Nashville’s largest rooftop bars, Luke’s 32 Bridge is definitely a great bet for finding a little standing room on busy Broadway nights. There are six floors, eight bars, and three stages, each offering a variety of live music, ranging from country artists to professional DJs. As an added bonus: Luke’s rooftop has a full sushi bar!

Nashville Underground

105 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 964-3000

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight; closed Monday and Tuesday

Now, this spot is a truly unique one, notwithstanding the fact that the “Underground” has a rooftop. Odd word-pairing aside, if you’re looking to escape the country music scene (no judgment!), you can head to Nashville Underground to listen to house music on the “highest and largest multi-level rooftop on Broadway.” You will also find real, green grass on the rooftop!

Nudie’s Honky Tonk

409 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

Hours: Daily, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Nudie’s Honky Tonk features live music on its bottom floor, but more than that, the crowds come and go to take in the display of costumes designed by iconic tailor Nudie Cohn, who dressed the likes of Johnny Cash, Hank Williams, and Elvis Presley, just to name a few. Inside, you’ll also find Nudie Cohn’s own restored custom vintage Cadillac hung on the wall! And of course, when you’re ready to take in the views and enjoy a breath of fresh air, Nudie’s offers a spacious rooftop deck for a little reprieve from the crowds.

Ole Red

105 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 780-0900

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The folks at Ole Red pride themselves on their great music, great eats, and a vibe they describe as glam meets grit. Some say their favorite part of Ole Red is The Lookout, a rooftop bar featuring live music, dining, and what they like to call “fancy pants” cocktails. Fun fact: Ole Red got its name from Blake Shelton’s breakout hit, Ol’ Red.

Redneck Riviera

208 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 436-4070

Hours: Monday through Thursday, noon to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Work hard, play harder at the Redneck Riviera — a place all about community and coming together through live entertainment, drinks, and outstanding food. On the Redneck Rooftop Bar & Patio, you can find people playing cornhole and enjoying a cold one on the turf.

Rippy’s Honky Tonk

429 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 244-7477

Hours: Daily, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

As one of the first things you see when you approach Lower Broadway, Rippy’s Honky Tonk is a must if you’re looking for the complete Lower Broad experience. With high-spirited vibes and some of the best BBQ in the neighborhood, a night at Rippy’s is one to remember and their rooftop bar affords fabulous people watching.

The Stage On Broadway

412 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 726-0504

Hours: Daily, 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

According to the folks at The Stage, they’re a “little bit of Texas and a whole lot of Nashville” — and we agree! This bustling spot is a long-time Broadway favorite, known for its multiple levels. Each level boasts a stage with bands often simultaneously playing throughout. All the way upstairs, the bar bleeds out onto a rooftop deck, so you can enjoy the band and the views at the same time.

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge

422 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 726-0463

Hours: Daily, 9:30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Located right across from Nissan Stadium, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge is famous for a reason. Each of the three floors is equipped with a bar, a stage, and fun vibes. The rooftop bar is something that will draw you in with panoramic views of Broadway. Tootsie’s is an iconic Nashville place, so if it’s your first time to Nashville, it’s likely a must.

The Valentine

312 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 • (629) 202-6979

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 2 a.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

The Valentine is a four-story bar with an array of upscale signature cocktails, beer offerings, tasty small plates, and sandwiches. They provide guests with the ability to book private parties and events (a huge draw for the bachelorette crowd). Their rooftop bar has great views of Broadway and an always-lively atmosphere.

Enjoy your Broadway bar-hopping!

