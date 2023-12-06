Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

The fashion team at Diamond Cellar spends its days traveling, seeking out the most unique and highest-quality pieces, and building relationships with designers and makers. With so many fine jewelry brands and styles to choose from — and new trends constantly emerging — making the “right” choice can be daunting. We sat down with the experts at Diamond Cellar to learn about their selection process, the brands they work with, and what truly makes Diamond Cellar stand out.

A True Craftsman Spirit

Since its inception nearly 80 years ago, Diamond Cellar has become a household name in the world of fine jewelry. What started as a small operation in Columbus, OH, has expanded to include four showrooms across the U.S. — including one right here in Nashville’s Green Hills neighborhood.

Originally started by a man named Robert Johnson, the brand has remained within the Johnson family, with Robert’s son Andy serving as the current CEO and his grandson Alex serving as president. This has led to a consistency that Diamond Cellar customers have come to expect and love, and the brand has perfected the art of high-quality jewelry craftsmanship.

“From start to finish, we’re a real jewelry company, and that’s what separates us from everybody else in the industry,” explains Diamond Cellar CEO Andy Johnson. “We’re true jewelers because our DNA and our whole background comes from actually making, crafting, and servicing jewelry. We’re not a reseller of somebody else’s product.”

Not only does being a true jeweler mean that the experts at Diamond Cellar can create a beautiful piece from scratch, but they can also restore a previously owned timepiece, ring, necklace, or bracelet. “Why we’re so passionate about being a true jeweler is because we can take pieces that were sold 76 years ago by Diamond Cellar and still fix them and restore them — which is a really big thing for sentimentality in general,” adds Nicholas Licata, one of Diamond Cellar’s Executive Vice Presidents.

A Unique Buying & Selection Process

Whether you’re looking for a string of pearls, an engagement ring, or a luxury watch, the buying team at Diamond Cellar travels far and wide to find a diverse selection of jewelry. Visiting everywhere from Geneva, Switzerland, to Las Vegas and New York, the buying team sets out to find the best on-trend pieces and designs.

“We have everything from a big string of pearls that you see your grandmother wearing to something you could buy your teenage daughter or a young mother,” explains Diamond Cellar Fashion Buyer Sarah Kravetsky. “We aren’t just your grandparents’ or parents’ jewelers. We are everyone’s jewelers.”

One of the characteristics that makes Diamond Cellar’s buying team truly stand out is the filters they use when seeking out pieces. This includes buying items with great lasting value. “We always want to … make sure that our designs and jewelry are something generational,” explains Andy. “We are not a disposable jewelry company, whereas a lot of jewelry is made disposable. We will remake your jewelry, but it’s built to last — and that’s very important to us.”

Another essential filter the Diamond Cellar buying team uses is looking at the quality and value of items they’re buying — especially as it relates to gemstones. “Sometimes you’re not buying the right ruby, the right sapphire, or the right quality diamond,” adds Andy. “It may appear to be worth the money, but it really isn’t because the quality of the actual gemstone materials isn’t there. We have that filtration, which makes things great.”

Personal Relationships with Globally Recognized Brands

With so much time spent traveling around the world, it’s no surprise that Diamond Cellar has developed relationships with some of the most well-known luxury brands — from Gucci and David Yurman to Stephen Webster, and more. Not only are these relationships professional, but some of them are quite personal, too.

Not only do these globally recognized brands provide stunning jewelry, but they have eyes and ears all around the world. This helps Diamond Cellar’s buying team leverage its relationships to find the best craftspeople worldwide.

“We’re really the only company in this region that has the ability to pull things from Italy, Spain, or anywhere in the world,” adds Andy. “We know all the designers. Our family kind of grew up in that era, so we’re all friends with them. We carry their products, and as they’ve grown and become these … global powerhouses. We grew with them.”

Are you ready to browse Diamond Cellar’s unique collection of fine jewelry yourself? The Nashville location is located at 3805 Green Hills Village Drive. To learn more, visit diamondcellar.com or call (615) 610-7656.

This article is sponsored by Diamond Cellar. All photography provided.

