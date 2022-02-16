Share with your friends! 138 SHARES 138 Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Last August, we introduced three upscale clothing boutiques new to the Nashville retail scene (Bella May, Grace Loves Lace, and Modiste). We’re back with another round of new retail locations that have opened since then, only this time we’re taking a peek at everything from home goods to wardrobe accessories and everything in between. Whether you’re in the market for new a new hat, heirloom florals, or locally made chocolates, you’re in for a treat.

Plus, you can keep checking back, as we have plans to publish regular updates in the coming months. We love supporting local businesses, and we know you do, too. If you see someplace new in your neck of the woods, email us so we can keep track!

For now, here are eight new Nashville shops to know about!

8 New Nashville Retail Spots

*Listed in alphabetical order

American Paint Hat Co.

3820 Charlotte Ave Suite 129, Nashville, TN 37209

Hours: Wednesday through Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.; closed Monday and Tuesday

A newcomer to L & L Market in December 2021, American Paint Hat Co. is the brainchild of co-founders Tyler Minor, Tara Joseph, and Jennifer Wayne (yes, she’s John Wayne’s granddaughter and one-third of Runaway June). For a truly impressive — and expressive — Nashville experience, you can choose from a selection of colors, styles, and shapes to design a personalized hat. Complete your creative vision with your favorite hatband pattern, feather, or other stylish embellishments to round out your ensemble. Channel your artistic side by designing your perfect hat, then hit the town to showcase your handiwork. Stylist and designer Tyler says, “No appointment is needed, and most customers can walk away with a custom hat in 20 minutes!”

Goo Goo Chocolate Co. – (new retail space)

116 3rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 490-6685

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sure, Goo Goo has been around for decades (over a century, in fact), but you’ve never seen Goo Goo Chocolate Co. quite like this. The new and improved retail space, which officially opened on November 5, 2021, hosts design-your-own premium confection stations — who can ask for more? Plus, it boasts every imaginable Goo Goo-related item you can think of, from flavored coffee and hot cocoa to t-shirts and other memorabilia (including squeaky Goo Goo dog toys!). Satisfy your sweet tooth, stock up on gifts, and learn about Nashville’s oldest confection at their new spot downtown.

Judith Bright – (new location)

3820 Charlotte Ave #126, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 269-5600

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

With an official grand opening on November 15, 2021, Judith Bright‘s new store affords Nashvillians yet another chance to shop her beautiful jewelry. We love Judith’s flagship store in 12South and her second space in The Factory at Franklin, but this new location at L & L Market makes it even easier to keep an eye on her latest offerings — from rings and anklets to bridal pieces and beyond. Whether you’re looking for a gift or something to elevate your own wardrobe, this is the place to go.

Viva Nashville Boutique

2808 Bransford Ave, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 622-3225

Hours: Tuesday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Wednesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vibrant and chock full of both new and vintage styles, Viva Nashville Boutique is Berry Hill’s newest boutique. Open since October 1, 2021, Viva offers everything from apparel to home goods. Drop in for well-loved cowboy boots, boho clothing pieces, and quirky T-shirts. You can even find fun furnishings like plush red velvet chairs, antique lamps, candles, and more.

Q Clothier and Rye 51

405 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 953-7414

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Another luxury addition to the already trendy Gulch area, Q Clothier and Rye 51 is a dual concept store that offers custom and ready-to-wear men’s clothing. Whether you’re in the market for formalwear or small-batch basics, this boutique men’s store is ready to customize men’s clothing with pockets, monograms, cuffs, and more. Each garment is made one at a time with meticulous attention to detail, and you can shop in-store selections like soft jackets, denim, outerwear, and accessories.

The Shop at W Nashville Hotel

300 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 379-9000

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

As if the W Nashville Hotel wasn’t already a destination worth visiting thanks to incredible dining experiences like Andrew Carmellini’s The Dutch and Carne Mare, it recently opened a high-end retail boutique, too — The Shop. A labor of love from Wheat Boutique, The Shop offers a stellar selection of fashionable apparel, accessories, jewelry, art, and locally made items from beloved brands like RangerStitch, ABLE, Paddywax, and mural artist Kelsey Montague. Sip a hot latte from the W’s resident Barista Parlor, and shop ’til you drop.

Ostara Gardens

1021 Whites Creek Pike, Nashville, TN 37207 • (629) 702-3131

Hours: Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sunday through Wednesday

Officially launching on November 6th, 2021, Ostara Gardens is a sensory-driven concept from friends and business partners Avon Lyons and Emily Daniel, who joined forces to merge their talents and wide-ranging floral expertise. The result is an oasis where you can find everything from fresh arrangements to candles, handblown glass terrariums, and even locally made confections.

“It’s a place full of items that delight your senses,” says Avon, ” from the freshest flowers available in town to rare plants, the most amazing bottle of Vetiver perfume, good bottles of imported Olive Oil, modern taper candles, and the butteriest shortbread you’ve ever tasted. I have no idea when to stop, so there will always be a lot going on!” Currently, the shop is open three days a week, but you can look forward to an expanded schedule at the end of March.

Rustler Hat Co.

407 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 490-6977

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

From bachelorette parties, to birthday parties, to just-because-parties, creating a one-of-a-kind hat with friends has definitely become a Nashville experience at Rustler Hat Co. Of course, you can shop here solo as well! Book a private room to enjoy a unique experience outside of the showroom, or hit up the showroom bar for a customized fitting that includes design consultation, a complimentary beverage, and of course, a fantastic hat. Plus, they have beautiful leather jackets, branded merchandise, candles, and more.

On your mark, get your wallet ready, go!

