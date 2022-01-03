Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As you begin to map out your 2022 calendar, be sure to include these can’t-miss events happening in and around Music City. From live music and art displays to outdoor fun and fundraisers, here’s what you have to look forward to this month.

20 Nashville Events & Happenings: January 2022

Through January 9, 2022: Holiday LIGHTS

Through Sunday, January 9, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens is decorated from top to bottom in thousands of twinkling lights. Additional events include a reindeer village, children’s wonderland, workshops, a marketplace, and more. Tickets start at $20 for non-member adults and are free for members during the day. cheekwood.org

Through January 9, 2022: Toyota U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The final qualifying competition prior to the 2022 Olympic Winter Games is about to begin, and you can have a front-row seat! The magic of figure skating comes to life at Bridgestone Arena from January 3-9 as Olympic hopefuls take the ice. Watch as U.S. champions are crowned in ladies, men’s, pairs, and ice dance at the championship and junior levels. Tickets begin at $25. usfigureskating.org

Through January 16, 2022: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

If you haven’t had the chance to catch the internationally acclaimed touring exhibition Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, now is your chance! Taking place at Opry Mills Mall, the experience features a stunning and innovative display of one of Michelangelo’s most famous works — the ceiling from the Vatican’s Sistine Chapel. Each painting has been reproduced photographically and is displayed in its original size. The exhibit runs through Sunday, January 16, and general admission adult tickets begin at $17.50. chapelsistine.com

January 6 – 23, 2022: Disney’s The Lion King

One of the most beloved musicals returns to TPAC’s Jackson Hall. Disney’s The Lion King has won six Tony Awards® and includes some of Broadway’s most recognizable music. Experience the magic yourself from January 6-23. Performance times vary based on the day, and tickets begin at $45. tpac.org

January 8, 2022: The Iris Ball

On Saturday, January 8, head to Marathon Music Works at 7 p.m. for a black-tie charity event that benefits Oasis Center, a nonprofit organization that offers youth-focused programming. The event includes live entertainment, drinks, dancing, and more fun. General admission tickets are $125. theirisball.com

January 8, 2022: Jazz AM: “Cool Blue” – Miles Davis

The Nashville Jazz Workshop presents Jazz AM, a fun, interactive concert for families, and the Saturday, January 8, installment brings Miles Davis’ legacy to life through live music. The event begins at 10 a.m. and is free to attend. Registration is required. nashvillejazz.org

January 8 – 10, 14 – 17, 21 – 24, & 28 – 30, 2022: Taste of Goo Goo January Classes

Head to Goo Goo Chocolate Co. on select dates in January for a total chocolate-covered experience! The Taste of Goo Goo interactive experience includes tastings, an inside look at the history of Nashville’s official candy bar, hands-on candy making and chocolate machine experience, a design-your-own packaging session, classic clusters, and a take-home apron. In addition to all of the treats, each participant receives 10% off any purchase in-store on that day. Event times vary due, and admission is $50. googoo.com

January 8 & 15, 2021: Marshmallow Hikes

Join Owl’s Hill Nature Sanctuary for its annual Marshmallow Hikes. After strolling through the winter woods, treat yourself to some hot chocolate and roasted marshmallows. The final hikes of the series take place on Saturday, January 8, and Saturday, January 15, at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. Registration is required and costs $10 per hiker. owlshill.org

January 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2022: E+Rose Indoor Yoga

Join E+ROSE Wellness Company for its indoor yoga series on January 8, 15, 22, and 29! Classes are taught by instructor Chelsea Gartner and are $10 each. All skill levels are welcome, and attendees receive 10% off an E+ROSE menu item after each class. Plus, for the month of January, if you sign up for all four yoga classes, you win a free smoothie and are entered into a drawing to win an E+ROSE hoodie! eandrose.com

January 10 – 15, 2022: Coolsculpting Elite Event at Ona Skincare

From January 10-15, schedule a Coolscupting Elite consultation at Ona Skincare Belle Meade to receive a complimentary ZO water bottle and ZO Hydrating Cream in addition to $200 off any package purchased. Store hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. onaskin.com

January 12, 2022: Donald Miller, Author of Hero on a Mission, at Parnassus Books

In celebration of his new book, Here on a Mission, Parnassus Books hosts Donald Miller, the New York Times bestselling author, on Wednesday, January 12. During the free in-store event, Donald shares the plan that helped him turn his life around. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and registration is required. parnassusbooks.net

January 13 – 16, 2022: Gulch Ice Skating Rink Pop-Up

Soak up the final days of winter at the first-ever ice skating rink pop-up hosted by the Community Resource Center. Half of all proceeds raised benefit the nonprofit organization, and attendees are also encouraged to bring donations of new or gently used winter clothing. Event hours are Thursday, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. eventbrite.com

January 15, 2022: Twelfth Night at Historic Travellers Rest

Historic Travellers Rest’s annual Twelfth Night event includes a holiday-themed tour of the house as staff members discuss holiday traditions from the early 19th century. Then, stick around after the tour to enjoy singing, dancing, refreshments, and games. The event begins at 4 p.m. Adult tickets are $18, and student tickets (ages 5-17) are $15. eventbrite.com

January 16, 2022: Let Freedom Sing

The Nashville Symphony’s 28th annual Let Freedom Sing concert returns to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Sunday, January 16, at 7 p.m. The event is held in honor of MLK Day and includes performances from the Celebration Chorus, the Celebration Youth Chorus, and soprano NaGuanda Nobles. Poet and author Dr. Destiny O. Birdsong also reads her poem “Stand” during the performance. Tickets go on sale for “pay what you can” on Friday, January 10. nashvillesymphony.org

January 21, 2022: Big Band of Brothers: A Jazz Celebration of The Allman Brothers Band

Celebrate the Allman Brothers Band on Friday, January 21, at the CMA Theater. The performance begins at 8 p.m. and includes founding Allman Brothers drummer Jaimoe, Sammy Miller and the Congregation, Lamar Williams Jr., and Drew Smithers. Tickets start at $51.50. countrymusichalloffame.org

January 22, 2022: Quick Tips & Secret Tips in Acrylics

Whether you’re just starting out in the art world or are a seasoned professional, head to Art & Soul to enrich your creative spirit. This one-day workshop on Saturday, January 22, teaches attendees about basic composition, color value, how to use the color wheel and acrylic paints, and more. Admission is $100, and attendees are asked to bring their own canvas and acrylic paint. The class begins at 9 a.m. artandsoulnashville.com

January 25, 2022: Cat Power at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

In celebration of her latest album, Covers, American singer-songwriter Cat Power takes the Brooklyn Bowl stage on Tuesday, January 25. The collection of songs is slated to release Friday, January 14, and includes renditions of songs from artists like Jackson Browne, the Replacements, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and more. Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $36.50. (Note: This event is 18+ and requires proof of a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.) brooklynbowl.com

January 28, 2022: Steve Seskin, Sinclair, Jamie Floyd, and Seth Glier at Analog at Hutton Hotel

Head to Analog at Hutton Hotel on Friday, January 28, to enjoy songs from four friends who are Grammy-nominated, NSAI hall of fame-nominated, and whose songs have been recorded by artists like Tim McGraw, Kenny Chesney, Peter Frampton, and more. Join Steve Seskin, Sinclair, Jamie Floyd, and Seth Glier for an intimate evening of songs and stories. Space is limited, and the 21-and-up event begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $15. eventbrite.com

January 28 – May 1, 2022: LeXander Bryant: Forget Me Nots

Nashville-based artist LeXander Bryant’s debut solo exhibition Forget Me Nots opens at the Frist Art Museum on Friday, January 28. The exhibit addresses themes of perseverance amid adversity, family struc­tures and bonds, economic inequality, community activism, and more. The exhibition’s centerpiece is a suspended cracked concrete slab out of which blue forget-me-not flowers bloom, which references the late rapper Tupac Shakur’s poem “The Rose that Grew from Concrete.” fristartmuseum.org

January 29, 2022: Rise! Junior League of Nashville Women’s Summit

Join the Junior League of Nashville on Saturday, January 29, for its Rise! Women’s Summit. The virtual event features panel discussions, workshops, and presentations — all created to inspire women of all ages, backgrounds, and locations to pursue their passions. Event speakers include Sandy Wade (Organizational Development Expert for Meta), Britney Campbell (Senior Vice President of Marketing & PR at Legends Bank), keynote speaker Emily Chang (author of The Spare Room), and more. Tickets begin at $40. jlnwomenssummit.com

