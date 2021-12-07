Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Starting to feel the pressure of this year’s dreaded supply chain interruptions? Instead of scouring the shelves, opt to give the gift of an experience! Nashville is bursting with opportunities for sports fans, music lovers and cinema buffs, adrenaline junkies, and folks who just never seem to take enough time for self-care. We know we’ve merely scratched the surface of Nashville’s offerings, but we’ve shared some of our favorite ideas below to get your wheels spinning!

Gift These Nashville Experiences (No Wrapping Required!)

Give the Gift of Self Care

For friends and family members who take on so much, without taking time for themselves, a nudge towards a little rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation is the perfect thoughtful gift. But then again, who wouldn’t love to experience all that Nashville has to offer by way of beauty and wellness?

RELATED: Nashville’s Unique Self-Care Treatments You Should Try

Give the Gift of Fanfare

For sports fans, does it get any better than the gift of really good seats? Consider gifting your loved one with a pair of tickets, or even season passes!

Give the Gift of the Arts

This is Music City, after all, but Nashville has SO many outlets for enjoying and supporting all the arts. We’ve barely scratched the surface, but these are a few of our favorites for gifting:

Give the Gifts of Fine Dining and Drinking

As Nashville has carved a place for itself as a prime ‘foodie’ destination in the South, there are plenty of food-and-drink experiences to be had around town, from tours and tastings to ultra-luxe dining opportunities. Some of our favorite ideas for gifting this season:

For culinary enthusiasts, the 10- to 12-course dining experience at the intimate 23-seat space at The Catbird Seat is often a bucket-list adventure. A gift card in the amount of $330 would cover the dinner experience for two, but beverage pairings and menu extensions are available for an additional fee.

Keep your eye out for special event announcements in the days leading up to Christmas — Nashville’s vibrant restaurant scene regularly offers pop-up dining experiences that would make fantastic gifts. For example, the Sazerac Bourbon Dinner at Ellington’s in the Fairlane Hotel, scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, promises to be a delight for all senses (but particularly for those with a sense for good bourbon).

For wine lovers, a membership to Nashville’s City Winery is a can’t-miss gift. They offer multiple tiers of membership, depending on just how much your loved ones love wine.

Buy a man a cocktail, he drinks for an evening. Teach a man to make his own cocktails, he serves delicious drinks for a lifetime! Standard Proof Whiskey’s downtown tasting room offers one-hour cocktail classes, which include a tasting flight, a deep discount on merchandise, and of course, all of the delicious cocktails you’ll learn to make while class is in session.

RELATED: 5 New Nashville Restaurants & Concepts!

Give the Gift of Adventure

For the adventure enthusiasts on your holiday list, consider some of Nashville’s outdoor offerings.

Climb Nashville has two locations in Nashville and one in Murfreesboro, and they offer a wide variety of climbing options for all skill levels — and yoga and fitness classes to boot. You can purchase day passes, memberships, or gift cards.

If you’re looking to go BIG this holiday season, consider a helicopter tour! Helistar Aviation offers sky-high tours of downtown Nashville and the surrounding area. (For an extra-special spin, consider the sunset tour.)

River Queen Voyages offers kayak rentals and tours of the Cumberland River. While their kayaking season is closed until Friday, April 1, 2022, they offer a variety of gift certificate options, so your friends and family will be ready for action when the time comes.

For animal lovers, especially young ones, the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere is a gem. They offer a wide variety of events and experiences beyond their fantastic variety of ongoing exhibits. You can give a membership or gift certificate — check out all of your options here.

Treetop Adventure Park at Nashville Shores offers adventure courses with adrenaline-pumping obstacles like suspended bridges, cargo nets, Tarzan swings, and zip lines. Because these courses are especially fun for groups, this makes a great gift for whole families to enjoy together.

Give the Gift of Laughter

For friends and fam who love a good punchline — or who could just use a good laugh — give the gift of comedy! Nashville is rife with opportunities to sit a spell, enjoy a drink or two, and laugh. Couldn’t we all use a little more of that?

Happy gifting, Nashville!

**********

For more Nashville gift ideas, check out our Luxe Loves and 40 Gifts Under $50 guides!