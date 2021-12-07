Starting to feel the pressure of this year’s dreaded supply chain interruptions? Instead of scouring the shelves, opt to give the gift of an experience! Nashville is bursting with opportunities for sports fans, music lovers and cinema buffs, adrenaline junkies, and folks who just never seem to take enough time for self-care. We know we’ve merely scratched the surface of Nashville’s offerings, but we’ve shared some of our favorite ideas below to get your wheels spinning!
Gift These Nashville Experiences (No Wrapping Required!)
Give the Gift of Self Care
For friends and family members who take on so much, without taking time for themselves, a nudge towards a little rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation is the perfect thoughtful gift. But then again, who wouldn’t love to experience all that Nashville has to offer by way of beauty and wellness?
- Nashville Cosmetic Surgery offers a wide variety of rejuvenating treatments, including facial peels that leave you feeling absolutely brand new. Consider a gift card so your loved one can choose between four specialized peels. (We’ve got our eye on the GPA peel, which is ideal for all skin types and aims to exfoliate and nourish dull skin for an immediate glow.)
- Apropos Day Spa also offers advanced skin treatments like microdermabrasion, Rezenerate Nano Facial, facial toning, and more, but for a holiday gift, we recommend The Ultimate Hour, which includes a mini facial, hand softening treatment, and foot rescue treatment. What better way to pass an hour post-holidays?
- A good shampoo and blowout may sound like a simple thing, but for busy gals, it’s an absolute godsend. Give the gift of a good hair day (or a few good hair days) from Blowout Co., with Nashville locations in The Gulch, Belle Meade, and Brentwood.
- Any time of year, but especially after the holidays, there’s nothing like a detoxifying sweat. Consider CYL Sauna Studio in Green Hills, Pure Sweat Sauna Studio in 12South, or Sēk Sauna Studio in Franklin for a single session or package of therapeutic infrared sauna sessions.
- For group fitness devotees, gifted sessions from their favorite gym or studio are always a great gift idea! But, if you’re unsure of their favorites — or if you know they like to mix it up — a ClassPass gift card is an excellent option. ClassPass allows folks to try different classes around town at boutique fitness studios. In Nashville, participating studios include Hot Yoga of East Nashville, Marathon Pilates, CycleBar, and so many more.
- Consider a personal styling session at a local boutique! Alexis + Bolt in Germantown, for example, offers complimentary personal styling sessions for both men and women — complete with champagne and the VIP treatment. While the styling session is complimentary, with no minimum spend required, this experience pairs beautifully with a gift card, so they can snag a few favorite pieces from their session.
Give the Gift of Fanfare
For sports fans, does it get any better than the gift of really good seats? Consider gifting your loved one with a pair of tickets, or even season passes!
- For hockey fans, Predators tickets are a must.
- There are still Tennessee Titans tickets available for the Sunday, January 2, game against the Miami Dolphins!
- Season passes for the Nashville Soccer Club’s 2022 season are already on sale.
- Through Monday, December 13, the Nashville Sounds are offering two great holiday ticket bundles!
- Iroquois Steeplechase ticket sales are now open to the public for next year’s event, to take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022.
Give the Gift of the Arts
This is Music City, after all, but Nashville has SO many outlets for enjoying and supporting all the arts. We’ve barely scratched the surface, but these are a few of our favorites for gifting:
- Consider tickets or gift cards to any of the fabulous music venues around town, including (but of course not limited to) The Grand Ole Opry, The Ryman, Brooklyn Bowl, Exit/In, and Marathon Music Works.
- The Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) hosts musical performances, but they also host a wide variety of theater and dance productions, stand-up comedy, lectures, and more.
- The ultimate festive gift? Festival tickets! You can currently purchase tickets for both CMA Fest, which takes place in downtown Nashville (June 9-12, 2022), and Bonnaroo Music Festival in Manchester, TN (June 16-19, 2022).
- Consider the gift of exhibition tickets, membership, or a donation on behalf of your loved one to the Frist Art Museum. For lovers of the visual arts, it doesn’t get any better.
- For music lovers, on the other hand, opt for tickets or membership to Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame or the National Museum of African American Music (NMAAM).
- Movie theaters have taken a major hit throughout the pandemic. A gift card or membership to The Belcourt would make an ideal gift for the film buff in your life, and also a gift to the Nashville arts community as a whole.
Give the Gifts of Fine Dining and Drinking
As Nashville has carved a place for itself as a prime ‘foodie’ destination in the South, there are plenty of food-and-drink experiences to be had around town, from tours and tastings to ultra-luxe dining opportunities. Some of our favorite ideas for gifting this season:
- For culinary enthusiasts, the 10- to 12-course dining experience at the intimate 23-seat space at The Catbird Seat is often a bucket-list adventure. A gift card in the amount of $330 would cover the dinner experience for two, but beverage pairings and menu extensions are available for an additional fee.
- Keep your eye out for special event announcements in the days leading up to Christmas — Nashville’s vibrant restaurant scene regularly offers pop-up dining experiences that would make fantastic gifts. For example, the Sazerac Bourbon Dinner at Ellington’s in the Fairlane Hotel, scheduled for Tuesday, January 11, promises to be a delight for all senses (but particularly for those with a sense for good bourbon).
- For wine lovers, a membership to Nashville’s City Winery is a can’t-miss gift. They offer multiple tiers of membership, depending on just how much your loved ones love wine.
- Buy a man a cocktail, he drinks for an evening. Teach a man to make his own cocktails, he serves delicious drinks for a lifetime! Standard Proof Whiskey’s downtown tasting room offers one-hour cocktail classes, which include a tasting flight, a deep discount on merchandise, and of course, all of the delicious cocktails you’ll learn to make while class is in session.
Give the Gift of Adventure
For the adventure enthusiasts on your holiday list, consider some of Nashville’s outdoor offerings.
- Climb Nashville has two locations in Nashville and one in Murfreesboro, and they offer a wide variety of climbing options for all skill levels — and yoga and fitness classes to boot. You can purchase day passes, memberships, or gift cards.
- If you’re looking to go BIG this holiday season, consider a helicopter tour! Helistar Aviation offers sky-high tours of downtown Nashville and the surrounding area. (For an extra-special spin, consider the sunset tour.)
- River Queen Voyages offers kayak rentals and tours of the Cumberland River. While their kayaking season is closed until Friday, April 1, 2022, they offer a variety of gift certificate options, so your friends and family will be ready for action when the time comes.
- For animal lovers, especially young ones, the Nashville Zoo at Grassmere is a gem. They offer a wide variety of events and experiences beyond their fantastic variety of ongoing exhibits. You can give a membership or gift certificate — check out all of your options here.
- Treetop Adventure Park at Nashville Shores offers adventure courses with adrenaline-pumping obstacles like suspended bridges, cargo nets, Tarzan swings, and zip lines. Because these courses are especially fun for groups, this makes a great gift for whole families to enjoy together.
Give the Gift of Laughter
For friends and fam who love a good punchline — or who could just use a good laugh — give the gift of comedy! Nashville is rife with opportunities to sit a spell, enjoy a drink or two, and laugh. Couldn’t we all use a little more of that?
- Zanie’s has long played host to talented comedians, both local and touring. Purchase tickets from their calendar for a particular event, or opt for a gift certificate.
- Keep your eye on the lineup of big-name comedic performances coming through Nashville early next year, including John Crist, Tom Segura, Whitney Cummings, and lots of shows still to be announced for the Nashville Comedy Fest.
- For a more intimate setting, Third Coast Comedy Club, located in the historic Marathon Village, regularly hosts a variety of comedy performances from open mic stand-up to improv nights to interactive audience drinking games.
Happy gifting, Nashville!
For more Nashville gift ideas, check out our Luxe Loves and 40 Gifts Under $50 guides!