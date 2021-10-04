October is here, and so is our list of fresh-for-autumn FINDS! We’ve rounded up an array of new additions for your living room, jewelry box, closet, and pantry … all from Nashville makers and shops. Supporting small and local businesses is still as important as ever, so click around online, explore in-store, and start checking off that holiday list.

FOR THE CLOSET

Bucket bag

J. Lowery designs always make us swoon. This mini version of their most popular bag has the same classic shape and accented top handle, but is just a little daintier. The cross-body chain hangs like a piece of jewelry and makes this bag day-to-night ready. Find yours for $325 at J. Lowery.

Earrings

Ash From Nash craftily makes a steady stream of unique earrings fit for almost any occasion. The natural sandy texture of the Naples design mixed with the elegant gold charm make this pair a winner … and for $25!? We’re in. Get yours at Ash From Nash.

Raincoat

Nashville has seen some fickle weather recently. It’s had us searching for the perfect raincoat — which we found! The breathable liner and luxurious satin finish are engineered to keep you dry while looking fashionable year-round. Find your new rainy-day staple in many different colors for $148 at The French Shoppe.

Necklace

Nashville jeweler Lauren Antoinette of LAD Happies uses 14K gold, a hammer, and her hands to create timeless pieces like this hammered gold bar necklace. Layer it or wear it alone. Find yours for $38 at LAD Happies.

Boots

These nude boots can truly be worn with anything: skirts, dresses, skinny jeans, or some cropped flares. The elastic detail makes them easy to slip on and off, and slight heel add some height while still being all-day-wearable. Find yours for $84 at Vinnie Louise.

Guitar/bag strap

These beautiful guitar straps from Bella May are a great gift for any guitar-slinging Nashvillian. They attach to purses, too. The straps are $24 each, and the exclusive Beck bags start at $26o. Find yours at the newly opened Bella May in Green Hills.

HOME

Bowl

A sturdy, sumptuous, and big-enough wooden bowl is an absolute must in any kitchen and finding one that checks every box is tough to come by. This acacia wood Esperanto bowl is hand-made in India and pretty enough to be a centerpiece filled with anything from fruit to ornaments to flowers. Find yours for $340 at Happily Grey.

Mirror

Abstract shapes are a great way to bring some intrigue into your home whether you love modern or traditional aesthetics. Composed of nine pieces of tinted mirror, this piece adds an architectural element to any wall. Imagine two of these framing a doorway, bed frame, or vanity. A bit of a splurge, we know, but if the budget allows, find it for $1,650 at WILDER.

Blanket

NEWLY was started by five friends who identified what they believed to be a serious problem — not enough high-quality consumer goods were being made with recycled materials. Too many times the consumer was forced to make a decision between style and sustainability. Made in Spain from 100% recycled thread, you will want one of these blankets for every room. Find yours for $98 at SB Shop.

Vintage trunk

Who said your coffee table setup has to be one level? Add some creativity and intrigue to the center of your room by grouping Merridian’s antique trunks. Differing heights provide opportunities to showcase your favorite books and accessories. These one-of-kind treasure chests range from $180 to $1,395 at Merridian.

Cheekwood book

And for displaying atop said trunks, we have a new book recommendation that explores Cheekwood’s historic origins as a private estate and traces its journey to becoming the beloved destination it is today. The hardcover book, titled simply Cheekwood, is richly illustrated and makes a fabulous addition to your coffee table or your Nashville friends’. Find yours at Cheekwood for $29.95.

EDIBLE & SIPPABLE

Shortbread

We are always looking for new Nashville-made goods to try — and to give as gifts! Did you know Nashville has its very own craft shortbread maker!? Megan McClurg makes these delectable buttery treats using only natural ingredients. She’s got her flagship traditional flavor and others like pistachio, brown sugar, and lemon drop. An eight-pack of a single flavor is $12 at The Shortbread Shop.

Whiskey

Founder Hank Ingram realized that by rolling his whiskey barrels on the Mississippi River, the motion, temperatures, and water’s humidity create a deliciously smooth and caramel-y flavor you won’t be able to have just two or three fingers of. Grab a bottle of local, river-aged whiskey for $100 at The Wine Chap.

Latte art class

On Saturday, October 16, and Friday, October 22, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Honest Coffee Roasters at L&L Market hosts a beginner latte art class. Grab some friends or plan a date night to learn a fun new hobby for the too-cold-for-iced-coffee months. Find your ticket for $65 at Honest Coffee Roasters.



Picnic classics

The Picnic Cafe is home to some of Nashville’s most beloved treats, from Southern pecan coffee to pimento cheese. They have a section of easy-to-grab snacks for you to gift or stock in your own pantry. For fall festivities, we love their cheese wafers and hot tea mix (it makes a half gallon!). Find each for $7.25 at The Picnic Cafe.

BEAUTY

Mouthwash

Brentwood’s coolest boutique dentistry, Sweet Truth Dental, has a small, well-curated shop of all-natural and highly vetted products for your pearly whites. This mouthwash works with your mouth’s ecosystem to keep you fresh and healthy. Find yours for $18 at Sweet Truth Dental.

Hair repair duo

SOW Salon features a beloved Australian line of hair products that their clients are nothing short of obsessed with. Available in three sizes — from $8 to $68 — stop by SOW Salon‘s new space on Sidco Drive in Berry Hill.

Bath soak

Erin’s Nashville-made, small-batch skin and hair products are always made from the best ingredients and free from all the bad. This warming bath soak is THE way to end a fall day. The trio of salts includes detoxifying black lava salt, therapeutic Dead Sea salt, and inflammation-easing epsom salt. Get yours for $22 (small) or $40 (large) from Erin Body Care.

FOR THE KIDDOS

Letter prints

This abstract black-and-white letter collection by Nashville artist Caitlin Shirock is so unique and personal. Perfect for many ages and spaces, display your letters in a cool frame for the perfect shower or birthday gift. Available in extra-small to oversized, spell out initials and a word for a gallery wall. Find your prints for $25 to $80 each at Cash Color.

Jacket

Your little guy or gal will be dapper and warm in this navy jacket with its cute cord collar, metal button poppers, and traditional front pockets. The inside is filled with recycled wadding saved from the landfill, so it’s environmentally mindful, too. Find yours for $68 at Patch Nashville.

Keep an eye on these great stores and brands through their online shops and Instagram pages to see what’s new!

