The holiday season is on its way in, bringing with it countless hours of errand-running and event hosting — but also cozy nights at home with the ones you love. Whether you need to spruce up your dining table for Thanksgiving or you’re getting a head start on holiday shopping, keep Nashville’s vibrant small business scene in mind. Check out this month’s fresh roundup of local FINDS!

CLOTHING & ACCESSORIES

Matching pajamas

‘Tis the season to be matching, and Draper James has you covered with cozy plaid pajamas for the whole family. No need to save the look exclusively for Christmas morning; these sets should be enjoyed all season long. They’re available in women’s and men’s for $78, and kids’ for $55.

Cable pullover

Perfect for everything from gift shopping to tree lightings and holiday gatherings, this emerald cable-knit sweater ($148) from ABLE should be in your closet this season. Not only is it super soft, but it can be dressed up or down to match virtually any cold-weather occasion.

Sale alert! Use the code ‘HOLIDAY23’ at checkout to purchase this sweater for $104.

Earrings

You can never go wrong with adding another pair of hoops to your jewelry collection, and East Nashville’s Freshie & Zero has a unique option available in both sterling silver and gold. These minimalistic stunners are hand-shaped into an imperfect — but oh-so-chic — circle. The gold pair is available for $48, and the silver pair is $42.

Beanie

Yes, you’ll need to bundle up on winter nights, even in Nashville. Finnley’s offers a collection of cozy beanies and hats to keep you warm, and we especially love this neutral leopard pattern option with an adorable pom on top. It’s available in-store and online for $22.

Tennis tote

For a splurge-worthy gift for the tennis player in your life, pick up this canvas tote from the new women’s tennis wear line, 40-Love. The bag includes a spacious interior, a detachable racquet cover, and pockets both inside and out. The best part? When the remove the racquet cover, the bag extends into a weekender! You can find it here for $279.

FOR THE HOME

Alberta spruce

Flower Mart is a must-visit for bouquets and arrangements in preparation for hosting a holiday gathering, but you can also establish a new family tradition by grabbing a miniature Alberta spruce to trim with decorations. Then, plant it in the garden and watch it grow year after year. Find your perfect tree for $89.99.

Candelabra

Subtle yet elegant, this stunning candelabra with branch-like details from Hester & Cook makes a stunning addition to any table. Whether your vision calls for candle-lit centerpieces in a food spread or a statement piece on a side table, it’s available in small ($196) and large ($399) sizes.

Oven mitts

If you’re preparing a Thanksgiving feast this year (or are obsessed with this set like we are), snag this stunning oven mitt and pot holder covered in blue rose-filled vases in a toile-like pattern. The set is available at Apple and Oak for $26.

Holiday dishes

You can always count on Juliska to design the holiday dishware of your dreams, and the stunning winter scenes found in the B&T North Pole Dinnerware Collection are almost too beautiful to use. Available in everything from platters to place settings, grab a piece from The Registry in downtown Franklin for your own china cabinet — plus one to gift to a friend. Items start at $30 each.

Salt and pepper shaker set

For events leading up to Thanksgiving, this salt and pepper shaker set ($22) from Oak and Willow makes the perfect host gift. Not only is it magnetic and stackable, but the pumpkin shape and note of Thanksgiving add the perfect seasonal touch.

Holiday candle

There are few gifts as practical and foolproof as a nice candle. Head to Nolensville’s flagship Nellamoon store to pick out your favorite scent, or opt for a seasonal smell like Holiday Love, which has notes of cinnamon, sugar, ginger, vanilla, and orange. The three-wick option is available for $88.

BATH & BEAUTY

Lip oil

If you’re planning on dressing up for holiday parties this year, a trusty red lipstick is perfect for completing any festive look. Head to The Cosmetic Market for an impressive variety, but we recommend the Tinted Sculpted Lip Oil from Ogee ($28) in shade petunia as a bold and buildable option.

Moisturizing trio

Living in the South carries with it plenty of benefits when it comes to mild weather and stunning seasons, but after a hot and humid summer, you may be ready to up your moisturizing routine as the air gets dry and chilly. Winky Lux offers a moisturizing trio for hydrating, reducing fine lines, and brightening complexion. Grab the set for $64.

LIFESTYLE

Notebook

The holiday season calls for lists galore in order to keep up with a multitude of schedules, purchases, and events. While you’re shopping for the perfect gift at Gift Horse, grab a simple yet sleek Leuchtturm notebook to stay on top of your organization. This version comes with a hardcover and ruled pages in tons of fun colors for $22.99.

KIDS

Good Night Nashville

The 12South neighborhood is a one-stop shop for all kinds of shopping and dining, and if you find yourself strolling the charming street this season, duck into Serendipity 12th to grab this sweet children’s book. At $9.95, it’s a perfect stocking stuffer or add-on for a Nashville-based little one.

Happy November, Nashville!

