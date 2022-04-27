Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

From live music and festivals to craft fairs and fundraisers, May offers plenty of events to keep you busy this spring. Pencil in these dates, reserve your spot (when needed), and get out and enjoy the beauty of Music City. Happy May, Nashville!

22 Nashville Events & Happenings: May 2022

May 1, 2022: Nashville Downtown Partnership Home Tour

Have you ever wanted to tour the stunning homes of Downtown Nashville? Now is your chance! Join Nashville Downtown Partnership as they host the 17th annual Downtown Home Tour! The event showcases living spaces in historic and renovated buildings as well as homes in new and luxurious developments. Tours begin at 150 4th Avenue North, and frequent shuttles loop the route. The event starts at noon, and tickets are $15. nashvilledowntown.com

May 3 – 8 & 17 – 22, 2022: Nashville Sounds Home Games

Baseball season is officially underway for the Nashville Sounds, and there are plenty of opportunities to catch a home game! In May, the Sounds are slated to take on the Norfolk Tides (May 3-8) and the Louisville Bats (May 17-22). Games begin at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and at 2:05 p.m. on Sunday. Single-game tickets start at $15 each. milb.com

May 5, 12, 19, and 26, 2022: Mental Health Podcast Conversations

Did you know May is Mental Health Awareness Month? While mental health has recently become a hot topic in media, there is still so much stigma surrounding our mental and emotional well-being. Issues like depression, anxiety, stress, medication, or addiction often feel taboo or off-limits. Join Onsite for a month of free podcast resources dedicated to normalizing and destigmatizing the conversation around mental health. Every Thursday, they explore practical topics like how to ask for help, how to support someone who is struggling, and more. Join the conversation at livingcenteredpodcast.com or wherever you listen to podcasts by searching “Living Centered Podcast.”

May 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21, and 27 – 29, 2022: Musicians Corner

Musicians Corner is a beloved annual event in Nashville, and it returns to Centennial Park starting Friday, May 6. The free concert series includes performances from artists like Illiterate Light, Devon Gilfillian, The Minks, and many more. The spring series continues through Saturday, June 25. musicianscornernashville.com

May 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, and 28 – 30, 2022: Tennessee Renaissance Fair

Travel back in time to 16th-century England by attending the Tennessee Renaissance Fair! Taking place at Castle Gwynn in Arrington, the annual event includes an artisan marketplace, specialty food and drinks, and live music. Plus, new this year is Tea with the Queen, which invites patrons to enjoy pastries and tea with the Queen and her court. Event hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and general admission tickets are $25. tnrenfest.com

May 6 – 8, 2022: 51st Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair

Enjoy the great outdoors as you explore local, handmade art at the Spring Tennessee Craft Fair at Centennial Park. The annual event is free to attend and features art from over 125 artisans across Tennessee and the Southeast. In addition to the main craft fair, attendees can enjoy live demonstrations, workshops, a kids’ tent, and more. Fair hours are Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tennesseecraft.org

May 7, 2022: A Day Out with Mom at Travellers Rest

This special program at Historic Travellers Rest features a house tour, artisan demonstrations, and other activities to enjoy with your mom or motherly figure. The event begins at 10 a.m., and tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13 and up), $10 for children (ages 6 to 12), $12 for educators, and kids under 5 are free. eventbrite.com

May 7, 2022: Sevier Park Fest

Head to Sevier Park to celebrate local artists, makers, and musicians. In addition to vendors, the event offers an Edley’s Bar-B-Que hot wing eating contest, delicious food and drinks, and live music from artists like Rayland Baxter and Okey Dokey. The fun begins at 9 a.m., and tickets are $10 for adults (ages 18 and up). sevierparkfest.com

May 7 – September 4, 2022: COLORSCAPES

COLORSCAPES is Cheekwood Estate & Garden’s newest exhibit. Exploring the perception of the physical world through color, the immersive experience takes place throughout Cheekwood, offering indoor and outdoor installations. Entry to the display is included with garden admission. cheekwood.org

May 8 & 22, 2022: Downtown Nashville Rooftop Yoga Buzz

Whether you’re well-versed in yoga or just starting out, Acme Feed & Seed and yoga instructor Emily Young invite you to enjoy a one-hour yoga session on Acme’s breathtaking rooftop. After class, be sure to head down to the second floor to enjoy brunch and mimosas. Classes begin at 10 a.m., and tickets are $10. eventbrite.com

May 13, 2022: Hammers & High Heels

Habitat for Humanity’s Hammers & High Heels event returns for another year to raise funds for a local family in need. The nonprofit organization hopes to raise $70,000 by offering live music from Burning Las Vegas, a plated dinner, signature cocktails from O’ Be Joyful, and a silent auction. The event begins at The Factory at Franklin at 6:30 p.m., and tickets start at $100. hfhwm.org

May 13 – 15 & 19 – 22, 2022: TASTE: Italian Villa

Enjoy the beauty of the Italian countryside without leaving Nashville! Hosted at Nightscape, The Gulch’s new multi-sensory venue, TASTE is an immersive dining experience. In partnership with Zane Dearien, Executive Chef of Pastaria and a James Beard nominee, the series kicks off on Saturday, May 13. Pre-sale and early bird tickets are on sale now. explorenightscape.com

May 14, 2022: Iroquois Steeplechase

“Nashville’s grand tradition” returns on Saturday, May 14. In addition to the horse race, attendees can enjoy tailgating, hat and style contests, the Parade of Hounds, and more. Festivities begin at 8 a.m. at Percy Warner Park. Individual tickets are $50 and include access to tailgating, the Iroquois Shoppe, and the family area. Upgrade packages are also available. iroquoissteeplechase.org

May 14, 2022: Nashville Rosé Festival

Cheers, Music City! The Nashville Rosé Festival returns to East Park to offer unlimited samples of over 100 rosé wines, cocktails, and craft beers. The event also includes a DJ, vendor village, food trucks, and lawn games. The fun begins at 3 p.m., and tickets are $60. Non-drinking tickets are also available. eventbrite.com

May 15, 2022: Music of Dolly Parton for Kids + More

This concert for kids and families shares the music of country music star Dolly Parton with a new generation of music lovers. Children 10 and under can experience the magic of live music, explore their creativity, and enjoy games and stories. The show begins at noon, and tickets are $15. brooklynbowl.com

May 18, 2022: 121st Annual Spring Outing

The annual Spring Outing is one of the Andrew Jackson Foundation’s premier fundraising events benefitting its education programs and preservation projects. This year’s keynote speaker is White House historian and author Jennifer Pickens, who has conducted interviews with members of America’s first families, White House social secretaries, and other prominent figures. The event begins at 11:30 a.m., and individual tickets are $150. thehermitage.com

May 19 – 22, 2022: Ballet Extravaganza with the Nashville Symphony

Enjoy special performances from the Nashville Ballet and the Nashville Symphony at this one-of-a-kind event. Ballet Extravaganza includes performances of Firebird and Billy the Kid Suite, which both feature choreography from Paul Vasterling. Performances take place at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center, and tickets begin at $25. nashvilleballet.com

May 21, 2022: Tour de Nash

Tour de Nash, presented by LDA Engineering, is Nashville’s largest urban bike ride. Offering ride options for all skill levels — the City Tour (9 miles), the Local Tour (25 miles), and the Grand Tour (45 miles) — each route highlights Nashville neighborhoods, greenways, and bikeways. While this year’s event does not have a mass start, a “Celebration Center” is located at Frankie Pierce Park. Registration is free, and races begin at 6 a.m. walkbikenashville.org

May 21, 2022: Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience

In celebration of International Tennessee Whiskey Day on Monday, March 21, join the Tennessee Whiskey Trail for its inaugural Tennessee Whiskey Trail Experience held outside Nissan Stadium. In addition to whiskey tastings, the event includes educational and mixology experiences from Whiskey University and Tennessee Whiskey Workshop. Educational classes run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the main tasting event takes place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets begin at $39, and designated driver tickets are also available. tnwhiskeytrailexperience.com

May 21, 2022: Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party

The first installment of this year’s Cornelia Fort Pickin’ Party takes place on Saturday, May 21, with performances from Timbo and Todd Day Wait. In addition to live music, the event offers craft beer, family activities, delicious food, and more. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets begin at $18. corneliafortpickinparty.org

May 22, 2022: Mutt Strutt 5K

Grab your pup and head to Shelby Bottoms Park to walk for a fantastic cause! Hosted by the Nashville Humane Association, the 2022 Mutt Strutt raises money for at-risk or homeless cats and dogs. Registration is $20, and 5K and one-mile fun run options are available. Races begin at 8 a.m. nashvillehumane.org

May 30 – August 31, 2022: Whole You: 90-Day Holistic Coaching Program

The Happy Hour’s Whole You 90-day holistic coaching program takes a multi-faceted approach to wellness and is built on the foundation that becoming the best version of yourself is a journey — not a one-size-fits-all approach. The program includes bi-weekly coaching sessions, coaching check-ins five days a week, and highly individualized weekly content to catapult your growth. You also meet monthly with a Nutrition Coach and an Energy Practitioner. Only 10 spots are available, and you can schedule a free consultation call at thehappyhournash.com. The program is $3,750 ($1,250 per month for three months), and the program is tailored to best suit your schedule.

Happy May, Nashville!

