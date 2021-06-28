Summer is officially underway, and we’re gearing up for all the celebrations that July in Nashville brings. From Independence Day festivities to professional car racing, live music, local markets, and food and drink festivals, this month is jam-packed with events. Here are our top Nashville events happening this July. Enjoy!

22 Nashville Events & Happenings: July 2021

Through July 17, 2021: Charlotte’s Web

Grab the kiddos and head to the Nashville Children’s Theatre for some family-friendly fun. Through Saturday, July 17, the theatre company hosts productions of Charlotte’s Web. Shows begin at 10 a.m. and noon every Friday and Saturday, and tickets are $20. nashvillechildrenstheatre.org

July 1, 2021: Alive & The Bluebird

For the past 28 years, The Bluebird Cafe and a host of songwriters have raised funds for Alive Hospice. This year’s Alive & The Bluebird series consists of 15 live-streamed shows from The Bluebird. The final performance of the series takes place on Thursday, July 1. Performers are yet to be announced, so stay tuned for details. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets are $20. alivehospice.org

July 3, 2021: Nashville Black Market

The Nashville Black Market works to empower Black business owners and entrepreneurs. Join them in fulfilling their mission on Saturday, July 3, at noon. The free market takes place at Hadley Park and features vendors, food trucks, and a live DJ. thenashvilleblackmarket.com

July 3, 2021: Music City Market on the Green at JW Marriott Nashville

Support local Nashville women on Saturday, July 3, by shopping the Music City Market on the Green at JW Marriott Nashville. The event features over 20 female artisans who sell everything from vintage clothing to home decor, jewelry, art and more. The market is free to attend and includes live music, food, and drinks. The fun begins at 10 a.m. jwmarriottnashvilledining.com

July 3 & 4, 2021: Nashville’s Fourth of July Weekend Rosé and Music Festival

Celebrate July 4th with a glass of rosé. Nashville’s Fourth of July Weekend Rosé and Music Festival includes rosé and frosé stations, cornhole, Instagram photo ops, champagne vending machines, local craft beer, giant beer pong, and wine tastings. The event takes place at The Marketplace in East Nashville on July 3 and 4, and tickets begin at $55. (Note: This event is 21+.) eventbrite.com

July 4, 2021: Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th Presented by Dr Pepper

Happy Independence Day, Nashville! Join locals and tourists alike on Sunday, July 4, for Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper. The event is free to attend and takes place at Walk of Fame Park and throughout Lower Broadway. This year’s headlining musical act is country superstar Brad Paisley. Plus, be sure to stick around after dark to witness the largest fireworks show in Nashville history, synchronized to a live performance by the GRAMMY-winning Nashville Symphony. visitmusiccity.com

July 4, 2021: Music City July 4th 5K

Lace up your running shoes and celebrate Independence Day with the Music City July 4th 5K. The event welcomes all ages and fitness levels as runners make their way through Historic Edgehill and run past famous landmarks. The event begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, and registration is $50 in advance or $59 on the day of the event. (Note: A virtual race option is also available.) runnash.com

July 4, 2021: 15th Annual Music City Hot Chicken Festival

The Music City Hot Chicken Festival returns for its 15th year on Sunday, July 4. Held in East Park, the free event includes a fire truck parade, hot chicken from some of the best local eateries, Yazoo beer, and live music. The event kicks off at noon, and proceeds from the festival benefit the Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms. hot-chicken.com

July 9, 2021: InnerG Juice Bar and Yoga Bar Grand Opening

InnerG Juice Bar and Yoga Bar hosts its grand opening celebration on Friday, July 9. The juice bar and yoga bar reside under one roof and provide a place for Nashvillians to go for yoga classes and all-natural, refreshing beverages. The event showcases the various services offered by the company while it becomes one with the community and neighboring business establishments. The celebration begins at 10 a.m. and is free to attend. innergjuiceandyoga.com

July 9, 16, 23 & 30: Big Band on the Cumberland

Starting Friday, July 9, Big Band on the Cumberland returns to Cumberland Park. In addition to live music, the event features stunning views of downtown Nashville. This year’s lineup includes Rory Partin & His All-Star Big Band (Friday, July 9), The Lynn Beal Band (Friday, July 16), The Moonlighters (Friday, July 23), and Music City Swing (Friday, July 30). All performances begin at 7 p.m. facebook.com

July 10, 2021: Emogene & Co. Pop-Up at Sanctuary South

Head to Sanctuary South in Franklin on Saturday, July 10, as Emogene & Co. hosts a pop-up shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Meet Dr. Allyson Brennan, the founder of Emogene & Co., to customize a personalized skincare regimen and purchase Emogene & Co. products. The event is free to attend. sanctuarysouthtn.com

July 10, 2021: Jazz AM

On Saturday, July 10, the Nashville Jazz Workshop hosts the second event of its new initiative Jazz AM. The monthly series is aimed at children in hopes of exposing them to jazz through age-appropriate activities like improvisation, rhythm, and movement. The July program begins at 10 a.m. in Hadley Park and is free to attend. nashvillejazz.org

July 10, 16 – 18, 24 & 31, 2021: Goo Goo Summer Pop-ups

While the Goo Goo Shop undergoes some renovations this summer, you can still get your fix of handmade Premium Goo Goos by attending one of their pop-ups around Nashville. Events take place at Nelson’s Green Brier Distillery (Saturday, July 10), Nashville Visitor Center (July 16-18), and the Fairlane Hotel (July 24 and 31). For specific details on each event, visit googoo.com.

July 17, 2021: Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) Championship Race

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) championship race takes place at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway on Saturday, July 17. The series of races began in Stafford Springs, CT, and features some of the best racers in the game, including Tony Stewart, Bill Elliott, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, and Bobby Labonte. The race starts at 5 p.m., and tickets begin at $25. nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing

July 17, 2021: Emogene & Co. Pop-Up at Nellamoon

If you can’t make Emogene & Co.’s pop-up on Saturday, July 10, you have another chance to meet Dr. Brennan, customize your skincare regimen, and purchase Emogene & Co. products on Saturday, July 17, at Nellamoon. This event is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. nellamoon.com

July 17, 2021: Annual Bonsai Show

Cheekwood Estate & Garden’s annual bonsai show returns on Saturday, July 17. The event includes 40 displays with over 50 bonsai trees and Kusamono plantings, bonsai styling demonstrations, and raffles. Admission to the show is included with a Cheekwood membership and general admission ticket. The event begins at 10 a.m. cheekwood.org

July 17, 2021: Nashville Junior Chamber Gala 2021

Join the Nashville Junior Chamber (NJC) on Saturday, July 17, for a can’t-miss Gatsby-style celebration. The event honors NJC’s 100th birthday and includes a red carpet, live entertainment, and swag bags. The fun begins at 6 p.m. at the Nashville City Club. Tickets start at $70. eventbrite.com

July 23 – October 10, 2021: Kara Walker: Cut to the Quick

Starting Friday, July 23, head to the Frist Art Museum to see its new exhibition, Kara Walker: Cut to the Quick. The exhibit features over 80 pieces — from prints and drawings to paintings and large-scale silhouette cutouts — and explores topics like slavery, sexism, violence, and imperialism. fristartmuseum.org

July 25, 2021: Vintage Baseball

Have you ever wondered what a baseball game looked like in the 19th century? Head to Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage on Sunday, July 25, to find out. The Tennessee Association of Vintage Base Ball plays old-fashioned ball games using rules, equipment, and costumes from the 1860s. Games begin at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., and admission is free for visitors who have tickets to Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage. thehermitage.com

July 29, 2021: Nashvillian of the Year

On Thursday, July 29, join members of the Nashville business community as they honor Agenia Clark, President and CEO of the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee, as the 2021 Nashvillian of the Year. Every year, an honoree is selected based on their contributions to the community, philanthropic causes, and business developments that make our city a better place to live, work, and prosper. The evening begins at 6:30 p.m. with a cocktail reception, followed by dinner, a video tribute, and an award presentation to Agenia. Tickets for this event begin at $275 per person, and the event takes place at Hilton Nashville-Downtown. easterseals.com

July 30, 2021: Red, White & Zoo

Sip on wine as you stroll through the Nashville Zoo on Friday, July 30. The annual Red, White & Zoo event features unlimited wine samples, live music, animal encounters, food trucks, and a selection of local craft beer and spirits. The event starts at 6:30 p.m., and tickets begin at $75. (Note: Admission prices increase by $10 starting Thursday, July 22.) nashvillezoo.org

July 31, 2021: 20th Annual Music City Brewer’s Festival

As Nashville’s original beer festival, the 20th Annual Music City Brewer’s Festival returns on Saturday, July 31. Head to Walk of Fame Park to enjoy some of the best local, regional, national, and imported brews. The event also includes spirits and seltzers, live music, and fun and games. General admission tickets start at $35 and include a souvenir tasting cup with unlimited samples and access to restaurant vendors – VIP tickets are $75 and include early entry to the event, access to a VIP seating area, a souvenir tasting cup with unlimited sampling, and access to restaurant vendors. Designated driver tickets are also available for $20. musiccitybrewersfest.com

Here’s to a fun-filled July!

