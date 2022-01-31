Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

The new year is in full swing — and so are Nashville events! This coming month features everything from museum exhibits to marathons, Black History Month events, and fundraisers. Plus, we included a few date night ideas that are perfect for Valentine’s Day. Take a look!

25 Nashville Events & Happenings: February 2022

Through February 27, 2022: Orchids in the Mansion

Orchids in the Mansion returns to Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, and this year’s display includes white moth orchids complemented by tropical plant material, including large palms. Visitors can experience how the Cheek family likely brought nature indoors and decorated their home. Entry is included with mansion admission. cheekwood.org

Through February 28, 2022: Dine Nashville: The Music City Way

Throughout the month of February, Dine Nashville celebrates Music City’s diverse food scene while supporting The Giving Kitchen, an organization providing emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and resources. Events include one-night-only chef collaborations from Chef Trevor Moran (Locust) with Pitmaster Pat Martin (Martin’s Bar-B-Que Joint, Hugh Baby’s), Chef Deb Paquette (Etch, Etc., Jasper’s) with Chef Kahlil Arnold (Arnold’s Country Kitchen), Chef Maneet Chauhan (Morph Hospitality) with Chef Joshua Walker (Xiao Bao Biscuit), and more. Then, from February 21-27, Dine Nashville’s Restaurant Week offers prix fixe menus for lunch, brunch, and dinner, and special deals and discounts from 50+ Nashville restaurants. For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit visitmusiccity.com.

Through March 27, 2022: The Alice Pop-Up at Fairlane Hotel

Fall down the rabbit hole at The Alice, the Fairlane Hotel’s new Alice in Wonderland-themed pop-up bar. Enjoy delicious cocktails and bites while taking in stunning views of downtown Nashville. The pop-up runs through Sunday, March 27. Hours are Monday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday, 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. exploretock.com

February 1 – 6, 8 – 13, 15 – 20, & 22 – 27, 2022: Cocktail Classes at Standard Proof Whiskey Co.

Cocktail classes at the Standard Proof Whiskey Co. tasting room are a fun, interactive way to immerse yourself in the world of whiskey and cocktail making. Led by an expertly trained instructor, the one-hour class teaches you how to make specialty cocktails using different flavors of whiskey. Tickets are $50 per person and include a craft-infused whiskey flight, cocktails made during the class, and 20% off all merchandise, including whiskey bottles. Classes take place Tuesday through Sunday at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. eventbrite.com

February 3, 2022: Valentine Calligraphy Workshop

Celebrate Valentine’s Day early at this special calligraphy workshop hosted by Sip & Script at Henley. The class covers all the basics you need to know to add a special touch to snail mail, wedding paper goods, home decor, and more. Admission is $65 and includes access to the class, a beginner’s calligraphy kit (two nibs, black ink pot, two letter guides, tracing paper, and a straight pen holder), and materials to write on. The class begins at 6 p.m. sipandscript.com

February 5 & 6, 2022: The Nashville Black Market Black History Month Weekend

In honor of Black History Month, the Nashville Black Market returns to The Wedge Building on Saturday, February 5, and Sunday, February 6. Shop 50+ Black-owned businesses as you eat, dance, and network. Market hours are noon to 6 p.m. on both days, and masks are required to enter. The event is free to attend. thenashvilleblackmarket.com

February 5 & 26, 2022: Landscape of Enslavement Guided Grounds Tours

Learn about the lives of enslaved people and those who lived and worked on the Travellers Rest grounds post-emancipation. Outdoor tours take place on Saturday, February 5, and Saturday, February 26, at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Admission is $15 and includes a complimentary house tour before or after your grounds tour. eventbrite.com

February 7, 14, 21, & 28, 2022: Body Positive Yoga

Head to Evolve Counseling Associates every Monday this month to attend their Body Positive Yoga series. Classes are one hour and begin at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $20 per class or $70 for all four classes if paid upfront. No experience is necessary — just bring yourself and a yoga mat! evolvecounselingassociates.com

February 9, 2022: Bunny Williams & Margot Shaw Book Signing

Head to Providence Interiors on Wednesday, February 9, for a special invite-only event. In partnership with Lee Industries and Flower Magazine, the interior design firm hosts a book signing with Bunny Williams and Margot Shaw. The event runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This is the perfect way to kick off Antiques & Garden Show weekend. providenceinteriors.com

February 11 – 13, 2022: Antiques & Garden Show

The annual Antiques & Garden Show returns to Nashville’s Music City Center on February 11-13. The event features 150+ antiques, art and horticultural exhibitors, gardens, and cocktail parties. This year’s speakers include Martha Stewart, Bunny Williams, and more. General admission tickets are $30 if purchased before midnight on Sunday, February 6, and $35 beginning Monday, February 7. Tickets are also available for the event’s preview party on Thursday, February 10, and the Bourbon Party on Friday, February 11. Proceeds from this event benefit Cheekwood Estate & Gardens and ECON Charities. antiquesandgardenshow.com

February 11 – 20, 2022: Attitude

Nashville Ballet begins the second half of their season with Attitude at the Martin Center for Nashville Ballet. Performances feature award-winning works like Twyla Tharp’s Nine Sinatra Songs and post-performance Q&A sessions with dancers and creatives. Tickets are $70. nashvilleballet.com

February 11 – 28, 2022: Valentine’s Day at Hilton Nashville Green Hills

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone at Hilton Nashville Green Hills. From Friday, February 11, through Monday, February 28, you can enjoy a romantic celebration that includes a bottle of champagne, a delicious dessert, breakfast for two, parking, and a late checkout so you can sleep in. Rates begin at $211 per night. hilton.com

February 12, 2022: Hot Chocolate 15K/5K

Participate in “America’s sweetest race” on Saturday, February 12. The Hot Chocolate 15K/5K takes place at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park, and participants are invited to a post-race celebration that includes fondue, vendors, music, and, of course, hot chocolate. Registration is $49, and races begin at 7 a.m. hotchocolate15k.com

February 13, 2022: Galentine’s Day Sip & Shop Event

Join Made in TN for its Galentine’s Day Sip & Shop Event on Sunday, February 13, at the L&L Market location. The event includes complimentary drinks, delicious treats, giveaways, and select discounts on local goodies you and your best girlfriends are sure to love! The event is free to attend and begins at 3 p.m. shopmadeintn.com

February 13, 2022: The Big Game Viewing Party

Watch the Super Bowl in all its glory at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville’s Big Game Viewing Party on Sunday, February 13. With 14 screens located throughout the venue, plus full concert sound, you’re sure to have a winning Sunday. Group packages begin at $150 and include a server and unlimited Snack Time Party Packs, which offer delicious snacks like Rock. And Roll. Fries, deep-fried pickles, French bread pizzas, plus drink specials all night long! Guests can reserve a bowling lane, a table on the main floor, or a VIP box. The fun begins at 4:30 p.m. brooklynbowl.com

February 14, 2022: Valentine’s Day Paint by Pint

TailGate Brewery hosts a special edition of its Paint by Pint event on Valentine’s Day. Grab your significant other or best gal pals and head to their taproom for a fun-filled night of painting and drinks. General public tickets are $80 and include admission for two people, one pint or glass of wine for each person, two canvases, and painting supplies. The class begins at 6:30 p.m. eventbrite.com

February 17 – 19, 2022: The Nashville Show

Shop a unique collection of antiques at the Nashville Show from February 17-19. Formerly Tailgate-Music Valley Antique Show, this event hosts over 150 antique vendors offering everything from furniture to fine art and jewelry. Tickets begin at $15, and the event takes place at the Nashville Fairgrounds. Hours are Thursday, noon to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. jenkinsandco.com

February 19, 2022: 6th Annual Wine in the Winter

Wine in the Winter is modeled after its sister event, Wine on the River. Attendees can escape the cold and sample over 130 wines, beers, and spirits in a winter wonderland in the Hilton Downtown Nashville’s ballroom. The event begins at 5 p.m., and general admission tickets are $69. wineinthewinter.com

February 23, 2022: Conversations at OZ

Conversations at OZ is an annual fundraiser hosted by OZ Arts Nashville that celebrates the art of conversation with community leaders and vibrant personalities. This year’s virtual event takes place on Wednesday, February 23, at 7 p.m. This year’s conversation hosts include Mayor John Cooper, Callie Khouri, Tyler Merritt, Rhonda Cammon, and more. Tickets begin at $125. ozartsnashville.org

February 24 – 16, 2022: Pairings 10th Anniversary: Nashville’s Ultimate Food & Wine Weekend

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of Nashville Wine Auction’s Pairings. Events include Wined Up! on Friday, February 25, which allows guests to mingle with 27 West Coast vintners and experience their wines while enjoying delicious food and a silent auction. Plus, The Pairings Dinner and Auction on Saturday, February 26, offers a five-course meal prepared by a guest chef and paired with delicious wines. Tickets for Wined Up! are $150, and tickets for the Pairings Dinner and Auction are $350. Events begin around 6 p.m. at City Winery. nashvillewineauction.com

February 25 – June 5, 2022: Alma W. Thomas: Everything is Beautiful

Alma W. Thomas is known for her colorful abstract paintings, and now you can see them firsthand at the Frist Art Museum, one of four museums showcasing this exhibit. Alma’s paintings explore her love of flora and fauna, music, space travel, and spirituality. Entry is included with museum admission, and hours are Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. fristmuseum.org

February 26, 2022: Black History Month Memorial Service

Andrew Jackson’s Hermitage hosts its annual commemoration of those once enslaved at The Hermitage and throughout the U.S. on Saturday, February 26. The service includes music, special remarks, and a procession to the slavery memorial “Follow the Drinking Gourd.” Admission is free, and the event begins at 11 a.m. at The Hermitage Church. thehermitage.com

February 26, 2022: 4th Annual Music City Masquerade

Join Caring Hearts Ministry on Saturday, February 26, for the annual Music City Masquerade at The Wedge Building. This year’s event is sponsored by the Big 98 and iheartCountry radio and includes performances from Breland, Adam Doleac, and Abby Anderson. The formal event also includes a guest DJ, authentic Mexican food, custom cocktails, an auction, and more. The fun begins at 7 p.m., and general admission tickets are $95. caringheartsmexico.org

February 26, 2022: Nashville Zoo Run Run

Run or walk through the Nashville Zoo as you raise funds for the zoo and its operations. Races include a timed 5K, untimed 5K, or a virtual race. In-person races begin at 2 p.m., and registration starts at $35. nashvillezoo.org

February 27, 2022: ECHO: People, Places, Things

Head to the Parthenon’s Naos room on Sunday, February 27, to see the premiere of Lesa Dowdy’s film People, Places, Things. Composer Benjamin Chakoian Jones scored the film, and INTERSECTION provides a live soundtrack. The performance begins at 6:30 p.m., and tickets start at $15. conservancyonline.com

Happy February, Nashville!

To see even more great Nashville events, visit our Happenings calendar.