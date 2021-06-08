9 Ways to Get in the Water in Nashville This Summer

Summer in Nashville is infinitely more enjoyable when you’re on — or in — the water, be it at a pool or with friends on the lake. But there are still plenty of other options to cool off in Music City. From kayaking to water parks, here are nine fun ways to get wet this summer!

Nautical Boat Club

Spend a day on Percy Priest, Old Hickory or Center Hill lakes without the hassle of boat ownership. A Nautical Boat Club (formerly called Nashville Boat Club) membership gains you access to a fleet of boats, including pontoons, ski boats, and party boats. Plus you can snag water toys galore to maximize the fun — skis, wakeboards, tubes, stand-up paddleboards and more. Make a boat reservation by phone or online, and you’re all set. Learn more and get membership pricing at (615) 232-9100 or nauticalboatclub.com.

Tubing with Sunshine’s Adventures

If floating down a lazy river sounds like your ideal way to spend a summer afternoon, Sunshine’s Adventures can help. Head west on I-40 and launch at Newsom’s Mill to travel the Harpeth in style on one of the comfiest river tubes around. With a three-mile route that typically takes four to five hours, there’s plenty of time to soak up the sun, stop on the banks for a snack, and gaze at the landscape and wildlife. Day-trip tube rentals are $40 per person and include all of the gear you’ll need for the excursion, including tube and life vest. For more information and to make reservations, visit sunshinesadventures.com.

SoundWaves at Gaylord Opryland

For many years, Opryland Hotel was a hit with locals primarily for its holiday activities, but with the opening of SoundWaves, there’s a reason to visit year-round — especially in the summer! This four-acre, three-level adventure is a combination of indoor and outdoor water attractions — from raft rides to the splash pad to the lazy river, the experience is non-stop fun for all ages. Plus, there are private cabana rentals available with refrigerators and TVs, as well as dedicated zones for adults-only lounging. You have to be a hotel guest to get access to SoundWaves, but there are hotel stay packages exclusively for Tennessee residents. Get ready for a dreamy staycation! Visit soundwavesgo.com for more information.

Kayak Scavenger Hunt with River Queen Voyages

Put on your competitive pants (or bathing suit) and prepare to take in the scenery, answer trivia questions, solve riddles, and enjoy a quest on the Cumberland River with a River Queen Voyages kayaking scavenger hunt. Search for clues, learn about the river and compete for a prize — it’s the ultimate blend of nature and entertainment. Tickets start at $75, and you can email [email protected] or call (615) 933-9778 for reservations.

Canoeing the Harpeth with Canoe Music City

If you’re looking for a tranquil and leisurely experience traveling down the Harpeth River, Canoe Music City in Kingston Springs offers the quintessential river outing, no matter your adventure level. While away the hours by checking out wildlife and taking in the surrounding scenic views as you float. You can even pack a picnic to enjoy lunch along the way. Trip rates are $45 per person and include the canoe rental, taxes, paddles and a life jacket. Call (615) 952-4211 to learn more and book your reservations.

The Governor’s Pool at White Limozeen

No pool captures the essence of Music City quite like the one at White Limozeen. Located on the rooftop of the vibrant Graduate Hotel, the Governor’s Pool is surrounded by colorful, whimsical decor that offers a true “Nashville experience.” Where else can you find a giant pink bust of Dolly Parton on display while you lie on an oversized daybed under a brightly colored umbrella and sip on a frozen Aperol spritz? Even if you never so much as put a toe in the pool, you’ll spend summer in style. Pool reservations are required, so book your three-hour time slot in advance via Resy. Poolside spots are $40 per person Monday through Wednesday and $50 per person Thursday through Sunday.

Stand Up Paddleboarding with Paddle Up Nashville

Located right near the Blue Moon Waterfront Grille at Rock Harbor Marina, Paddle Up Nashville is your local stand-up paddleboard go-to, where you can hit the Cumberland River for some fun in the sun. Trips start at $26 an hour, and even your dog can get in on it if you make a reservation for one of their “woof boards.” If you’re looking for a beautiful way to spend an evening, join one of the Full Moon Paddles and light up the Cumberland as you set out to watch the moon rise and have a little fun under the night sky.

The Pool Club at the Virgin Hotel

Sip on a Mamacita Mojito, snack on a Caprese Burrata Salad, jam to music from a local DJ, and enjoy a spectacular view of the city as you work on your tan at Virgin Hotel’s Pool Club. It’s open to the public, but you’ll need to reserve a lounger, daybed or private cabana for access. The space is open daily, beginning at 11 a.m., and reservation fees vary based on the package or accommodations you choose. For reservations, visit virginhotels.com.

The Dive Motel and Swim Club

A pool party waiting to happen, The Dive Motel & Swim Club is an iconic tribute to summer in the 1960s and ’70s. While the motel is a sight to behold all on its own, the Swim Club pool is where it’s at, with the opportunity to snag both day passes and annual memberships that’ll keep you coming back all season long to lounge, sip cocktails, and enjoy some serious people-watching. Owned by Urban Cowboy, expect a unique vibe, fabulous music, and a fun summer scene to enjoy if you’re 21 and over. And don’t pass up a dip in the hot tub! A Swim Club annual membership, which runs $495 and extends through the end of 2021, grants you an exclusive poolside spot with Dive Bar and Lounge access, where you can grab tasty beverages and snacks. Day passes are also available seven days a week —$15 Monday through Thursday, and $20 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

