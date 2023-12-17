Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Skincare and aesthetics boutique Complexion Nashville has earned quite a loyal following. From dermatology services like chemical peels, injections, and IV therapy to an exclusive signature line of custom skincare (we love the AM and PM serums!), cofounders Beth Higney and Natalie Copeland have built a brand worth knowing about.

Between them, this dynamic duo offers over 20 years of experience as nurse practitioners, and they’re seeing to it that our skin is not only healthy and youthful looking, but also that we’re educated on how to keep it that way — now and in the future. Get to know these talented FACES of Nashville!

How did the two of you meet?

Natalie: Beth and I became fast friends in the nursing program at Belmont and have stayed best friends ever since. In college, we joked that one day, we would go into business together. After our respective Master’s programs and experience building successful aesthetics practices for other doctors in Nashville, we decided to make that college joke a reality. While walking on the McCabe Greenway, shortly after my son was born, we started building the business plan for what would become Complexion.

Beth: I still sometimes cannot believe it. I am so proud of what we have built together.

What led you to create Complexion?

Natalie: I was pre-med for three years at UGA (go Dawgs!) before I decided to pivot to nursing school. UGA didn’t have a nursing program, so I ended up at Belmont. Once I graduated, I went into dermatology and aesthetics. I ran a well-known laser and rejuvenation center for a few years before getting my Master’s. After I graduated, I was recruited to work for Galderma as a medical science liaison for their aesthetic portfolio, where I trained physicians and nurses on fillers and Dysport. I handled all adverse events and provided research and training for doctors and key opinion leaders at medical conferences across the U.S. After my firstborn; I realized I wanted to get back to doing what I loved most about aesthetics — developing meaningful relationships with patients.

Beth: My journey began at Belmont University, where I fell in love with the art of nursing. I continued my education at Vanderbilt, where I received my Master’s in Nursing and ultimately became a licensed, board-certified nurse practitioner.

Over the next decade, I honed my clinical skills and aesthetic eye and technique at Stone’s River Dermatology, a large dermatology practice offering medical, surgical, and aesthetic services. That’s where I truly discovered my passion for aesthetic dermatology! The years of performing aesthetic procedures in combination with medical-grade skin care were invaluable, and the experience informed the comprehensive approach to skincare we practice at Complexion today.

Why did we ultimately open Complexion? I wanted to create a space that offered a boutique, personal experience in an elevated environment dedicated to aesthetic treatments. I ultimately wanted to continue developing relationships with my patients and allowing them to feel more comfortable and confident in their own skin. Complexion also gave me an opportunity to work with my dear friend Natalie.

Tell us about your Complexion’s services and what guests can expect!

Natalie: We have a brand new, state-of-the-art office at the intersection of 440 and Murphy Road (across from Dose). We focus on Botox/Dysport, fillers, and other aesthetic services. Our new office has eight treatment rooms and a dedicated numbing/IV lounge. We want everyone to feel welcome and be assured they are at the top aesthetics practice in Tennessee.

Beth: At Complexion, the top priorities are offering cutting-edge treatments from trained, skilled practitioners. Our new space off West End offers a boutique and personal experience. All our injectors are board-certified nurse practitioners and physician assistants. The team at Complexion believes that aesthetic medicine should enhance your natural beauty, allowing you to look and feel like your most confident self. We also believe that skincare doesn’t have to be complicated to yield maximum results.

Informed by our deep clinical experience, Complexion skincare treatment and skincare regimens are based on the client’s actual needs rather than the latest trends. The same goes for our signature skincare collection, which marries nutrient-dense botanicals and medical-grade actives to promote anti-aging and cell regeneration while protecting the skin barrier.

The skincare market is saturated. What makes your skincare line stand out from the rest?

Natalie: The skincare market is a $24 billion-a-year industry, so the saturation is real. When we opened our practice, there were a handful of providers in Nashville. Today aesthetic practices are popping up on every corner, and even dentist’s offices and ob/gyn’s are advertising Botox. That’s why we created our skincare line. The Complexion AM and PM serum combines multiple products into one, so you don’t have to think about when to apply each serum and moisturizer.

Beth: The Complexion AM and PM serums were created as a solution for our clients. As board certified nurse practitioners, we are actually in rooms listening and treating patients. We created two highly effective products that simplify your skincare regimen while treating the most common skin concerns. We created two “Hero products” with the key ingredients everyone needs, including retinol, vitamin C, growth factors, stem cells, and antioxidants.

If we were only getting ONE item from your line, what would you recommend and why?

Natalie: I LOVE the AM serum; it’s truly the only morning product you need! It has vitamin C (antioxidant), plant-based stem cells to stimulate collagen, niacinamide, and resveratrol to calm the skin and reduce redness, and peptide and lactic/fruit acids to gently exfoliate while helping with expression lines. It also has hyaluronic acid to hydrate.

Beth: That’s a tough one, but if I had to choose, I would say our PM serum. Everyone should be on some form of retinol. Our PM serum contains retinol palmitate, which is highly effective and well tolerated. It is a key ingredient in anti-aging.

You spend a lot of time helping others maintain their self-care routines. What do you do for self-care?

Natalie: My guilty pleasure is a Biologique Recherche facial from our aesthetician, Stephanie Jones. She’s a magician — the best in Nashville. Other than that, my self-care includes exercise several times a week, a long bath, and a great glass of wine on the weekend. Sleep would be great, but with two kids who like to wake up early, that doesn’t always happen!

Beth: Two things I always prioritize are sleep and my workouts. Sleep is the foundation for everything else in my day to go well. Working out two to three times a week, first thing in the morning, on days I am not in the clinic, has really been working well for me. It helps me stay on track with my diet and sets me up to be productive the rest of the day.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Natalie: The best advice I ever received is to be kind — you never know what someone else is going through.

Beth: “If you have never failed at anything, have you really ever pushed yourself?” That and “If you are worrying about something that won’t matter five years from now, move on.”

Outside of family, faith, and friends, what three things can’t you live without?

Natalie: Complexion AM and PM serums, great champagne, and my passport.

Beth: Sleep, my workouts, and my skincare. Not necessarily in that order.

LIGHTNING ROUND!

What’s at the top of your travel bucket list?

Natalie: Japan! My grandmother served in the foreign service and lived there for a number of years. It would be great to walk in her footsteps.

Beth: London and Lake Como. Please don’t make me choose.

What is the best book you’ve read recently?

Natalie: Happy Place by Emily Henry — gotta love a good, easy romance novel.

Beth: Well, I currently have a 2-month-old, so my reading material mainly consists of books and blogs about being a mom.

Most memorable recent local meal?

Natalie: Can’t go wrong at Folk.

Beth: Drusie and Darr at the Hermitage Hotel. The restaurant is so beautiful, and the egg toast and tartare..so good!

What’s your go-to gift to give, and where do you get it?

Natalie: The candles at Ranger Station in 12South are incredible. They designed Complexion’s candles and hand soap and have something everyone on your list would enjoy.

Beth: Complexion AM and PM serum, of course! You can purchase these at our new practice location off West End or online.

This article contains product affiliate links. We may receive a commission if you make a purchase after clicking on one of these links.

*********

Nashville women are doing inspiring work. Meet more of them over at our FACES archives!

Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email