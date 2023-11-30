Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Road trips are one of our favorite ways to explore, and we love to stay in the know on ways to make the most of our time on the road. So, imagine our excitement when we learned about Coast, a new luxurious, all-electric travel camper crafted right here in Nashville! We’re breaking down all the features and benefits of this new travel option that folks are calling “the Tesla of campers.”

The Beginning of Coast

Coast’s parent company, Aero Build, was created by entrepreneur Brian Fuente in 2017 when he saw a vintage camper converted into a mobile bar. After recognizing the opportunity to reimagine camping as a more luxurious and upscale experience, Brian set out to create RV campers with interior design and modern technology at the forefront of his business model. This idea ultimately led to the creation of the all-electric luxury travel trailer company Coast, and the development of Model 1, the first fully electric travel trailer.

The Innovative Design of Coast’s Model 1

When you think of traditional campers and RVs, specific imagery probably comes to mind — whether it’s patterned furniture or dated cabinetry and flooring. While Coast maintains the feel of a vintage camper on the outside — offering three color palette options in black, white, or a combination of the two — the interior envelops you into a state-of-the-art home.

Model 1 is not only Coast’s first recreational vehicle, but it’s also the first all-electric luxury travel trailer. Perfectly combining luxury and technology, the Aero Build team uses the term modern luxury to describe the Coast RV.

The modern component of modern luxury comes from the all-electric feel of Coast. This includes the use of Lithium-ion batteries, off-grid and on-grid water and electricity capabilities, eight roof-mounted solar panels, a seven-gallon water heater, and a Victron battery and water monitoring system. Coast’s interior also offers four touchscreen panels that make managing everything from cabin lighting to air conditioning and the exterior awning seamless and easy.

Meanwhile, the luxury aspect comes from the high-end finishes inside Coast — from the artfully crafted premium fabrics to the durable yet eye-catching flooring. This attention to detail and thoughtful touches, like the counter space accompanying the bathroom sink, make you feel like you’re walking into a home rather than a camper.

Luxury Features & Amenities

Whether you’re traveling solo or with family and friends, Coast offers features for every type of traveler. Coast’s Model 1 provides outdoorsy living to people who may describe themselves as more “indoorsy.”

With room to sleep up to four people, Coast RVs include a bed in the back of the trailer and a dining table that can be turned into a bed. You’ll also love the chef-inspired kitchen, which includes Smeg appliances and an induction cooktop. Plus, appliances have been custom-made to fit perfectly into each camper’s kitchen cabinetry, giving the space a beautiful and seamless look.

Coast RVs are also equipped with Starlink mobile WiFi, so you have immediate access to high-speed, low-latency internet — and you don’t even have to worry about installing it!

Coast’s underbelly and cabin are fully insulated, meaning the camper was built with all four seasons in mind. For example, Coast’s windows offer so much more than breathtaking panoramic views. Equipped with screens, windows can easily open up to let fresh air flood the camper.

It’s also important to note that Coast trailers include a Laveo DryFlush toilet, so you don’t have to deal with a black water tank — which is especially helpful if you’re traveling solo. Other standout features and amenities include two smart TVs, a Kohler water-conserving shower head, black-out roller shades, a Sony Soundbar and Wireless Subwoofer, a lighted vanity mirror, and plenty of overhead storage.

How to Purchase a Coast Trailer

If you’re interested in seeing a Coast trailer in person or want to purchase one for your upcoming travels, there are a few ways to do so. As a direct-to-consumer company, you can visit the Coast office and showroom in Nashville, located at 1015 West Kirkland Avenue in Suite 412. After you book your private tour, a member of the Coast team will walk you through all of the features of the trailer and point out all of the amenities that make Coast and the Model 1 unique.

If you’re not local to Tennessee, don’t fret! In addition to beautiful imagery and information, you may also book a virtual tour of the Model 1 through the Coast website, where you can also purchase your unit. To reserve your spot in production, visit coastrv.co. From there, your Coast trailer should be ready in about 90 days!

Enjoy a new era of travel!

This article is sponsored by Coast.

