From 12South to Downtown, Nashville neighborhoods get creative throughout the week with daily deals and specials to invite patrons to their watering holes and eateries. We’ve assembled a list of the best Nashville happy hours, and to make things a little easier, we’ve divided them by neighborhood, so you can maximize your time!
12South
Neighborhood: 12South
12South is a highly walkable stretch within a residential area, located a short drive from Downtown Nashville. It has become known for its dining and shopping, and its happy hour options are abundant.
12South Taproom
Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: $1 off draft beer, glasses of wine, and cocktails, and $5 well drinks from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday: $5 margaritas all day until the punch bowl runs out
Tuesday: 2-for-1 specials on any $7 or less draft beer, a glass of house wine, and double-tall wells; $5 hummus and pita chips or queso and chips
Wednesday: $5 Mules all day (flavors include Moscow, Mexican, Jamaican, Gin-Gin, or Kentucky)
Thursday: $2 off local drafts, bottles, and cans; $10 off wine bottles
Saturday: $1 off canned beer
Sunday: $5 mimosas, $4 beermosas, $6 Bloody Marys, and happy hour all day
Bottle Cap
Monday: $3 domestic drafts, $5 wine and well drinks, and $6 Mules and Crushes from 11 a.m. to midnight
Tuesday through Friday: $3 domestic drafts, $5 wine and well drinks, and $6 Mules and Crushes from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: $3 off all buckets from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Wednesday: $2 off signature cocktails from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Thursday: 2-for-1 bottles, cans, and Tito’s from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday through Sunday: 2-for-1 mimosas and Bloody Marys from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 2-for-1 cans, bottles, and Tito’s from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Burger Up
Monday through Friday & Sunday: $5 appetizers, $5 red and white house wines, house cocktail specials, and buy-one-get-one draft beers from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Edley’s Bar-B-Que
Monday through Friday: $1 off draft beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: $5 Bushwackers all day
Thursday: 2-for-1 draft beers all day
Ember’s Ski Lodge
Monday through Sunday: 2-for-1 select drafts and bottles, $6 select wines by the glass, and double pours on all whiskeys from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Monday: $5 Mules all day
The Filling Station
Monday through Friday: $1 off all pints from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: Specials all day include half off all Tennessee craft beer pints (excludes high gravity)
Frothy Monkey
Daily: 2-for-1 canned beers and $6-$9 red, white, or rosé wine from 2 p.m. to close
Josephine
Monday through Friday: $7-$8 specialty cocktails, $7 select wines by the glass, $5 select beer, and $5-$6 bites from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
MAFIAoZA’s
Tuesday: 2-for-1 draft beer and double pours of well liquor for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: 2-for-1 draft beer from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and discounted prices on 9-oz. pours of select wine from 5 p.m. to. 9.m.
Thursday & Friday: 2-for-1 draft beer from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Belle Meade
Neighborhood: Belle Meade
Located southwest of Downtown, Belle Meade is home to many longtime Nashville favorites. Whether you’re looking to share a bottle or just pop in for some light bites and a cocktail, this part of Nashville has a warm and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, perfect for a more relaxing happy hour experience.
360 Bistro
Monday through Friday: $6 craft cocktails, $5 wine, beer and margaritas, $5 chicken wings, and $6 flatbreads and Bastilla from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Giovanni West
Monday through Wednesday: 50% wine by the bottle
Sam’s Place
Monday through Friday: Half-off 16oz. beers, bottles of beer, and all single liquor drinks, and $3 off wine by the glass (excluding house wines) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sperry’s Restaurant
Monday through Friday: $5 house wines, $3 import beers and microbrews, half-off vodka and gin martinis, and $2 domestic beers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; $7 premium well drinks all-day; $10 bar bites
8th Ave.
Neighborhood: Eighth Avenue, Melrose & Berry Hill
Located just minutes from Downtown, Eighth Avenue is home to antique stores, Zanies Comedy Club, cafés and restaurants, and musician hangouts. Melrose and nearby Berry Hill both preserve the area’s history while welcoming new establishments. Since these neighborhoods are in such close proximity, we’re presenting them as a group.
Big Machine Distillery & Tavern
Monday through Wednesday: $5 martinis and $2 off all cocktails from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cilantro Mexican Grill
Daily: 2-for-1 margaritas from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fat Kat Slim’s
Monday through Friday: $5 select cocktails, $3 beer, and free housemade pork rinds from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Mangia Nashville
Monday: $2 pints from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday & Thursday: 2-for-1 well drinks, beer, and cider from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday through Friday: $1 off appetizers and pizza from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: $5 house wine from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: $1 off all bar drinks from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
M.L.Rose — Melrose
Monday through Friday: $1 off appetizers, liquor, wine, and beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Thursday: 2-for-1 craft beer from 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.; double-tall wells from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 2-for-1 brunch drinks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Party Fowl
Monday through Thursday.: $7 appetizers, half-priced draft beer, and discounted boozy slushies and cocktails from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m
Sinema
Tuesday through Friday (in the lounge only): $9 featured classic cocktails, $6 wine by the glass (Crios Malbec, La Giareta Pinot Grigio, chic sparkling Brut or sparkling rosé), and $5 draft beer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Smokin Thighs
Monday through Sunday: 2-for-1 drafts from 2 to 8 p.m., 2-for-1 can beers all day; $2.50 moonshine tastings
Stay Golden Restaurant & Roastery
Daily: $1 wine and draft beer from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m
The Sutler
Saloon
Monday through Friday: Half-off draft beer, wines by the glass, and signature cocktails from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Tuesday: $5 house margaritas and mix and match any tacos for $2.50 each from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Melrose Billiard Parlor
Happy hour specials are temporarily on hold
Rambler Cocktail Bar
Wednesday through Friday: $8 three-ingredient classic cocktails, $7 wine by the glass, and $5 draft beer from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Wednesday: $8 signature cocktails from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tacos With A Twist
Tuesday through Friday: 2-for-1 domestic beer, $7 margaritas, $8 craft cocktails, and $10 flights from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday: 2-for-1 domestic beer, $7 margaritas, $8 craft cocktails, and $10 flights from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Daily: All-day bottomless mimosas
East Nashville
Neighborhood: East Nashville
East Nashville is home to many of our favorite restaurants and chefs and bars and bartenders, all packed with personality. With everything from burgers and darts to live music and artisanal cocktails, the East Nashville eateries and watering holes have something unique to offer.
Babo
Wednesday through Sunday: Happy hour specials from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Cafe Roze
Monday through Friday: $5 select wines, $8 select cocktails, $1.50 oysters, $5 crudité, $5 Marcona almonds, and $3 French fries from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Chopper
Monday through Friday: specialty cocktails starting at $7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Crying Wolf
Sunday through Thursday.: $2 beer specials, $5 all-day well shots, 2 sliders and a High Life for $7, and $1 off appetizers from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m
Dino’s
Monday through Friday: $1 off beer and shot combinations and $2 Budweisers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Duke’s
Monday through Friday: $3 draft beers and $4 well drinks from noon to 8 p.m.
Daily: All-day $7 beer and shot combination
Five Points Pizza
Monday through Friday: $8 for a slice of pizza and draft beer or $5 for a cheese/pepperoni slice with PBR or High Life from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lockeland Table
Monday through Saturday: Community Hour features $6 snacks and drinks as well as $7.50 dishes for “youngins” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lyra
Monday through Saturday: $6 select cocktails and wine, $1 off all beers, and discounted food from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pelican & Pig
Tuesday through Sunday: $6 cocktails and bar bites from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Peninsula
Tuesday through Saturday.: $6 drink specials on wine, old fashioneds, and rotating gin and tonics from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m
Pomodoro East
Wednesday through Sunday: $4-$9 bites, $6 cocktails and wine, and $4 beer (bottles and cans) and draught beer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Smokers Abbey
Monday through Friday: 2-for-1 draft beers and $1 off cans from noon to 7 p.m.
Sunday: All-day 2-for-1 draft beers and $1 off cans
The Treehouse
Tuesday through Saturday: $5 select draft beers and $5 house wine from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Two Ten Jack
Monday through Thursday (bar only): 2-for-1 Kirin, $6 house red and white wine, $5 house cold sake, $2 off all tap cocktails, $3 steamed edamame, and $5 spicy tuna with crispy rice from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Walden
Daily: $2 off all draft cocktails, $6 wine, $5 premium drafts, and $3 Miller Lite and Michelob Ultra from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Note: Happy hour is all day on Tuesday)
The Gulch
Neighborhood: The Gulch
Nestled between Music Row and Downtown, this area sets the bar high for urban living. The music and restaurant scene is lively, and the retail is geared toward young professionals. If you are looking for trendy dining spots, be sure to make this neighborhood a destination.
Gertie’s Whiskey Bar at The 404 Kitchen
Wednesday: Half-off all whiskeys from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Hops + Crafts
Monday through Friday: $1-off all draft beer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday: $4 select pints
Tuesday: Half-off select Tennessee brewery beers
Wednesday: $4 select pints
Thursday: $4 select appetizers
Sunday: $1-off draft beer all day
Marsh House
Wednesday through Friday: $5 Happy Beer, $5 Happier Wine, $5 Happiest Chambong, $9 Godspeed, $1 oysters, $6 fried pickles, and $6 tacos from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
M.L.Rose — Capitol View
Monday through Friday: $1 off appetizers, liquor, wine, and beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday: 2-for-1 craft beer from 3 p.m. to midnight; double-tall wells from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday & Sunday: 2-for-1 brunch drinks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Mockingbird
Wednesday through Friday: $5-$6 bites, $5 wine of the day, $5 beer of the day, $6 dealer’s choice cocktail, and $6 classic margaritas from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Moto
Monday through Sunday (bar only): $9 select bubbles, wine, and food from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Otaku Ramen
Daily: $8 Sapporo and hot chicken bun or pork bun combination from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saint Añejo
Monday through Thursday: Half-off margarita pitchers and buckets of beer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday: Half-off tequila flights and 2-oz. pours of all tequila at a 1-oz. value from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday: Half-off margarita pitchers and buckets of beer from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Sambuca
Monday through Friday (bar only): Half-off beer, wine by the glass, cocktails, and snacks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
STK
Monday through Friday: $2-$8 bites, half-off signature cocktails, $10 Justin Cabernet and Whispering Angel Rosé from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sunda
Monday through Friday: $4-$6 Sunda bar bites, $5-$6 sushi handrolls, $5 Budlight, $6 select wine, and $13 sake-in-a-box from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tànsuŏ
Monday through Saturday: $6 dim sum and $6 drinks from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: $14 wok dishes and $6 wonton dim sum offerings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday: $15 bottomless brunch cocktails from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; half-priced bottles of sake during dinner service from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Virago
Monday: Half-off sushi and 2-for-1 cocktails and sake from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Whiskey Kitchen
Tuesday through Friday: Half-off pitchers and 6-for-4 beers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday only: 2-for-1 select beers, wines, whiskeys, and cocktails from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
Green Hills
Neighborhood: Green Hills
Green Hills has long been a Nashville shopping destination, but in recent years, this area has welcomed many new boutique options, with creative restaurant concepts not far behind!
Char
Monday through Friday (lounge only): $4-$8 bites, $4 drafts, $6 house wine, and $8 craft cocktails from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
etc.
Monday through Saturday (bar only): $4 beers, $6 wines, and $8 house cocktails from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Green Hills Grille
Daily: $7 cocktails, $4 beer, $6 wine by the glass, $15 wine by the bottle, and half-off all bottles from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Greenhouse Bar
Monday through Friday: $3 domestic beer, $4 draft beer, $4 well liquor, and $5 house wines from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Emmy Squared
Wednesday and Thursday: 20% off pizza from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Pizza Happy Hour.
North Italia
Monday (all day through September 6) and Tuesday through Friday: All beer $5, $5 red and white wine and sangria, $16 red and white bottles, $20 sangria pitcher, $10 ‘Italian Tea Party’ cocktail & $5 to $26 bites. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the bar.
Santo
Monday through Thursday: $8 bites, cocktails, and wine from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday through Sunday: 2-for-1 Bloody Marys, mimosas, and margaritas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Germantown
Neighborhood: Germantown
Historic charm can be felt throughout the Germantown neighborhood. Take a walk down the brick sidewalks and feel welcomed by historic architecture married with contrasting urban elements — complete with plenty of trendy bars and restaurants. Encompassing an 18-square-block area, Germantown is rapidly growing and changing, and with this change comes new restaurants, cafés, and coffee shops begging you to stop in for a visit.
Butchertown Hall
Monday through Friday: $6 cocktails, $4-$5 beers, $5 wines, and $3-$12 food from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Note: Happy hour is extended from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday)
Emmy Squared
Wednesday and Thursday: 20% off pizza from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Pizza Happy Hour.
Geist
Tuesday through Thursday: $10 signature cocktails, $8 Maximilian Affairs, $3 Stella Artois, and $8 wines by the glass from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Germantown Pub
Monday through Friday: 2-for-1 drafts, well drinks, and wine from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Henrietta Red
Tuesday through Sunday: drink special and $2 oysters from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint
Monday through Friday: $1 drinks and food from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Neighbors
Monday through Friday: 2 for 1 drafts, bottles and well drinks from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
O-Ku
Monday through Thursday: Half-priced sushi rolls, $3 off specialty drinks, and wine by the glass from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Saint Stephen
Tuesday through Friday: $5 draft beers, $8 wine picks from the beverage team, $7 chef’s shot pick of tequila, whiskey or Cynar, $8 well cocktails, $9 bourbon cocktails, and $6 Kevin’s spring punch from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Saturday: Happy hour specials run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen
Wednesday and Friday: $1 off pretzels, beer, wine, cocktails, and shandies from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Waldo’s Chicken & Beer
Monday through Friday: 2 for 1 drafts, $5 vodka lemonade, and $7.50 beer can chicken from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hillsboro Village/Edgehill
Neighborhood: Hillsboro Village & Edgehill Village
Hillsboro Village, Belmont Boulevard, and Edgehill Village are all located in the Vanderbilt/Belmont area. These three neighborhoods are walkable, featuring main drags lined with bars, restaurants, and local coffee shops. You can always find younger folks as well as families dining at the various eateries in these three pockets of town.
Anzie Blue
Monday through Wednesday 4pm to 7pm. Half price wells, half-price glasses of wine and $1 off craft beers
Barcelona Wine Bar
Monday through Friday: Selection of tapas, bite-sized pintxos, and sherry cocktails during Social Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bella Napoli Pizzeria
Monday through Thursday: $5 house wine, $4 wells, half-off domestic bottles, and half-off bruschetta and Peroni from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Double Dogs
Monday through Sunday: $3 house wine, $3.25 domestic bottles of beer, $3.95 well drinks
Old Glory
Monday through Friday: $8 specialty cocktails, $2 domestic beers, $6 wines by the glass, and half-off bottles of wine from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Downtown
Neighborhood: Downtown
Downtown is characterized not only by popular attractions for tourists and locals but also upscale eateries that are a far cry from the city’s signature honky-tonks. This area is rapidly being redeveloped, and new eateries pop up beside well-known, well-loved places in the neighborhood.
Acme Feed & Seed
Sunday through Thursday: $6 well cocktails, $6 frosé, $1 off draft beers and $10-$12 snacks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the second floor
Black Rabbit
Monday through Friday: $5 select cocktails, wines, and beers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bobby’s Garage Bar
Monday through Thursday: $5 classic cocktails and $5 bar snacks like nachos, pimento cheese, and fried bologna from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
City Winery
Tuesday through Friday: Half-off wine glasses and bottles, appetizers, and flatbreads from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Barrel Room Restaurant & Wine Bar
Ellington’s Mid Way Bar & Grill
Monday through Thursday: Two-for-one cocktails, $2 oysters, and $5 appetizers, plus validated valet parking from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Etch
Monday through Friday: $7-$10 appetizers, $4 craft drafts, $5 wines, and $8 cocktails from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sunday: $7-$10 appetizers, $4 craft drafts, $5 wines, and $8 cocktails from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Fifth + Broadway
Downtown Nashville has recently welcomed Fifth + Broadway, a multi-level retail and dining complex that’s still regularly celebrating openings for the space’s newest retail and dining concepts. Follow along for new specials as they’re announced!
Frothy Monkey
Monday through Friday: 2-for-1 select beers and wines from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The Hampton Social
Monday through Friday: Half off pizzas and rosé from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
House of Cards
Monday through Thursday: small plates menu offered only at the bar, featuring $14-$18 dishes from 4:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Note: All guests must abide by the required dress code found here.)
Liberty Common
Thursday and Friday: $5 house wine, $18/dozen oysters, and $2 off draft beer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Note: Happy is extended from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends)
Oak Bar at The Hermitage Hotel
Monday through Sunday: $6-$8 eats, $3 off wine, $2 off signature cocktails, and $2 off draft beer from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Oak Steakhouse
Monday through Friday: $5 draft beer, $9 wine by the glass, and $9 select appetizers from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina
Monday through Friday: $5 Mad Dog Margarita, $10 XL Mad Dog, $4 Mad Dog Popsicle, $2 Montucky Cold Snack, $3 Tecate, $4 Pancho & Lefty’s Gold, $3 chips and salsa, $4 chips and guac, $5 chips and queso from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Stateside Kitchen
Monday through Friday: $5 margaritas and half-priced appetizers from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sea Salt
Tuesday through Friday: $5 specials on wine, signature cocktails, and beer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
The Southern
Oyster Happy Hour – Friday through Sunday, between 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. for $25 per dozen – shuckers choice! (bar service only, raw oysters only)
Sylvan Park/The Nations
Neighborhood: Sylvan Park & The Nations
Sylvan Park and The Nations are two different neighborhoods with individual personalities, and we do not discount that by pairing them together. They are in close proximity and complement each other well. Sylvan Park has a true neighborhood feel, with cozy establishments tucked in the center of a residential area. The Nations is also a walkable residential neighborhood with ample opportunities for recreation and dining.
51 North Taproom
Sunday: $5 mimosas, $6 Michelada, and $7 Bloody Marys
Monday: 2-for-1 drafts under $7, house wines, and double-tall wells from 4 p.m. to close
Tuesday: $5 Mules
Tuesday through Friday: $2 off draft beers and well liquor and $1 off house wine from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: $5 margaritas
Thursday: All-day happy hour
Saturday: $2 off local cans and bottles and brunch drinks until 4 p.m.
answer.
Tuesday through Saturday: $5 wine, beer, cocktails, and bar bites from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Avo
Monday through Friday: $8 cocktails, half-priced draft beers, and $2 off bottles from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Coco’s Italian Market
Monday through Friday: $1 off appetizers, $3 drafts, $4 imported Italian wines and $1 off espresso drinks and desserts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pint and pie night on Tuesday ($1 first draft with any pizza) and half off wine bottles on Wine Wednesday starting at 5 p.m.
Caffé Nonna
Monday through Thursday: $6 wine, $3 beer specials, and $5-$7 appetizers from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and half-priced bottles of wine from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Chaatable
Monday, Wednesday through Friday: $6 cocktails and house wine, $5 drafts and $1 to $7 bites from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Double Dogs
Monday through Sunday: $3 house wine, $3.25 domestic bottles of beer, $3.95 well drinks
Edley’s Bar-B-Que
Monday and Tuesday: $1 off draft beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: $1 off draft beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; $5 Bushwackers all day
Thursday: $1 off draft beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; two-for-one beers all day
Friday: $1 off draft beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Fat Bottom Brewery
Monday through Friday: 2 for 1 on select beer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Five Points Pizza
Monday through Friday: $8 slice of pizza and draft beer or $5 cheese/pepperoni slice with PBR tallboy 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hathorne
Wednesday through Saturday: $10 signature cocktails, $8 classic cocktails, $2 off wine by the glass, $10 off any bottle of wine, $1 off all beers from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
McCabe Pub
Monday through Saturday: $1 off beer from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Miel
Tuesday through Friday: $5 wine, rocks cocktails, and appetizers from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
M.L.Rose — Sylvan Park
Monday through Friday: $1 off appetizers, beer, wine, and liquor from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday: 2-for-1 craft beer from 3 p.m. to close and double-tall wells from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 2-for-1 brunch drinks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Neighbors
Monday through Friday: 2 for 1 drafts, bottles, and well drinks from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina
Monday through Friday: $5 Mad Dog Margarita, $10 XL Mad Dog, $4 Mad Dog Popsicle, $2 Montucky Cold Snack, $3 Tecate, $4 Pancho & Lefty’s Gold, $3 chips and salsa, $4 chips and guac, $5 chips and queso from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Park Cafe
Monday through Saturday: $6 cocktails, $5 wines, $3 draft beers, and $5-$6 bar menu items from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
SandBar
Monday through Friday: free Jell-O shot with every boozy beverage from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
West End/Midtown
Neighborhood: West End & Midtown
The streets of Midtown stay alive until the wee hours thanks, in part, to the watering holes found there. If you are looking for something a bit more relaxed, try the Midtown/West End restaurants listed below, which are characterized by great drinks and amazing menus. These areas are conveniently located between many of Nashville’s smaller neighborhoods, making it the perfect destination to meet friends.
Amerigo Italian Restaurant
Monday through Sunday (bar only): $3-$5 small plates, $9.50-$14 main courses, and $5 house wine from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Flatiron
Monday through Friday: $5 select beers, cocktails, wine, and snacks from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Henley
Thursday to Sunday: $8 Manhattan cocktails with a new twist each day from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Hi-Fi Clyde’s
Monday through Friday: half-price drafts, $3 well drinks, and $3 candy shop shots from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Specials all day include 2-for-1 mimosas and 2-for-1 Bloody Mary’s.
Saturday and Sunday: 2-for-1 mimosas and 2-for-1 Bloody Mary’s all day
Hopsmith Tavern
Sunday: 2-for-1 champagne bottles from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 2-for-1 drink specials from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Monday: 2-for-1 drinks specials and $5 ice shots from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tuesday: $5 frozen mugs of local drafts all day
Wednesday: $2-$3 tacos from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and $3 Mexican beers all day
Thursday: Ladies Night featuring half-off bottles of wine, half-off all wraps and salads, and $5 pints of Jackalope drafts
Friday: $7 shots of Jameson and cans of Black Abbey Champion Pale Ale
Saturday: 2-for-1 champagne bottles from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Jaspers
Monday through Friday: $6 snacks, $3 ice chest favorites, $4 draft beer, $5 house wine and $6 craft cocktails in bar and lounge area only from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tavern
Wednesday: 2-for-1 wine, beer, and cocktails from 2 p.m. t0 10 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 2-for-1 brunch libations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
