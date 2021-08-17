From 12South to Downtown, Nashville neighborhoods get creative throughout the week with daily deals and specials to invite patrons to their watering holes and eateries. We’ve assembled a list of the best Nashville happy hours, and to make things a little easier, we’ve divided them by neighborhood, so you can maximize your time!

12South

Neighborhood: 12South 12South is a highly walkable stretch within a residential area, located a short drive from Downtown Nashville. It has become known for its dining and shopping, and its happy hour options are abundant. 12South Taproom Monday, Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: $1 off draft beer, glasses of wine, and cocktails, and $5 well drinks from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday: $5 margaritas all day until the punch bowl runs out

Tuesday: 2-for-1 specials on any $7 or less draft beer, a glass of house wine, and double-tall wells; $5 hummus and pita chips or queso and chips

Wednesday: $5 Mules all day (flavors include Moscow, Mexican, Jamaican, Gin-Gin, or Kentucky)

Thursday: $2 off local drafts, bottles, and cans; $10 off wine bottles

Saturday: $1 off canned beer

Sunday: $5 mimosas, $4 beermosas, $6 Bloody Marys, and happy hour all day Bottle Cap Monday: $3 domestic drafts, $5 wine and well drinks, and $6 Mules and Crushes from 11 a.m. to midnight

Tuesday through Friday: $3 domestic drafts, $5 wine and well drinks, and $6 Mules and Crushes from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: $3 off all buckets from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Wednesday: $2 off signature cocktails from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday: 2-for-1 bottles, cans, and Tito’s from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday through Sunday: 2-for-1 mimosas and Bloody Marys from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 2-for-1 cans, bottles, and Tito’s from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Burger Up Monday through Friday & Sunday: $5 appetizers, $5 red and white house wines, house cocktail specials, and buy-one-get-one draft beers from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Edley’s Bar-B-Que Monday through Friday: $1 off draft beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: $5 Bushwackers all day

Thursday: 2-for-1 draft beers all day Ember’s Ski Lodge Monday through Sunday: 2-for-1 select drafts and bottles, $6 select wines by the glass, and double pours on all whiskeys from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday: $5 Mules all day The Filling Station Monday through Friday: $1 off all pints from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: Specials all day include half off all Tennessee craft beer pints (excludes high gravity) Frothy Monkey Daily: 2-for-1 canned beers and $6-$9 red, white, or rosé wine from 2 p.m. to close Josephine Monday through Friday: $7-$8 specialty cocktails, $7 select wines by the glass, $5 select beer, and $5-$6 bites from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. MAFIAoZA’s Tuesday: 2-for-1 draft beer and double pours of well liquor for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wednesday: 2-for-1 draft beer from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and discounted prices on 9-oz. pours of select wine from 5 p.m. to. 9.m.

Thursday & Friday: 2-for-1 draft beer from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Belle Meade

Neighborhood: Belle Meade Located southwest of Downtown, Belle Meade is home to many longtime Nashville favorites. Whether you’re looking to share a bottle or just pop in for some light bites and a cocktail, this part of Nashville has a warm and welcoming neighborhood atmosphere, perfect for a more relaxing happy hour experience. 360 Bistro Monday through Friday: $6 craft cocktails, $5 wine, beer and margaritas, $5 chicken wings, and $6 flatbreads and Bastilla from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Giovanni West Monday through Wednesday: 50% wine by the bottle Sam’s Place Monday through Friday: Half-off 16oz. beers, bottles of beer, and all single liquor drinks, and $3 off wine by the glass (excluding house wines) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sperry’s Restaurant Monday through Friday: $5 house wines, $3 import beers and microbrews, half-off vodka and gin martinis, and $2 domestic beers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.; $7 premium well drinks all-day; $10 bar bites

8th Ave.

East Nashville

Neighborhood: East Nashville East Nashville is home to many of our favorite restaurants and chefs and bars and bartenders, all packed with personality. With everything from burgers and darts to live music and artisanal cocktails, the East Nashville eateries and watering holes have something unique to offer. Babo Wednesday through Sunday: Happy hour specials from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Cafe Roze Monday through Friday: $5 select wines, $8 select cocktails, $1.50 oysters, $5 crudité, $5 Marcona almonds, and $3 French fries from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Chopper Monday through Friday: specialty cocktails starting at $7 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Crying Wolf Sunday through Thursday.: $2 beer specials, $5 all-day well shots, 2 sliders and a High Life for $7, and $1 off appetizers from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m Dino’s Monday through Friday: $1 off beer and shot combinations and $2 Budweisers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Duke’s Monday through Friday: $3 draft beers and $4 well drinks from noon to 8 p.m.

Daily: All-day $7 beer and shot combination Five Points Pizza Monday through Friday: $8 for a slice of pizza and draft beer or $5 for a cheese/pepperoni slice with PBR or High Life from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lockeland Table Monday through Saturday: Community Hour features $6 snacks and drinks as well as $7.50 dishes for “youngins” from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lyra Monday through Saturday: $6 select cocktails and wine, $1 off all beers, and discounted food from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pelican & Pig Tuesday through Sunday: $6 cocktails and bar bites from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Peninsula Tuesday through Saturday.: $6 drink specials on wine, old fashioneds, and rotating gin and tonics from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m Pomodoro East Wednesday through Sunday: $4-$9 bites, $6 cocktails and wine, and $4 beer (bottles and cans) and draught beer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Smokers Abbey Monday through Friday: 2-for-1 draft beers and $1 off cans from noon to 7 p.m.

Sunday: All-day 2-for-1 draft beers and $1 off cans The Treehouse Tuesday through Saturday: $5 select draft beers and $5 house wine from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Two Ten Jack Monday through Thursday (bar only): 2-for-1 Kirin, $6 house red and white wine, $5 house cold sake, $2 off all tap cocktails, $3 steamed edamame, and $5 spicy tuna with crispy rice from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Walden Daily: $2 off all draft cocktails, $6 wine, $5 premium drafts, and $3 Miller Lite and Michelob Ultra from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Note: Happy hour is all day on Tuesday)

The Gulch

Neighborhood: The Gulch Nestled between Music Row and Downtown, this area sets the bar high for urban living. The music and restaurant scene is lively, and the retail is geared toward young professionals. If you are looking for trendy dining spots, be sure to make this neighborhood a destination. Gertie’s Whiskey Bar at The 404 Kitchen Wednesday: Half-off all whiskeys from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hops + Crafts Monday through Friday: $1-off all draft beer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday: $4 select pints

Tuesday: Half-off select Tennessee brewery beers

Wednesday: $4 select pints

Thursday: $4 select appetizers

Sunday: $1-off draft beer all day Marsh House Wednesday through Friday: $5 Happy Beer, $5 Happier Wine, $5 Happiest Chambong, $9 Godspeed, $1 oysters, $6 fried pickles, and $6 tacos from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. M.L.Rose — Capitol View Monday through Friday: $1 off appetizers, liquor, wine, and beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: 2-for-1 craft beer from 3 p.m. to midnight; double-tall wells from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday: 2-for-1 brunch drinks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Mockingbird Wednesday through Friday: $5-$6 bites, $5 wine of the day, $5 beer of the day, $6 dealer’s choice cocktail, and $6 classic margaritas from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Moto Monday through Sunday (bar only): $9 select bubbles, wine, and food from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Otaku Ramen Daily: $8 Sapporo and hot chicken bun or pork bun combination from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saint Añejo Monday through Thursday: Half-off margarita pitchers and buckets of beer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday: Half-off tequila flights and 2-oz. pours of all tequila at a 1-oz. value from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday: Half-off margarita pitchers and buckets of beer from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sambuca Monday through Friday (bar only): Half-off beer, wine by the glass, cocktails, and snacks from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. STK Monday through Friday: $2-$8 bites, half-off signature cocktails, $10 Justin Cabernet and Whispering Angel Rosé from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sunda Monday through Friday: $4-$6 Sunda bar bites, $5-$6 sushi handrolls, $5 Budlight, $6 select wine, and $13 sake-in-a-box from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tànsuŏ Monday through Saturday: $6 dim sum and $6 drinks from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday: $14 wok dishes and $6 wonton dim sum offerings from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: $15 bottomless brunch cocktails from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; half-priced bottles of sake during dinner service from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Virago Monday: Half-off sushi and 2-for-1 cocktails and sake from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Whiskey Kitchen Tuesday through Friday: Half-off pitchers and 6-for-4 beers from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuesday only: 2-for-1 select beers, wines, whiskeys, and cocktails from 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Green Hills

Neighborhood: Green Hills Green Hills has long been a Nashville shopping destination, but in recent years, this area has welcomed many new boutique options, with creative restaurant concepts not far behind! Char Monday through Friday (lounge only): $4-$8 bites, $4 drafts, $6 house wine, and $8 craft cocktails from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. etc. Monday through Saturday (bar only): $4 beers, $6 wines, and $8 house cocktails from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Green Hills Grille Daily: $7 cocktails, $4 beer, $6 wine by the glass, $15 wine by the bottle, and half-off all bottles from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Greenhouse Bar Monday through Friday: $3 domestic beer, $4 draft beer, $4 well liquor, and $5 house wines from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Emmy Squared Wednesday and Thursday: 20% off pizza from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Pizza Happy Hour. North Italia Monday (all day through September 6) and Tuesday through Friday: All beer $5, $5 red and white wine and sangria, $16 red and white bottles, $20 sangria pitcher, $10 ‘Italian Tea Party’ cocktail & $5 to $26 bites. from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the bar. Santo Monday through Thursday: $8 bites, cocktails, and wine from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday through Sunday: 2-for-1 Bloody Marys, mimosas, and margaritas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Germantown

Neighborhood: Germantown Historic charm can be felt throughout the Germantown neighborhood. Take a walk down the brick sidewalks and feel welcomed by historic architecture married with contrasting urban elements — complete with plenty of trendy bars and restaurants. Encompassing an 18-square-block area, Germantown is rapidly growing and changing, and with this change comes new restaurants, cafés, and coffee shops begging you to stop in for a visit. Butchertown Hall Monday through Friday: $6 cocktails, $4-$5 beers, $5 wines, and $3-$12 food from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Note: Happy hour is extended from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday) Emmy Squared Wednesday and Thursday: 20% off pizza from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for Pizza Happy Hour. Geist Tuesday through Thursday: $10 signature cocktails, $8 Maximilian Affairs, $3 Stella Artois, and $8 wines by the glass from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Germantown Pub Monday through Friday: 2-for-1 drafts, well drinks, and wine from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Henrietta Red Tuesday through Sunday: drink special and $2 oysters from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Jack Brown’s Beer and Burger Joint Monday through Friday: $1 drinks and food from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Neighbors Monday through Friday: 2 for 1 drafts, bottles and well drinks from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. O-Ku Monday through Thursday: Half-priced sushi rolls, $3 off specialty drinks, and wine by the glass from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saint Stephen Tuesday through Friday: $5 draft beers, $8 wine picks from the beverage team, $7 chef’s shot pick of tequila, whiskey or Cynar, $8 well cocktails, $9 bourbon cocktails, and $6 Kevin’s spring punch from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday: Happy hour specials run from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Von Elrod’s Beer Hall & Kitchen Wednesday and Friday: $1 off pretzels, beer, wine, cocktails, and shandies from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Waldo’s Chicken & Beer Monday through Friday: 2 for 1 drafts, $5 vodka lemonade, and $7.50 beer can chicken from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hillsboro Village/Edgehill

Neighborhood: Hillsboro Village & Edgehill Village Hillsboro Village, Belmont Boulevard, and Edgehill Village are all located in the Vanderbilt/Belmont area. These three neighborhoods are walkable, featuring main drags lined with bars, restaurants, and local coffee shops. You can always find younger folks as well as families dining at the various eateries in these three pockets of town. Anzie Blue Monday through Wednesday 4pm to 7pm. Half price wells, half-price glasses of wine and $1 off craft beers Barcelona Wine Bar Monday through Friday: Selection of tapas, bite-sized pintxos, and sherry cocktails during Social Hour from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Bella Napoli Pizzeria Monday through Thursday: $5 house wine, $4 wells, half-off domestic bottles, and half-off bruschetta and Peroni from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Double Dogs Monday through Sunday: $3 house wine, $3.25 domestic bottles of beer, $3.95 well drinks Old Glory Monday through Friday: $8 specialty cocktails, $2 domestic beers, $6 wines by the glass, and half-off bottles of wine from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Downtown

Sylvan Park/The Nations

Neighborhood: Sylvan Park & The Nations Sylvan Park and The Nations are two different neighborhoods with individual personalities, and we do not discount that by pairing them together. They are in close proximity and complement each other well. Sylvan Park has a true neighborhood feel, with cozy establishments tucked in the center of a residential area. The Nations is also a walkable residential neighborhood with ample opportunities for recreation and dining. 51 North Taproom Sunday: $5 mimosas, $6 Michelada, and $7 Bloody Marys

Monday: 2-for-1 drafts under $7, house wines, and double-tall wells from 4 p.m. to close

Tuesday: $5 Mules

Tuesday through Friday: $2 off draft beers and well liquor and $1 off house wine from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: $5 margaritas

Thursday: All-day happy hour

Saturday: $2 off local cans and bottles and brunch drinks until 4 p.m. answer. Tuesday through Saturday: $5 wine, beer, cocktails, and bar bites from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Avo Monday through Friday: $8 cocktails, half-priced draft beers, and $2 off bottles from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Coco’s Italian Market Monday through Friday: $1 off appetizers, $3 drafts, $4 imported Italian wines and $1 off espresso drinks and desserts from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Pint and pie night on Tuesday ($1 first draft with any pizza) and half off wine bottles on Wine Wednesday starting at 5 p.m. Caffé Nonna Monday through Thursday: $6 wine, $3 beer specials, and $5-$7 appetizers from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and half-priced bottles of wine from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Chaatable Monday, Wednesday through Friday: $6 cocktails and house wine, $5 drafts and $1 to $7 bites from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Double Dogs Monday through Sunday: $3 house wine, $3.25 domestic bottles of beer, $3.95 well drinks Edley’s Bar-B-Que Monday and Tuesday: $1 off draft beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: $1 off draft beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; $5 Bushwackers all day

Thursday: $1 off draft beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; two-for-one beers all day

Friday: $1 off draft beer from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Fat Bottom Brewery Monday through Friday: 2 for 1 on select beer from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Five Points Pizza Monday through Friday: $8 slice of pizza and draft beer or $5 cheese/pepperoni slice with PBR tallboy 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Hathorne Wednesday through Saturday: $10 signature cocktails, $8 classic cocktails, $2 off wine by the glass, $10 off any bottle of wine, $1 off all beers from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. McCabe Pub Monday through Saturday: $1 off beer from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. Miel Tuesday through Friday: $5 wine, rocks cocktails, and appetizers from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. M.L.Rose — Sylvan Park Monday through Friday: $1 off appetizers, beer, wine, and liquor from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday: 2-for-1 craft beer from 3 p.m. to close and double-tall wells from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 2-for-1 brunch drinks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Neighbors Monday through Friday: 2 for 1 drafts, bottles, and well drinks from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Pancho & Lefty’s Cantina Monday through Friday: $5 Mad Dog Margarita, $10 XL Mad Dog, $4 Mad Dog Popsicle, $2 Montucky Cold Snack, $3 Tecate, $4 Pancho & Lefty’s Gold, $3 chips and salsa, $4 chips and guac, $5 chips and queso from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Park Cafe Monday through Saturday: $6 cocktails, $5 wines, $3 draft beers, and $5-$6 bar menu items from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. SandBar Monday through Friday: free Jell-O shot with every boozy beverage from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

