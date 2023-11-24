Share with your friends! 221 SHARES 9 Pinterest LinkedIn Email

There is certainly an art to giving the perfect gift, and no one can achieve that alone. With tons of gift shops all across Nashville, you can be sure to find any gift you need for any occasion. And with many offering chic decor and home goods, you may even be able to grab a little something for yourself. Check everything off your list during a visit to the top gift stores in Nashville!

The Top Gift Shops in Nashville

Hot Pink

Neighborhoods: Brentwood

Website: hotpinkgifts.com

Hot Pink offers a wide variety of carefully curated gifts as well as home and baby items, making it the perfect shop to treat yourself or take care of your gift list. The bright, welcoming atmosphere and friendly staff make it a wonderful spot to browse or rush in to grab a last-minute gift. Choose from wonderful local and Southern artisans, artists, and notable national and international brands. And they offer free gift wrapping in their signature toile bags!

Made in TN

Neighborhoods: West Nashville (inside L&L Market), 12South, Downtown (inside Nashville Farmers’ Market), and Franklin, TN (inside The Factory at Franklin)

Website: shopmadeintn.com

At Made in TN, you can find the best of Tennessee-made artisan and specialty products in one place — from stone-ground chocolate and locally roasted coffee to hand-poured candles, screen-printed apparel, and uniquely local souvenirs. With four brick-and-mortar shops (inside L&L Market, the Nashville Farmers’ Market, 12South, and the Factory at Franklin) and a fully stocked online store, Made in TN makes it possible to enjoy a little Tennessee from anywhere in the world. Contact them to take advantage of their full-service gifting concierge services for the perfect gift baskets, goodie bags, and more tailored to your preferences.

You’re Invited

Neighborhood: Belle Meade

Website: yinashville.com

You’re Invited Gifts and Paper is a locally owned one-stop shop that offers a wide range of gifts, stationery, invitations, personalized event accessories, and everything in between. Located in Belle Meade, you can expect fresh, beautiful designs for your gift and paper needs. When it comes to stationery, no matter the occasion, if you can dream it, they can create it. Stationery and paper lines include Haute Papier, Dogwood Hill, Crane & Co., and more, and gift lines include popular brands such as Beatriz Ball, enewton, and Laura Park Designs. Plus, they offer complimentary gift wrapping!





Gift Horse

Neighborhood: East Nashville

Website: gifthorsenashville.com

Gift Horse is a locally owned shop specializing in a variety of paper goods, including stationary, greeting cards, notebooks, and art prints. Owner Jessica Maloan, who co-founded Nashville’s seasonal Porter Flea pop-up market, opened Gift Horse in East Nashville seven years ago. They showcase the work of independent artists and offer uncommon and affordable gifts of all kinds. Beyond paper goods, Gift Horse also carries Nashville-themed items, children’s books and toys, T-shirts, and handcrafted jewelry.





ABODE Mercantile

Neighborhood: East Nashville

Website: abodemercantile.com

Opened in 2013 in East Nashville’s Fatherland District, ABODE Mercantile features handmade gifts, small-batch entrepreneurs, and distinctive decor. The relaxed and hospitable ambiance, coupled with exclusive collections of hand-poured candles, bath and body products, kitchen and pantry items, and one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces, make finding a gift an exciting pastime. Treat yourself to an exceptional shopping experience at this fabulous locally-owned shoppe! (And — you can shop a large selection online!)





Hester & Cook

Neighborhood: Hillsboro Village, White Bridge, and Franklin

Website: hesterandcook.com

There is always a moment to celebrate at Hester & Cook. They combine tradition with modern living, offering everything from paper tabletop to home decor. In addition to Hester & Cook’s own products, they also carry a variety of brands such as Meri Meri, Maileg, and Juliska. Whether it is a milestone birthday or a casual dinner at home with loved ones, let Hester & Cook elevate your experiences and create memorable moments in your life.





Epergne

Neighborhood: Belle Meade

Website: shopepergne.com

Epergne has an amazing selection of gorgeous tabletop items, ceramic, china, and fine table and bed linens, all inspired by the extensive travels of owners Laura Chadwick and Susan Dyke. Carrying brands such as William Yeoward Crystal, Matouk, Juliska, John Derian, Farmhouse Pottery, Margo Morrison, and many more, Epergne is a place where you can find a great gift for anyone. Visit Epergne for a unique selection of home goods and more for every occasion.



White’s Mercantile

Neighborhoods: Belle Meade, 12South, Green Hills, and Franklin, TN

Website: whitesmercantile.com

With three locations across Nashville, White’s Mercantile is a self-proclaimed “general store.” But this rustic reservoir of artisan gifts is hardly a home depot for handymen. Instead, it is a boutique for the kitchen, bath, and body. Owner and operator Holly Williams, the genius behind the upscale clothing store H. Audrey, is revered for her ability to resurrect valuable vintage.



