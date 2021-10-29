Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

sponsored content

South Franklin’s Brandon Park Downs is a highly sought-after gated community offering neighborhood lakes and horse stables. Nestled in this picturesque community is a stunning 9,041-square-foot home that just hit the market, offering five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms.

Guests are welcomed to the estate — which is fondly named Bella Vista — by a private gate and circular driveway. Through the elegant stone entrance framed by newly designed estate doors, you’ll find a two-story foyer flanked by a library and formal dining room. The wood-paneled library includes a cozy fireplace and a wall of windows that overlook the property’s four-plus acres of land. Meanwhile, the formal dining room includes a beautiful set of dual chandeliers, a tray ceiling, accent millwork, and another wall of windows.

To access the opulent outdoor terrace in the estate’s backyard, you can meander through any of the home’s 10 sets of French doors. Offering more than 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space, the back terrace offers more than enough room to host a gathering or just relax with your family. The backyard is also home to a heated, well-lit saltwater pool.

Heading back into the home, as you continue through the interior, you’ll find the luxurious kitchen and keeping room. Recently remodeled, the space includes state-of-the-art appliances like a cabinet-front SubZero refrigerator, an Asko dishwasher, a Blue Star gas range with a pot filler, and a Blue Star oven. A custom island and lighting along with a double-sided fireplace complete the kitchen.

Also on the home’s main level is a spacious family room. With 20-foot coffered ceilings, custom lighting, a double-sided fireplace, and French doors that lead to the back terrace, this is the perfect space to relax with family and friends. Plus, the room includes a hidden bar equipped with an ice maker and wine cooler.

The main-level master suite is also a sight to behold, offering a private sitting room, tray ceiling, and another double-sided fireplace. The primary bathroom was recently remodeled and includes a luxurious glass-door shower, clawfoot bathtub, and double vanities. You’ll also find custom his-and-hers dressing rooms that offer plenty of storage and an additional vanity area.

A staircase near the back of the home leads to the second-level game room that is perfect for entertaining or just kicking up your feet after a long day. Down the hall, you’ll find three additional ensuites and a room that is currently being used as a second home office — but it could easily be transformed into a hobby room or another flex space!

This Brandon Park Downs home is listed for $3,499,000 by Paula Hinegardner of The Paula Hinegardner Group in Keller Williams Brentwood. Learn more about the property HERE. To tour the home, contact Paula Hinegardner at [email protected] or call (615) 618-1330.

Paula Hinegardner | License number: 322409 | (615) 618-1330

This article is sponsored by Paula Hinegardener of The Paula Hinegardner Group. All photography by Jay Winter of Home Pix Media.