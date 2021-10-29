Share with your friends!
South Franklin’s Brandon Park Downs is a highly sought-after gated community offering neighborhood lakes and horse stables. Nestled in this picturesque community is a stunning 9,041-square-foot home that just hit the market, offering five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and four half bathrooms.

Guests are welcomed to the estate — which is fondly named Bella Vista — by a private gate and circular driveway. Through the elegant stone entrance framed by newly designed estate doors, you’ll find a two-story foyer flanked by a library and formal dining room. The wood-paneled library includes a cozy fireplace and a wall of windows that overlook the property’s four-plus acres of land. Meanwhile, the formal dining room includes a beautiful set of dual chandeliers, a tray ceiling, accent millwork, and another wall of windows.

Exterior of 7129 Brandon Park Court

Located in a private cul-de-sac at 7129 Brandon Park Court, this Brandon Park Downs estate has received more than $450,000 worth of renovations!

French doors and redesigned front porch on Franklin, TN, home

The recently redesigned front porch and entrance give a memorable first impression as guests enter the home.

Foyer leading to living room, study, and dining room

The two-story entryway flows seamlessly into the home’s living room, study, and formal dining room.

Wood-paneled library with custom book shelves and a fireplace

Equipped with custom bookshelves, a fireplace, and sweeping views of the front yard, the study is both functional and inspiring.

Formal dining room at 7129 Brandon Park Court

The formal dining room is the perfect space to host elegant dinner parties.

To access the opulent outdoor terrace in the estate’s backyard, you can meander through any of the home’s 10 sets of French doors. Offering more than 2,000 square feet of outdoor living space, the back terrace offers more than enough room to host a gathering or just relax with your family. The backyard is also home to a heated, well-lit saltwater pool.

Backyard at 7129 Brandon Park Court

With enough space for multiple seating areas and a saltwater pool, the backyard is the ultimate spot for entertaining.

Rear terrace overlooking saltwater pool

Imagine kicking your feet up on this luxurious outdoor terrace …

Aerial view of 7129 Brandon Park Court

In addition to a pool and plenty of space for entertaining, the back terrace also offers breathtaking views of Brandon Park Downs’ surrounding greenery.

Heading back into the home, as you continue through the interior, you’ll find the luxurious kitchen and keeping room. Recently remodeled, the space includes state-of-the-art appliances like a cabinet-front SubZero refrigerator, an Asko dishwasher, a Blue Star gas range with a pot filler, and a Blue Star oven. A custom island and lighting along with a double-sided fireplace complete the kitchen.

Also on the home’s main level is a spacious family room. With 20-foot coffered ceilings, custom lighting, a double-sided fireplace, and French doors that lead to the back terrace, this is the perfect space to relax with family and friends. Plus, the room includes a hidden bar equipped with an ice maker and wine cooler.

All-white kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances

The luxurious chef’s kitchen includes everything you need to make a gourmet meal, from high-end appliances to plenty of prep space.

Red double-sided fireplace in kitchen at 7129 Brandon Park Court

The double-sided fireplace surrounded by striking red millwork is certainly a focal point in the kitchen.

Keeping room overlooking an elegant backyard

The kitchen’s keeping room is the perfect spot to enjoy your morning cup of coffee.

Living room at 7129 Brandon Park Court

Offering plenty of space to relax, the first-floor living space will call your name at the end of the day.

Floor-to-ceiling windows in living room

The living room also offers floor-to-ceiling windows that allow plenty of natural light to flood the space.

Hidden bar at 7129 Brandon Park Court

The living room’s hidden bar makes entertaining a breeze.

The main-level master suite is also a sight to behold, offering a private sitting room, tray ceiling, and another double-sided fireplace. The primary bathroom was recently remodeled and includes a luxurious glass-door shower, clawfoot bathtub, and double vanities. You’ll also find custom his-and-hers dressing rooms that offer plenty of storage and an additional vanity area.

Private sitting area in master bedroom

The master suite’s sitting area offers a private escape for homeowners.

Master bedroom at 7129 Brandon Park Court

The primary bedroom includes access to an outdoor balcony, which offers unobstructed views of Brandon Park Downs’ picturesque surroundings.

Master bathroom

While the clawfoot tub and glass shower are certainly focal points in the master bathroom, the chandelier and patterned wallpaper add subtle touches of sophistication.

Custom closet at 7129 Brandon Park Court

With all of the storage options in the master suite’s custom his-and-hers dressing rooms, it’s easy to stay organized in the closet of your dreams.

Guest ensuite in Franklin, TN, home

One of the home’s four ensuites completes the main level. The room is perfect for overnight stays and offers easy access to the home’s elevator and rear staircase.

A staircase near the back of the home leads to the second-level game room that is perfect for entertaining or just kicking up your feet after a long day. Down the hall, you’ll find three additional ensuites and a room that is currently being used as a second home office — but it could easily be transformed into a hobby room or another flex space!

Second-floor game room

The second-floor game room is the perfect space to relax, unwind, and have a fun-filled night with family and friends.

Second-floor guest ensuite at 7129 Brandon Park Court

The window nook in this second-floor ensuite is a cozy spot to relax with a book.

Second-story home office

This second-floor room can be used as an additional home office or even a hobby room!

Terrace-level bar at 7129 Brandon Park Court

The perfect space to entertain guests, the fully finished basement includes a full bar and additional living space.

Home theater

The basement is also home to a theater room, which was recently upgraded with new home theater equipment.

This Brandon Park Downs home is listed for $3,499,000 by Paula Hinegardner of The Paula Hinegardner Group in Keller Williams Brentwood. Learn more about the property HERE. To tour the home, contact Paula Hinegardner at [email protected] or call (615) 618-1330.

Paula Hinegardner | License number: 322409 | (615) 618-1330

This article is sponsored by Paula Hinegardener of The Paula Hinegardner Group. All photography by Jay Winter of Home Pix Media.

