Advances in skincare technology continue to impress, but how do you determine which treatments are right for you? We turned to the experts at Levy Dermatology to get the scoop on three buzzed-about skincare treatments patients love. From the concerns these treatments address to what each treatment entails and what kind of results can be expected, here’s everything you need to know. Plus, we’ve included incredible before and after images. Take a look!

3 Skincare Treatments Everyone is Talking About

Under-Eye Filler

It’s a sight many of us are all too familiar with … those pesky creases between your lower eyelid and upper cheek (aka tear troughs). Luckily, Levy Dermatology offers under-eye filler, a safe and natural solution that treats this hollowing. “Under-eye filler— also known as dermal filler or soft tissue filler — is an extremely popular facial rejuvenation injection used to improve the appearance of sunken or discolored under-eye areas,” explains Dr. Danielle Levine. The treatment targets specific areas that have lost collagen and other tissue, helping to lift and smooth under-eye skin as it regains volume. “Under-eye filler is formulated to have a natural result that helps draw in the body’s natural water protein to fill the sunken area,” she adds.

The treatment is painless and typically takes about 15 minutes, which is perfect for patients looking for efficient and effective results. In fact, you can expect immediate results upon injection. Simply sit back, relax, and watch your eyes regain a more youthful and bright appearance. “Patients love the cannula approach to fillers,” says Dr. Levine. “This is done with only one small injection instead of many injections using the direct approach. With the cannula, a very thin plastic straw slides into the skin and the filler is deposited with no pain and immediate results.” Patients can also request topical numbing cream to provide extra comfort during treatment.

Radiofrequency Microneedling (Morpheus8 & Vivace®)

Levy Dermatology offers two radiofrequency microneedling options — Morpheus8 and Vivace®. Both treatments penetrate the lower levels of the skin to offer deep dermal rejuvenation. Then, through your body’s self-healing process, it can produce higher levels of collagen and elastin, which leave your skin smooth and supple-looking.

Radiofrequency microneedling can be used on all skin types and patients who have trouble with aging skin, acne scars, fine lines and wrinkles, pigmentation, redness, brown spots, sunspots, skin laxity, stretch marks, and more. The treatment is also minimally invasive, which means the process is mild to moderate in terms of pain, but patients are given topical numbing cream to help with any discomfort.

For many patients, the best part of these treatments is that there is no downtime required, so you can return to most normal activities post-treatment. “[Morpheus8 requires] very little downtime and [provides] great results after three to six treatments one month apart from each,” says Dr. Levine. “In the past, treating loose and saggy skin was treated with surgery and [requires] a lot of downtime. Morpheus8 improves skin texture and tightens each time the treatment is done.”

However, you may notice micro-lesions a few days after treatment as well as slight redness for up to one week. As for post-procedure care, the team at Levy Dermatology recommends moisturizing the treatment area and avoiding any direct sun exposure.

DiamondGlow™ Facial

If you’re looking for a treatment to improve the overall health and appearance of your skin, look no further than DiamondGlow™. This three-in-one advanced treatment uses exfoliation, extraction, and infusion of condition-specific serums for gentle yet effective skin resurfacing. Then, at the precise moment of exfoliation, the patented device infuses the skin with powerful serums to clarify, hydrate, rejuvenate, and brighten skin.

From sun damage and acne to dry and cracked skin, dull skin, wrinkles, and hyperpigmentation, DiamondGlow™ addresses various skin concerns and environmental stressors. Additionally, the treatment is safe and effective on all skin types, textures, and tones.

This painless treatment is another non-invasive option, allowing patients to achieve smoother, more hydrated, and firmer skin almost immediately — with zero downtime. While you may see some redness after treatment, it should subside within one hour post-treatment. The Levy Dermatology team also recommends avoiding excessive sun exposure to ensure optimal results.

Levy Dermatology has locations in Memphis, Germantown, Jackson, and Collierville. To learn more, visit levydermatology.com. All photography provided by Levy Dermatology.