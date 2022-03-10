Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

With all the signs of a new season falling into place, we’re itching for a spring overhaul. And, while there’s plenty to do, we’re starting with the most fun part — a wardrobe refresh! To save you some of the legwork, we’ve rounded up 15 clothing items and accessories currently on the shelves at Memphis businesses. Happy shopping!

BREEZY SPRING STAPLES

Romantic floral skirt

Whether you’re channeling Yellowstone or just looking to infuse a hint of romance into your spring wardrobe, this gauzy skirt from Oak Hall is it. The best part? It’s reversible! Two maxi skirts in one, the alternate side is a crisp pinstripe. Both prints pair beautifully with booties or wedge sandals and can be easily dressed up or down. Get yours for $148 at Oak Hall.

Flowy maxi dress

Though the details change from season to season, the maxi sundress is timeless. This dreamy cotton maxi from Shelby Jewel features pintuck details, tie shoulder straps for an adjustable fit, and … pockets! Pick up this gorgeous transitional piece for spring at Shelby Jewel for $149.

Wide-leg trousers

Back in the office, or just looking for a way to dress up your day-to-day look? Roomy wide-leg trousers are both chic and comfy. We love this neutral gray, which you can easily style for day or night, a long day of meetings, or a night out with friends! These are available for $99 at Hemline.

Versatile jumpsuit

A flowing, wide-leg jumpsuit like this ‘Bloom Jumpsuit’ ($120) from Southern Muse is a wildly versatile piece to have in your spring and summer arsenal. Standing still, this piece looks like a dress, thanks to its loose fit, but you’ll enjoy the casual comfort of a jumpsuit. Wear it with heels and jewelry for an elevated look or with flat sandals for casual occasions.

TRANSITIONAL TOPS

Sheer bell-sleeve blouse

This sheer long-sleeved top from Stock & Belle is perfect for transitional spring weather. It’s lightweight, slightly sheer, and decked out in a romantic pastel floral pattern — but its exaggerated bell sleeves provide plenty of coverage. It’s currently in stock at Stock & Belle for $52.

Crochet sweater top

Retro crochet tops are enjoying a moment in the sun, and this sleeveless number with ruffle detailing is a fun way to explore the trend. This tank pairs well with a variety of bottoms dressed up or down, and you can easily top it with a jacket for guarding against the lingering chill of early spring. Pick one up at Mozelle Boutique in this neutral cream shade, or a robin’s egg blue, on sale for $39.20 (reg. $49).

Tapestry kimono

Shopmucho is the ultimate destination for colorful wardrobe infusions. Offering up fun apparel items, jewelry, and other accessories, the entire shop is an explosion of color. A flowing patterned kimono offers a lightweight layer and an easy way to brighten up otherwise neutral looks. This one is a steal at $29.99.

SHOES & ACCESSORIES

Leather accent earrings

Delicate gold hoops are a must-have jewelry staple, but a subtle embellishment goes a long way. These Leslie Curtis hoops, topped up with half-moons of tanned leather, are handmade by Leslie Curtis in Pulaski, TN. They’re available locally at Lansky Bros. in The Peabody for $50.

Tory Burch jelly sandals

We love an updated take on a classic. These sandals come with the much-beloved Tory Burch T-strap design and logo, but they’re made with a playful sheer jelly material, available in various colors. Find your perfect shade and fit for $98 at Joseph.

Unique stadium purse

As we welcome the return of many outdoor festivals this year, we’re noticing that more and more events are enforcing a clear bag policy. If we must comply — we may as well do it fabulously. This clear box purse comes with gold detailing and a chain strap, offering a vintage feel to an otherwise drab dress code requirement. Get yours for $28 at Beautiful Soul Boutique.

Platform slide sandals

Platform slides have made a comeback, along with other trends from the late ’90s and early ’00s (including one in particular that we’re not willing to accept)! This pair by Naked Feet features a cushioned footbed for all-day comfortable wear and an eye-catching striped sole. Also available in light brown, black, and pewter motifs, you can snag a pair for $148.95 at Kaufman Shoes.

Monogrammed sunglass straps

Whatever the occasion, these unisex handmade leather sunglass straps were designed to be tougher than your terrain. Custom, high-stretch silicone grips fit snugly on any sunglass frames, and they’re constructed with solid brass rivets for a look that says “Neoprene just ain’t cutting it anymore.” Order your customized monogrammed strap for $40 at SB Shop.

Embellished straw hat

A straw sun hat is essential for a season of weekends spent soaking in the warmer weather. This neutral gray version is plenty versatile, but it’s punched up with a leopard-print strap to infuse a little fun into your look. It’s available at Silk N Honey Boutique for only $34.

White leather sneakers

A comfortable pair of stylish sneakers are a staple all year round, but there’s something really exciting about a new pair for a new season. These lace-up leather sneakers by Vaneli Yavin feature a neutral metallic stripe and an ultra-padded insole for comfort. They pair well with skirts, dresses, jeans, trousers — you name it! Find a pair for $165 at Cook & Love Shoes.

Brushstroke earrings

Infuse your accessories with a little artistic flair! These earrings feature an abstract brushstroke pattern that earned them their name — the ‘Pollock Earrings.’ A muted combination of blush, mauve, tan, blue, black, and gold, they somehow manage to be both colorful and understated. You can pick up a pair at Falling Into Place for $35.

Happy spring, Memphis!

