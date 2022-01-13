Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

We’re welcoming 2022 with open arms — and the comfiest, coziest items we can get our hands on! From blankets and candles to oh-so-soft robes, take a look at these items from businesses around the 901. Stay warm, stay safe, and remember that it’s okay to lean into a nap or two here and there.

LOUNGEWEAR

PJ set

Stay chic and stylish in this super-soft PJ set. Slip it on after a warm bath or shower as you cozy up by the fire with a cup of hot cocoa. This will easily become one of your favorite at-home looks. Find this set for $120 at Oak Hall.

Goodnight sleep pants

Say hello to your comfiest pair of pants! With a bamboo blend and lightweight material, these can be worn with a warm sweatshirt in the winter and transition into spring and summer when paired with a sleep tank or tee. Find these for $55.95 at Oxbeau.

Waffle weave robe

This lightweight robe is the perfect addition to your PJs and lounge sets. Throw it on when you want an extra layer while you’re relaxing by the fire. Find this monogrammed robe for $60 at SB Shop.

RELATED: The Case for Meditation: Why Everyone Should Try It

WINTER ACCESSORIES

Champagne slippers

These foldable slippers come with an oh-so-adorable matching drawstring pouch, making them perfect for travel. They’re also machine washable, lightweight, and will keep those toes warm all season long. Find these slippers and the matching pouch for $25 at Mimi Morton.

Warm beanie

Available in five different colors, these ribbed wool beanies can be paired with anything and everything! Throw one on with your favorite pair of joggers and jacket, and you’re ready to roll. Find these beanies for $16 each at Beautiful Soul Boutique.

Plaid scarf

No outfit is complete without a scarf. Available in camel and black, throw this on with your favorite winter gear, and you’ll immediately have the ultimate cold-weather outfit. Find this scarf for $38 at Stock&Belle.

FOR THE HOME

Bamboo throw

Available in six colors, this custom-woven bamboo throw looks super chic on a couch or chair, making it the perfect accessory for lazy afternoons at home. With its large size, there’s plenty of room for two! Find these throws for $140 each at Lisa Mallory Interior Design.

Candle

This Gracey Jo candle from Ekko Candle Company is sure to add a touch of style to any room in your home with its marbled light gray and silver mercury glass vessel. Find it in seven scents: Rainwater, Bourbon Barrel, Japanese Grapefruit, Lemon Lavender, Verbena & Lemon, Sweetgrass & Dandelion, and Tomato Leaf. You can find this 10-ounce candle for $50 at SB Shop.

BATH & BODY

Capri Blue bath bomb

As if bath bombs weren’t awesome enough, now there’s one available in a Capri Blue scent. Throw this in a warm bath, grab a book and glass of wine, and you’re all set for a relaxing night at home. Find this bath bomb for $8 at Southern Muse.

Sleep mask

Sorry … can’t talk! Slip into the ultimate nap oasis while looking fabulous. This silk sleep mask is perfect for travel or if you just want to catch some z’s. Find this on sale for $15 (reg. $22) at Ivory Closet.

Bath soak

Available in three options, each of these soaks enhances a warm bath. Rose Cloud is filled with rose petals and rich Himalayan salt, Restore is filled with ingredients to help restore your body’s cellular process, and Soothe gently nourishes your skin with oatmeal, baking soda, coconut milk, and chamomile. Find them on sale for $18 each (reg. $22) at Falling Into Place.

TREAT YOURSELF

Spirit of Memphis coffee

There’s nothing like a warm cup of coffee while snuggling on the couch. This coffee blend is well-rounded with hints of sweetness mixed with a little bit of stout. Named after the 901, there’s no denying the flavor is full of soul. Find J. Brooks Coffee, starting at $13.49, HERE.

Brownie mix

We know you can buy brownie mix from the grocery store … but buying local tastes so much better! All you have to do is add butter, sugar, and eggs. Find this brownie mix for $11.50 at Muddy’s Bake Shop.

RELATED: 5 Common Fitness Myths — BUSTED!

Memphis Made Sweet gift box

Here’s to Memphis in a box! This set includes a two-pack of SLB cookies, Bluff City Milk Chocolate Toffee, Shotwell Salted Caramels, and Backhouse Foods Chocolate Fudge. Order this box for $42 at Sweet Lala’s Bakery.

Here’s to a cozy January. Let’s make it a good one!

**********

Want to see more great Memphis FINDS? Follow us on Instagram!