Welcome to May, Memphis! This month is packed with unforgettable local festivals, performances, races, shopping, and so much more. We can’t wait to spend our days basking in the sunshine and celebrating with loved ones. Here are our top picks for events and happenings in Memphis this month!

14 Memphis Events & Happenings: May 2022

Through June 5, 2022: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Experience the works of Vincent Van Gogh as you’ve never experienced them before. Feast your eyes on recognizable classics like The Starry Night and Sunflowers as Van Gogh’s paintings are brought to life! Vibrant and awe-inspiring, Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a three-dimensional adventure that takes you on a journey through over 300 of the renowned artist’s iconic masterpieces. The event takes place at the Graceland Exhibition Center for a limited time, and tickets start at $21.99. ticketing.graceland.com

April 29 – May 1, 2022: Beale Street Music Festival

Memphis in May is back! This year, Beale Street Music Festival is held at The Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. The three-day musical event features artists like Counting Crows, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Weezer, and more. Single-day general admission tickets begin at $75, and three-day passes start at $195. (Note: Ticket prices are subject to increase.) memphisinmay.org

May 1, 2022: Memphis Arts Collective Spring Artist Market

On Sunday, May 1, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., stock up on gifts, jewelry, paint, textiles, soaps, and more just in time for Mother’s Day. Hosted by Memphis Arts Collective, head to 3484 Poplar Avenue (on the corner of South Highland Street) to support local makers. memphisartscollective.com

May 7, 2022: 7th Annual Jockeys & Juleps Derby Party

Dust off those sundresses and wide-brimmed hats for Southern Reins’ annual Jockeys & Juleps Derby Party! Tickets start at $150 and include snacks and an open food and drink bar. All proceeds from the event benefit Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy. event.auctria.com

May 7, 2022: Let’s Brunch Festival

From noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, hang out at Memphis Botanic Garden as you enjoy some of the city’s best Bloody Marys, mimosas, and more. In addition to cocktail samples, the Let’s Brunch Festival includes live entertainment, a photo booth, brunch bites, and more. While early bird tickets are sold out, you can still purchase general admission tickets for $45. (Note: This event is 21-and-up.) letsbrunchmemphis.com

May 7, 2022: Orion 5K

The Orion 5K returns to the Edge District on Saturday, May 7, at 8:30 a.m. The event includes a 5K, one-mile fun run, and post-race street party. The race starts and finishes at Orion FCU Headquarters, and registration is $30 for the 5K and $15 for the fun run. Proceeds from the event benefit Meals on Wheels. raceroster.com

May 7 & 8, 2022: Collierville Fair on the Square

Since 1976, Collierville’s Fair on the Square has raised money for the grants of the town. Taking place at Collierville Square, the fair includes live music, popular food trucks, and a vendor marketplace. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days. facebook.com

May 8 – October 31, 2022: Alice’s Adventures at the Garden

Experience the wonder and whimsy of Alice in Wonderland at Memphis Botanic Garden’s newest exhibit. As you stroll the garden, you’ll view topiary-like sculptures of Alice herself, The Red Queen, The Cheshire Cat, and more. Plus, each month, the garden hosts Alice-related programming that focuses on literacy, arts, and horticulture. Tickets are $12 for adults (ages 13 and up), $10 for seniors (ages 62 and up), $7 for children (ages 2 to 12), and children under 2 are free. membg.org

May 8, 2022: Symphony in the Gardens at Dixon Gallery & Gardens

Celebrate Mother’s Day with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra on the Dixon South Lawn. Bring a picnic or purchase items from the event’s featured food trucks — Cousins Maine Lobster and Memphis Dawgs. Tickets start at $5, and children 6 and under are free. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the show begins at 5 p.m. (Note: Tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the event.) dixon.org May 11 – 14, 2022: World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest This year’s World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest takes place at The Fairgrounds in Liberty Park. The four-day event hosts the best of the best as grilling and barbecue experts try their hand at winning the title of “World Champion.” The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11. Single-day general admission tickets are $13, and four-day general admission tickets are $48. VIP packages are also available. memphisinmay.org May 20 & 21, 2022: 63rd Annual Memphis Greek Festival Dancing, Greek food, and lots of it … what more could you ask for? The Memphis Greek Festival is a two-day event held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church on North Highland Street. The festival offers all sorts of Greek-inspired cuisine, from marinated pork tenderloin to moussaka, baked Greek-style lemon chicken quarters, and more. Admission is $3 for adults and children ages 6 and up, or you can donate three cans of food to the Mid-South Food Bank for free admission. (SB Tip: Park at Poplar Plaza Shopping Center or The Life Church for the event’s free shuttle that runs each day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) memphisgreekfestival.com May 21, 2022: Beale Street Artcrawl Festival Back for its fourth year, the Artcrawl Festival held on Beale Street is set for Saturday, May 21, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. In addition to goods from local artisans, the free event offers plenty of live music and family-friendly activities. eventbrite.com May 21 & 22, 2022: 7th Annual Cooper-Young Garden Walk The Cooper-Young Garden Walk on Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22, is a self-guided tour of over 100 urban gardens and green spaces along the historic Cooper-Young neighborhood. Starting at 9 a.m. on both days, shop garden vendors as you enjoy local music, educational booths, and more. Advance tickets are $16 for groups (six people or more) and $20 for individuals. facebook.com May 28, 2022: Great American River Run Lace up your sneakers and finish the month with a running event ideal for all ages and skill levels. The Great American River Run invites runners to weave through the trees of Memphis while enjoying the history and sights of the Bluff City. Runners can partake in a half-marathon, 5K, or 10K race. Registration begins at $35. memphisinmay.org Have a wonderful month, Memphis! ********* To see more great Memphis events, visit our Happenings calendar!