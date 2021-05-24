Summer has arrived in Memphis! With the return of warm weather comes lots of fun-filled events, including outdoor concerts and festivals galore. Here are some of the top Memphis events happening this June. Enjoy!

14 Memphis Events & Happenings: June 2021

June 1, 8 & 15, 2021: Groovin’ & Grillin’ Concert Series

Head to Germantown Municipal Park to enjoy a free concert with your family and friends. Bring your lawn chair or blanket and get ready to hear live music from Soul Shockers (Tuesday, June 1), Elmo and the Shades (Tuesday, June 8), and City Mix (Tuesday, June 15). The events are free to attend, and music begins at 6:30 p.m. (Note: Glass and alcohol are not allowed on park property.) facebook.com

June 3, 10, 17 & 24, 2021: DNA’s Spring Movie Series

Starting at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday this month, you can enjoy a movie with your family at Greenbelt Park. This weekly event is free to the public and includes movies like Black Panther, Toy Story and Dream Girls. Food trucks are also available, or you can bring takeout from local Harbor Town restaurants. facebook.com

June 4, 2021: Roar and Pour

On Friday, June 4, head to the Memphis Zoo for an amazing dining and cocktail experience. In addition to live music, a fun atmosphere and a night out in Memphis, you can also “travel” down the Tennessee Whiskey Trail. The event also hosts chefs and restaurants with specialty cocktails and appetizers, and a cash bar is also available. Tickets are $100 for zoo members and $125 for non-members. The event begins at 7 p.m. memphiszoo.org

June 4, 11, 18 & 25, 2021: Canoes + Cocktails

Every Friday, Shelby Farms Park hosts Canoes + Cocktails, an experience that gets you out on the water to enjoy nature. The fun begins at 6:30 p.m. each week, and tickets start at $35 if you bring your own boat or $50 if you wish to rent. The event also includes food, beverages, and live music at Hyde Lake Pavillion. (Note: This is a 21+ event.) shelbyfarmspark.org

June 5, 10, 17 & 24, 2021: GET LOUD Concert Series

Memphis Tourism is partnering with the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the Downtown Memphis Commission and Beale Street to bring live, local music to Handy Park. Starting Saturday, June 5, you can watch acts like PJ Morton + Marcella & Her Lovers and David Ryan Harris take the stage. Admission to this event is free. memphistravel.com

June 10, 2021: Food Truck Garden Party

On Thursday, June 10, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Memphis Botanic Garden invites you to enjoy a variety of local food trucks, live music and an on-site cash bar. This event is sponsored by Oak Hall and Vineyard Vines, and dogs are also welcome! Tickets are $5 for garden members and $10 for non-members. memphisbotanicgarden.com

June 11, 2021: Memphis Margarita Festival

Sample the city’s best margaritas from your favorite local spots and restaurants on Friday, June 11, in Overton Square. Tickets are $45 and include entry to the event as well as 12 margarita samples. The fun begins at 5 p.m. (Note: This is a 21+ event.) memphismargaritafestival.com

June 12 & 26, 2021: Yoga in the Gardens

Enjoy a relaxing Saturday morning at Dixon Gallery & Gardens with a free yoga session. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the outdoors while getting your exercise in. Admission is free, so bring your friends along for the fun, too! Classes begin at 10:30 a.m. dixon.org

June 17, 2021: Orion Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series

Live music is back at Levitt Shell! The Orion Shell Yeah! Benefit Concert Series presented by Roadshow BMW features six local and regional musicians along with food from local Memphis chefs. Tickets for the concert on Thursday, June 17, begin at $270 and are sold in “pods” of six people, or you can purchase tickets with a pre-packaged picnic basket for $400. (Note: Outside food and beverages are not allowed.) levittshell.org

June 19 & 20, 2021: Bluff City Balloon Jamboree

Hosted in Collierville, TN, and sponsored by Alston Construction, make plans to bring the family outdoors to enjoy live music and entertainment, arts and crafts, tethered balloon rides, balloon flights and more. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. Gates open at noon on Saturday and at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. thebluffcityballoonjamboree.com

June 20, 2021: Memphis Vegan Festival

At Fourth Bluff Park on Sunday, June 20, you can eat delicious vegan food, listen to live music, and shop plant-based health and beauty products at the Memphis Vegan Festival. The fun starts at noon, and admission is free. eventbrite.com

June 26, 2021: Locals Live: Almost Elton John

At Radians Amphitheater, you can enjoy live music from Elton John tribute artist Jerred Price on Saturday, June 26. Local food trucks and libations are also available. Tickets are $25, and gates open at 6 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Note: Outside food or drinks are not allowed.) radiansamp.com

June 26, 2021: 4th Annual Love Well 5K & Festival

The 4th Annual Love Well 5K & Festival, hosted by Redeemers Group, benefits the Serenity Recovery Center, a treatment center helping those battling alcoholism and addiction. The race begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 26, at Semmes Murphy on Humphreys Boulevard. Plus, if you register before Sunday, June 6, you are guaranteed a race t-shirt. lovewell5k.racesonline.com

June 26, 2021: Let’s Brunch Memphis

Who doesn’t love brunch? Kick off the summer season with this celebration of all things brunch and cocktails. Enjoy delicious Bloody Marys, mimosas, springtime cocktails, food and more. The celebration is held on Beale Street Landing starting at noon, and tickets are $43. letsbrunchmemphis.com

Enjoy this month, folks!

