In a city where Elvis is royalty and BBQ reigns supreme, many Memphians claim loyalty to one restaurant for their regular pork fix. However, a number of local spots now boast a BBQ niche, with a multitude of options and unique specialties in addition to the traditional Memphis-style dry-rub or wet-rub pork. Here is your Memphis BBQ bucket list, in alphabetical order. We challenge you to try them all!

Your Memphis BBQ Bucket List

Baby Jack’s BBQ

7610 Hwy 70, Bartlett, TN 38133  • (901) 300-6922
11125 Hwy 70, Arlington, TN  38321 • (901) 430-0303
Hours: Open seven days/week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Recipes and cooking techniques that have been perfected over the course of four generations have brought Baby Jack’s to where it is today. Their cooking style? They say “it’s a blend of traditional and scientific cooking principles.” Their family packs are perfect for a party with friends and family, and you can order them straight through the drive-thru window.

Loaded Memphis BBQ potato

Loaded BBQ potato? Count us in! Image: Baby Jack’s BBQ

Bain Barbecue

2471 Broad Ave., Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 779-7486
Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until sold out 

Located on Broad Avenue, Bain Barbecue is Texas-style BBQ and full of tasty goodness. With everything from brisket burritos to your typical BBQ sandwiches, they’ve got it all — including their bottle sauces for sale. Texas, Mustard, and Memphis BBQ sauces are all available for purchase. They’re open from 11 a.m. and stay open until everything is sold out!

Bain Barbecue sandwich with slaw

Slather your Bain Barbecue sandwich with some slaw for the perfect meal! Image: Facebook

The Bar-B-Q Shop

1782 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 272-1277
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

When a Memphian thinks of The Bar-B-Q Shop, award-winning sauce is the first thing that comes to mind. At this local gem, two gourmet sauces dominate the menu. Whether it’s the original mild version or the one with a little more kick, Dancing Pigs Sauce is the secret to making any meat taste like the soul of Memphis. These secret recipes have sparked taste buds for more than five decades, and after initially selling the sauce out of the trunk of a Ford Bronco, the Vernon family finally decided to expand. Now? It’s some of the tastiest in Memphis.

BBQ spaghetti

Brady Vincent, who trained Frank Vernon, is the creator of the Bar-B-Q Spaghetti. Image: The Bar-B-Q Shop

RELATED: The Best Cheese Fries in Memphis

Central BBQ

147 E. Butler, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 672-7760
2249 Central Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 272-9377
4375 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN 38122 • (901) 767-4672
6201 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 • (901) 417-7962
Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Although not the oldest joint in the city, few would argue against the rich flavor of Central BBQ’s dry rub. Owners Craig Blondis and Roger Sapp actually met as competitors in Memphis in May’s World Championship Cooking Contest, but easily transitioned into business partners to start their own restaurant. Make sure to save room for dessert, because the hip folks at Central BBQ make a mean banana pudding!

These Memphis BBQ nachos are to die for!

Another item we recommend? The nachos. Image: Central BBQ

Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

52 S. Second St., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 523-2746
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Since 1948, the Rendezvous has been a 901 tradition. The restaurant hosts thousands of patrons weekly, yet it’s nestled in the basement of an alleyway. The story starts when Charlie Vergos opened a small lunch counter in downtown Memphis. Unintentionally stumbling upon a coal chute below the diner unlocked the possibility of grilling meat, and the rest is history. Rendezvous has made dry-rub ribs a classic, and their loyal customers agree — we’re talking presidents, royalty, and rock stars. Here, Memphis history is plastered on every wall, from concert memorabilia to junkyard finds. Rendezvous’ local charm seems impenetrable by fame.

Charlie Vergos Rendezvous — Memphis BBQ mecca

Host your next event here! Image: Charlie Vergos Rendezvous

The Commissary

2290 S. Germantown Rd., Memphis, TN 38138 • (901) 754-5540
3573 S. Houston Levee Rd., Memphis, TN 38114 • (901) 979-5540
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. 

The Commissary stands by their quote, “So good you’ll slap your mama!” Their food is homemade, and their Memphis-style BBQ is slow-cooked. With two local locations, it’s pretty easy to get your hands on this renowned local fare. Our suggestion? Try the BBQ Mac & Cheese.

BBQ sandwich

To slaw or not to slaw? That is the question! Image: The Commissary

Corky’s BBQ

5259 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 • (901) 685-9744
1740 N. Germantown Pkwy., Cordova, TN 38016 • (901) 737-1988
743 W. Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017 • (901) 405-4999
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 10:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (9 p.m. at the Cordova location); Friday and Saturday, 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. (9:30 p.m. at the Collierville location)

Corky’s BBQ has been voted the #1 BBQ Joint in Memphis 22 times since they first opened more than 30 years ago. So there’s no denying that they’ve got some tasty ‘cue! Can’t make it to the restaurant? You can order online and get it to-go.

Corky's Memphis BBQ restaurant

You’ll feel right at home here! Image: Corky’s BBQ

Cozy Corner

726 N. Parkway, Memphis, TN 38105 • (901) 527-9158
Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 

Tucked away on North Parkway is a “cozy” little restaurant called Cozy Corner. With things like catfish, wings, and sweet potato pie, dinner is on point. And one thing is for sure a local favorite: their barbecue. Whether you’re into BBQ beans, BBQ bologna, or BBQ spaghetti, they have it all. Feeling hungry? Order a Cozy Dinner Plate with your choice of meat, bread, and two sides.

Brisket and two sides

One word: Yum! Image: Cozy Corner

Jim Neely’s Interstate Bar-B-Q

2265 South Third St., Memphis, TN 38109 • (901) 775-2304                                          
Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, closed.

One insurance salesman’s vision to change the culture of a rough neighborhood corner has now become one of the most delicious BBQ joints in the country: Interstate Barbecue. Through BBQ, Jim Neely has provided jobs for his family, business for his neighborhood, and happiness to all BBQ lovers. The combination of BBQ sauce, spaghetti pasta, and a side of slaw has helped Interstate gain a delicious and flourishing Memphis BBQ market.

Interstate Bar-B-Q

Treat yourself to some tasty food at Jim Neely’s Interstate Bar-B-Q. Image: Interstate Bar-B-Q

Leonard’s Pit Barbecue

5465 Fox Plaza Drive, Memphis, TN 38115  • (901) 360-1963
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You may have heard of the show on Food Network called “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.” Well, Leonard’s Pit Barbecue has been featured on that very show — and many more. A must-try? The Mr. Leonard Sandwich. It’s their famous pulled pork sandwich, served the Memphis way.

Mr. Leonard's Memphis BBQ

Don’t forget to take a picture with the Leonard’s vehicle! Image: Leonard’s Pit Barbecue

Memphis Barbecue Company

709 Desoto Cove, Horn Lake, MS 38637  • (662) 536-3763
Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

Memphis Barbecue Company has brought home many awards and world championships, winning some of the toughest BBQ competitions. Pitmaster Melissa Cookston is a World BBQ Champion and brings thoughtfulness and creativity to the menu. So, what’s it like eating at an award-winning place? We’ll let you find out for yourself!

Burger with Memphis BBQ on it with slaw and fries

Have you ever had a burger with pulled pork on it? We didn’t think so. Image: Memphis Barbecue Company

One & Only BBQ

1779 Kirby Pkwy., Memphis, TN 38138 • (901) 751-3615
567 Perkins Extd., Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 249-4227
153 Timber Creek Dr., Memphis, TN 38018 • (901) 275-8450
6575 Airways Blvd., Southaven, MS 38671 • (662) 349-9981
Hours vary based on location.

Let’s start with the half BBQ quesadilla at One & Only BBQ. First off, yum! Secondly, cheese and BBQ? Talk about a perfect match! If you’re not feeling a sandwich or nachos, they’ve got delicious salads, pulled chicken, and a grilled cheese sandwich to mix things up a bit.

BBQ chicken with two sides and TX Toast

Dinner is served! Image: One & Only BBQ

Payne’s Bar-B-Que

1762 Lamar Ave., Memphis, TN 38114 • (901) 272-1523
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday

Payne’s Bar-B-Que has received local, regional, and national acclaim for its chopped and pulled pork sandwiches and smoked sausage. Even though there isn’t much variety on the menu, their food knocks it out of the park with one bite. If you’re wanting a true Memphis BBQ experience, this is the place to go.

Memphis BBQ sandwich with mustard slaw

This is Payne’s famous chopped pork sandwich with your choice of mild or hot sauce, topped with a mustardy slaw. Image: Ten and 1

Tops Bar-B-Q

15 locations around the Memphis area 
Hours vary based on location.

Tops has been around for a while, which means they’ve had plenty of time to fine-tune their BBQ game. The menu features a hearty selection of BBQ sandwiches and plates. Choose from brisket, ribs, and so much more, all at affordable prices.

RELATED: Herbed Potato Salad Recipe + 2 More Tasty Sides

Whether searching for Memphis’ classic pork ribs or looking to taste something unique, the city’s many BBQ joints all have something to offer. We urge you to get out there and try all of these restaurants that make Memphis, well, the best place for BBQ. 

*******

For more Southern restaurants and recipe finds, follow us on Instagram at @styleblueprint!

Share with your friends!
PinterestLinkedIn