In a city where Elvis is royalty and BBQ reigns supreme, many Memphians claim loyalty to one restaurant for their regular pork fix. However, a number of local spots now boast a BBQ niche, with a multitude of options and unique specialties in addition to the traditional Memphis-style dry-rub or wet-rub pork. Here is your Memphis BBQ bucket list, in alphabetical order. We challenge you to try them all!

Your Memphis BBQ Bucket List

Baby Jack’s BBQ

7610 Hwy 70, Bartlett, TN 38133 • (901) 300-6922

11125 Hwy 70, Arlington, TN 38321 • (901) 430-0303

Hours: Open seven days/week, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Recipes and cooking techniques that have been perfected over the course of four generations have brought Baby Jack’s to where it is today. Their cooking style? They say “it’s a blend of traditional and scientific cooking principles.” Their family packs are perfect for a party with friends and family, and you can order them straight through the drive-thru window.

Bain Barbecue

2471 Broad Ave., Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 779-7486

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until sold out

Located on Broad Avenue, Bain Barbecue is Texas-style BBQ and full of tasty goodness. With everything from brisket burritos to your typical BBQ sandwiches, they’ve got it all — including their bottle sauces for sale. Texas, Mustard, and Memphis BBQ sauces are all available for purchase. They’re open from 11 a.m. and stay open until everything is sold out!

The Bar-B-Q Shop

1782 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 272-1277

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

When a Memphian thinks of The Bar-B-Q Shop, award-winning sauce is the first thing that comes to mind. At this local gem, two gourmet sauces dominate the menu. Whether it’s the original mild version or the one with a little more kick, Dancing Pigs Sauce is the secret to making any meat taste like the soul of Memphis. These secret recipes have sparked taste buds for more than five decades, and after initially selling the sauce out of the trunk of a Ford Bronco, the Vernon family finally decided to expand. Now? It’s some of the tastiest in Memphis.

Central BBQ

147 E. Butler, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 672-7760

2249 Central Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 272-9377

4375 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN 38122 • (901) 767-4672

6201 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 • (901) 417-7962

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Although not the oldest joint in the city, few would argue against the rich flavor of Central BBQ’s dry rub. Owners Craig Blondis and Roger Sapp actually met as competitors in Memphis in May’s World Championship Cooking Contest, but easily transitioned into business partners to start their own restaurant. Make sure to save room for dessert, because the hip folks at Central BBQ make a mean banana pudding!

Charlie Vergos’ Rendezvous

52 S. Second St., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 523-2746

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.; Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Since 1948, the Rendezvous has been a 901 tradition. The restaurant hosts thousands of patrons weekly, yet it’s nestled in the basement of an alleyway. The story starts when Charlie Vergos opened a small lunch counter in downtown Memphis. Unintentionally stumbling upon a coal chute below the diner unlocked the possibility of grilling meat, and the rest is history. Rendezvous has made dry-rub ribs a classic, and their loyal customers agree — we’re talking presidents, royalty, and rock stars. Here, Memphis history is plastered on every wall, from concert memorabilia to junkyard finds. Rendezvous’ local charm seems impenetrable by fame.

The Commissary

2290 S. Germantown Rd., Memphis, TN 38138 • (901) 754-5540

3573 S. Houston Levee Rd., Memphis, TN 38114 • (901) 979-5540

Hours: Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Commissary stands by their quote, “So good you’ll slap your mama!” Their food is homemade, and their Memphis-style BBQ is slow-cooked. With two local locations, it’s pretty easy to get your hands on this renowned local fare. Our suggestion? Try the BBQ Mac & Cheese.

Corky’s BBQ

5259 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 • (901) 685-9744

1740 N. Germantown Pkwy., Cordova, TN 38016 • (901) 737-1988

743 W. Poplar, Collierville, TN 38017 • (901) 405-4999

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 10:45 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. (9 p.m. at the Cordova location); Friday and Saturday, 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. (9:30 p.m. at the Collierville location)

Corky’s BBQ has been voted the #1 BBQ Joint in Memphis 22 times since they first opened more than 30 years ago. So there’s no denying that they’ve got some tasty ‘cue! Can’t make it to the restaurant? You can order online and get it to-go.

Cozy Corner

726 N. Parkway, Memphis, TN 38105 • (901) 527-9158

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tucked away on North Parkway is a “cozy” little restaurant called Cozy Corner. With things like catfish, wings, and sweet potato pie, dinner is on point. And one thing is for sure a local favorite: their barbecue. Whether you’re into BBQ beans, BBQ bologna, or BBQ spaghetti, they have it all. Feeling hungry? Order a Cozy Dinner Plate with your choice of meat, bread, and two sides.

Jim Neely’s Interstate Bar-B-Q

2265 South Third St., Memphis, TN 38109 • (901) 775-2304

Hours: Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight; Sunday, closed.

One insurance salesman’s vision to change the culture of a rough neighborhood corner has now become one of the most delicious BBQ joints in the country: Interstate Barbecue. Through BBQ, Jim Neely has provided jobs for his family, business for his neighborhood, and happiness to all BBQ lovers. The combination of BBQ sauce, spaghetti pasta, and a side of slaw has helped Interstate gain a delicious and flourishing Memphis BBQ market.

Leonard’s Pit Barbecue

5465 Fox Plaza Drive, Memphis, TN 38115 • (901) 360-1963

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You may have heard of the show on Food Network called “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.” Well, Leonard’s Pit Barbecue has been featured on that very show — and many more. A must-try? The Mr. Leonard Sandwich. It’s their famous pulled pork sandwich, served the Memphis way.

Memphis Barbecue Company

709 Desoto Cove, Horn Lake, MS 38637 • (662) 536-3763

Hours: Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Memphis Barbecue Company has brought home many awards and world championships, winning some of the toughest BBQ competitions. Pitmaster Melissa Cookston is a World BBQ Champion and brings thoughtfulness and creativity to the menu. So, what’s it like eating at an award-winning place? We’ll let you find out for yourself!

One & Only BBQ

1779 Kirby Pkwy., Memphis, TN 38138 • (901) 751-3615

567 Perkins Extd., Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 249-4227

153 Timber Creek Dr., Memphis, TN 38018 • (901) 275-8450

6575 Airways Blvd., Southaven, MS 38671 • (662) 349-9981

Hours vary based on location.

Let’s start with the half BBQ quesadilla at One & Only BBQ. First off, yum! Secondly, cheese and BBQ? Talk about a perfect match! If you’re not feeling a sandwich or nachos, they’ve got delicious salads, pulled chicken, and a grilled cheese sandwich to mix things up a bit.

Payne’s Bar-B-Que

1762 Lamar Ave., Memphis, TN 38114 • (901) 272-1523

Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Closed Sunday and Monday

Payne’s Bar-B-Que has received local, regional, and national acclaim for its chopped and pulled pork sandwiches and smoked sausage. Even though there isn’t much variety on the menu, their food knocks it out of the park with one bite. If you’re wanting a true Memphis BBQ experience, this is the place to go.

Tops Bar-B-Q

15 locations around the Memphis area

Hours vary based on location.

Tops has been around for a while, which means they’ve had plenty of time to fine-tune their BBQ game. The menu features a hearty selection of BBQ sandwiches and plates. Choose from brisket, ribs, and so much more, all at affordable prices.

Whether searching for Memphis’ classic pork ribs or looking to taste something unique, the city’s many BBQ joints all have something to offer. We urge you to get out there and try all of these restaurants that make Memphis, well, the best place for BBQ.

