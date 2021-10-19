Looking for a more active bar-going experience? These five spots around town offer fun entertainment options that will keep you coming back for more. Whether you’re into board games or you prefer to take your shot at pool, you’ll want to add these Memphis bars to your itinerary.

Boards to Beers

2867 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38111 • (901) 347-2787

Hours: Thursday, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, 1 p.m. to midnight; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

With over 600+ games, Boards to Beers invites you to keep the entertainment rolling all night long for a mere $5 entry fee. This is the spot to grab a beer and a game and settle in for a fun afternoon or evening of activities. They offer private events and family, individual, and couples’ memberships, so you can have as many game nights as you can handle — they’re even kid-friendly until 9 p.m.! See their entire selection of games here.

Railgarten

2166 Central Ave, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 504-4342

Hours: Wednesday and Thursday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Railgarten might just be Midtown’s favorite playground. It’s got everything you could ask for: hammocks, picnic spots, live music, ice cream, tiki drinks — and plenty of games. They offer sand volleyball (and play host to volleyball teams that flock there to compete), corn hole, an entire section of slides and fun just for the kiddos, ping pong, and a giant Connect Four set. What’s not to love?

Rec Room

3000 Broad Ave at Tillman St., Memphis, TN 38112 • (901) 209-1137

Hours: Wednesday, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, noon to midnight; Sunday, noon to 9 p.m.

This hot spot features live music, trivia nights, and local food trucks. But let’s talk games … Rec Room has classic arcade games, huge projector screens for Xbox and Playstation games, basketball-throwing stations, and more. Kettlebell classes are held weekly, and those who are feeling brave can even head over to Civil Axe for some axe-throwing in the building that’s connected to Rec Room. For groups of 20 or more, they ask you to submit an event request form in advance, while the living room areas for smaller groups are first-come, first-served.

Peoples on Beale

323 Beale St., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 523-7627

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.; Friday through Sunday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

If you’re looking for a pool hall, we’ve got a spot for you! Peoples on Beale has been around since 1904 and is still kicking. If you’re into a good time, tropical drinks, and some karaoke, make your way to Downtown Memphis. Karaoke Sundays are weekly from 9 p.m. to close. If you’re a serious pool shark, be sure to keep an eye on their social media for tournaments!

Longshot

477 S. Main St., Memphis, TN 38103 (Entrance off Butler Ave.) • (901) 701-7494

Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight

Shuffleboard, food, and drinks … sounds like a winning combination to us! Longshot, a semi-new spot to the Memphis scene, is a great place for afternoon work and play or a Saturday night out. Don’t miss their Happy Hour, which takes place Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. with $2 off draft beer and wine, BBQ Old Fashioned for $7, and the Steamboat appetizer for $9.

Game on, Memphis!

