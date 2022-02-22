Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Whether you want to become a better baker, finally learn to salsa dance, plant a butterfly garden, or take a college course, there’s no time like the present to get started. Here are 14 adult education options in Memphis to bolster your creativity, expand your mind, and challenge your body!

For Artsy Types

Arrow Creative

If you’re a creative at heart, you’ll feel right at home at Arrow Creative, a nonprofit that seeks to make art more accessible to the Memphis community. Along with shoppable artist studios and co-working spaces, this creator’s hub offers year-round hands-on classes in an array of mediums, from sewing, weaving, and painting to candle, card, and jewelry making.

Do you aspire to be a maker? Arrow Creative has you covered with their Positively Creative workshop series designed to help creative entrepreneurs launch or grow their businesses. You can also sign up for private lessons in drawing and painting, fashion design, clay throwing, and sculpting. Learn more at arrowcreative.org.

Five in One Social Club

If you were one of those kids who lived for arts and crafts time in school, you’ll love the Kindergarten for Grown Folks classes at Five in One Social Club, which hosts creative workshops and sells handmade goods by local artists.

Even if you don’t think of yourself as creative, these engaging and fun classes may change your mind. Learn how to turn your empty wine bottles into upcycled glassware, marble a silk scarf, make a stained-glass suncatcher, or pour your own beeswax candle. Classes are typically three hours, and supplies are provided. Check out upcoming workshops at fiveinonesocial.com.

Memphis Photo Space

If you want to take your photography skills to the next level, look no further than Memphis Photo Space, a professional studio with equipment and space rentals, plus classes for beginner and aspiring photographers. Learn the basics of lighting, flash, posing, and how to use editing software to make your photos picture-perfect, along with creative photography techniques and secrets to mastering headshots, product photography, and family portraits. Book a class at memphisphotospace.com.

Metal Museum

Do you have an appreciation for fine metalwork? Create some of your own! One of the few institutions in the world devoted to advancing the art and craft of metalwork, the Metal Museum offers studio classes in blacksmithing, casting, welding, enameling, and other metalsmithing techniques. No experience necessary!

Classes range from beginner to advanced, and all tools and materials are provided. Learn how to forge everything from household tools to decorative art, or take a shorter Make Your Own class to experiment with gold leafing and other introductory concepts. Classes sell out quickly, so hurry over to metalmuseum.org to register before they fill up. Prefer to learn from home? Check out the museum’s online instructional videos to see metalsmithing processes in action.

Seize the Clay

Are you a kinesthetic person who loves getting their hands dirty? Give pottery a whirl! For $90, you can take a 45-minute private class at Seize the Clay, a pottery painting studio in Chickasaw Oaks Plaza. In these one-on-one introductory lessons, you’ll learn how to center the clay on the wheel and throw a few bowls yourself that you can paint and glaze later.

If you want to take your newfound pottery skills even deeper, you can sign up for a month-long class at Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio in the University of Memphis district, which also offers intro and mug-making classes for $45.

For Baking Fans

Frost Bake Shop

Perfect your frosting and piping skills with a cake decorating class at Frost Bake Shop. For $75, you can learn the latest tricks and techniques from Frost’s cake decorators in classes themed around holidays and seasons. Frost supplies the tools and equipment at its Bartlett bakery, as well as the cake itself, so all you need to bring is an appetite for learning.

Sign up for cookie or cupcake decorating classes to expand your skills even more, or upgrade to $100 to learn how to decorate with fondant! Find a full list of classes and dates at frostbakeshop.com.

Muddy’s Bake Shop

Do you crave the mouthwatering offerings at Muddy’s Bake Shop? Now you can recreate them yourself! The iconic small-batch Memphis bakery offers weekend baking classes at its Broad Street location. Students get their own baking station, stocked with kitchen supplies and ingredients, where they can experiment with making scones, biscuits, cookies, and other treats.

The beginner-friendly classes are small, interactive, and fun, with help from instructors and plenty of time for questions. You can even take a virtual class from your home kitchen! Look for upcoming classes and register here.

For Dance Lovers

Ballet Memphis

Looking to move more in 2022? Ballet Memphis offers several classes to strengthen your mind and body. Improve your flexibility, posture, and coordination with Pilates classes taught both on the mat and with equipment. Or, take an adult ballet class led by professional dancers to explore new forms of movement and creative expression.

Classes are small and open to beginners. Drop by the Overton Square studio on Friday nights for $5 ballet, Latin, and flamenco dance taught in Spanish, or sign up for virtual classes through the Ballet Memphis app, which you can download HERE.

Blue Suede Ballroom

Ready to take your dance moves beyond the Macarena? Check out the classes at Blue Suede Ballroom. Located in the Forest Hill Shopping Center, this dance studio teaches private and group classes to students of all levels of experience and ability. Lessons cover the four major styles of ballroom dance, including American Rhythm, American Smooth, International Latin, and International Standard. So whether you’re looking for a tango or waltz partner or want to learn how to swing, salsa, or cha-cha, you’re sure to find a class that suits your vibe.

Want to get your friends in on the fun? Book a private group class for an upcoming birthday, anniversary, or other special event.

For Nature Enthusiasts

Dixon Gallery and Gardens

Known for its innovative programs in the arts and horticulture, Dixon Gallery and Gardens offers loads of inspiration and learning opportunities for art and nature lovers. Discover the intricacies of mural-making, or master the basics of composting, textile repair, or other hobbies in Dixon’s monthly workshops and classes. Learn about topics from Impressionist art to designing with supermarket florals and flower bulbs at weekly Wednesday Munch and Learns, led by local artists, scholars, and Dixon staff.

Dixon also sponsors tons of free programs, including art classes for seniors, a monthly book club focused on nature, the arts, and history, plus docent-led tours of exhibitions every Sunday afternoon. Looking for some zen? Venture to the garden for free yoga classes on Thursday evenings, lunchtime meditations at noon on Fridays, or tai chi classes on Saturday mornings.

Memphis Botanic Gardens

Whether you’re an avid gardener or simply an admirer of nature, you can find programs at the Memphis Botanic Gardens to broaden your knowledge of horticulture and the environment. Learn how to create terrariums, grow herbs, arrange flowers, and do container gardening in 90-minute garden workshops. Attend 45-minute garden talks to hear staff discuss topics ranging from specific plants such as hydrangeas, orchids, and ornamental grasses, to the best techniques for pruning, planting, and attracting pollinators. Discover more about the garden’s rich history, and explore its 30 specialty gardens in-depth with a private docent-led tour.

For Lifelong Learners

Creative Aging

Retired and eager to stay busy and tackle new challenges? You can find a plethora of lifelong learning classes through Creative Aging’s Senior Studio. Dedicated to using the arts to enhance the lives of seniors, the nonprofit offers an ongoing list of both in-person and virtual classes taught by local artists and held at museums, libraries, and other community locations throughout Memphis.

Courses range from creative writing and dance, storytelling and improv, drawing and sketching, and collage and mosaic making, to meditation, music history, dulcimer instruction, songwriting, and Spanish. Classes are free and typically taught over four to eight weeks. Visit creativeagingmidsouth.org for more info.

Meeman Center for Lifelong Learning

Ever wanted to go back to college to take a course or two without giving up your day job? You can do exactly that through Rhodes College’s Meeman Center for Lifelong Learning, which recently opened its spring semester for registration. Taught by college faculty, courses cover a wide range of topics from the evolution of the U.S. Constitution and current issues in foreign policy to the study of music as medicine and the history of soul music.

Spring classes run from mid-February through the end of April and include in-person, virtual, and hybrid options. If you find three or more classes you want to enroll in, you’ll get a 10% discount on your total tuition.

Memphis Public Library

Libraries are known for offering help with tax prep, software programs, and computer literacy, but the Memphis Public Library goes a step beyond those basic offerings with a variety of classes focused on health and wellness, finance, arts and crafts, and civic engagement.

From wreath making, hand sewing, and paint pouring to furoshiki (the Japanese style of gift wrapping), you can experiment with a variety of crafts. Discover how to line dance, cook quick and healthy meals, and prep your garden for spring planting as part of the library’s health and wellness series. Or, join one of its virtual classes to learn more about money management, meditation, or philosophy. The library also hosts writing groups and book clubs for literary lovers. Browse the calendar here for upcoming classes, many of which are free.

Stay curious, Memphis!

