Native Memphian Jeannette Comans Lay left a career in finance to spend more time with her children. The shift led her to the hospitality industry — and she fell in love. After learning from and partnering up with some of the best in the Memphis restaurant scene, Jeannette is now the owner of Blind Bear, a local favorite speakeasy. We caught up with Jeannette to hear about the journey to opening Blind Bear (including the story behind the name), her favorite menu items, biggest inspirations, and more. Get to know this vibrant FACE of Memphis!

How and when did you first discover your passion for hospitality?

I worked as a server in college, then had a couple of jobs as a financial advisor after college, eventually “retiring” to be a stay-at-home mom with my babies. When I found myself needing a job ASAP that was flexible enough to be a single mom, I went downtown, and Patrick Reilly — current owner of The Majestic Grille — hired me on the spot at Swig as a server.

I then began my job search and was offered a good position at Morgan Keegan to get back into the finance business, this time to be an assistant trader. I thought long and hard and decided I wanted to be the one raising my children. To be successful in the financial business, I knew it would require leaving home before my kids woke up and coming home barely making bedtime. The manager said no one had ever turned down that job and asked if I realized how much money I would make. I told him I wasn’t sure how much and didn’t want to know because nothing was worth not being with my children while they grew up.

Don’t get me wrong, it definitely was a struggle. We could have had a lot more things … but I don’t regret my decision. Eventually, I went in to train with Shawn Danko — owner of Kooky Canuck — and became a bartender. Shawn asked what made me think I would make a good bartender, and I said, “I have a Bachelor of Arts from UT Knoxville in Psychology, a Series 7, 65, life and health insurance license, and I can do this (motioned making a drink) — you can teach me the rest.” I think he hired me for my smart mouth.

I’m a natural extrovert, so hospitality was perfect for me. I was able to be with my children during the day and make all of their sports games, allowing me to work at night. Bartending let me leave work at work. No stress at home. Until, of course, I had the bright idea to have my own place. But I love it, so I wouldn’t trade it.

I love being part of people’s celebrations, birthdays, engagements, after wedding parties, anniversaries, retirement parties, all of it. I feel special that they want to celebrate at Blind Bear. I do remember Silky Sullivan’s advice when asked what he would tell me as a possible new restaurant owner. He said, “Sure, don’t do it.” I still laugh at that and tell others the same advice. It’s not an easy business, especially since Covid.

Tell us about the journey to opening Blind Bear — including how you landed on a name!

After years of bartending in different places, I decided I loved the job but wasn’t sure how long my body would hold up bartending as I was getting older. I was right. At 48, bartending five nights a week would be a real struggle — I say this with my knee brace on. I looked online, taught myself how to make a business plan, and it took me a couple of months to get it ready to shop.

My mom had a friend that did consulting, so I met with him and he found me a loan officer that secured us an SBA loan. I say “us,” being me and my previous business partners: Jamie West, who still works in the restaurant business in the Northeast, and Colin Bergstrom, the current manager at Loflin Yard. Three bartenders with the dream to open our own place.

We decided a speakeasy theme was the way to go. During prohibition, many speakeasies had names like Blind Tiger and Blind Pig. With the new trend of speakeasies in current times, many also had these names. I did not want any issues with the name, so we decided on Blind Bear. “Blind” for the speakeasy theme and “Bear” for the Memphis Grizzlies.

From drinks to dessert, what is your personal ultimate order at Blind Bear?

I absolutely love our new S’mores Martini; it’s beautiful and tasty! The “Whisper Sister” is an old favorite of mine, named for me — Sofia Blanc de Blanc and strawberry purée. In the 1920s, it was slang for a female proprietor of a speakeasy.

Hibernation Fries are always a good start to dinner — seasoned fries, cheese sauce, ground beef, bacon, jalapeños, tomatoes, and ranch. We are about to start a new menu, bringing back our potato soup that everyone loves and has missed; we make it loaded with cheese, chives, bacon, and sour cream.

For brunch, my all-time favorite is The Salmon Hash — blackened salmon on a bed of breakfast potatoes, topped with a sunny-side-up egg and balsamic reduction. A new menu item is an amazing Coffee Crusted New York Strip Steak served with a loaded baked potato and Tony’s greens that he creates like no one can.

For dessert, I couldn’t pick a favorite, but I love it when we team up with Jessica at Margie’s 901 ice cream shop and serve her ice cream with our dessert!

We love a good speakeasy. Are passwords ever required for entry?

Friday and Saturday nights, you can give the password for entrance to Blind Bear. The password is always someone’s name, plus “sent me.” For example, “Sharmin sent me.” It’s normally in honor of the patron or employee’s upcoming birthday.

You’re a mom of three! Do your kids show any interest in the hospitality business?

All three of my children work in the restaurant business. My son, Michael Huber, works at Blind Bear as a bartender. He’s a great bartender; everyone loves when he is working. My daughter Kathleen Huber worked as a bartender at Blind Bear — she’s got a big personality and is a lot of fun. She’s now an aesthetician in Chattanooga and works part-time in a restaurant there. My youngest by 11 minutes, Samantha Huber, works at a restaurant in Chattanooga while finishing up her senior year at UTC. I guess it’s in our blood. I’m so very proud of all my children in all that they do.

Aside from Blind Bear, what are your favorite spots to eat and drink around Memphis?

I love going to Aldo’s Pizza, Tsunami, The Majestic Grille, Loflin Yard, Railgarden, Kooky Canuck, Bardog, Local, Cozy Corner, Wild Bill’s, Huey’s, The 40 et 8 Voiture 1521 in West Memphis, Momma’s, Murphys, Lafayette’s, and Felicia Suzanne’s as soon as she opens back up!

What are your favorite local spots to shop and explore?

I love Tawanda Pirtle’s Feelin’ Memphis gift shop! Cordelia’s Market has more than you would imagine for a local grocer. Paradox at Peco is very unique!

Who or what is inspiring you at the moment?

My inspiration at the moment really is how hard my staff works to do their best every day to make our place better. Whatever it takes, and most of the time, without even being asked, they help out.

My husband, my kids, and my mom inspire me every day. They really keep me going. Downtown and the entire restaurant business really banded together during Covid and have been supporting each other continuously ever since. That’s been very inspiring and uplifting. Along with my friends and regulars, who are my biggest supporters both personally and professionally. We all take care of each other.

What has been the greatest challenge you’ve faced as a business owner?

Covid was definitely the greatest challenge I’ve faced as a business owner. Between closures, sickness, supply shortages, and having to terminate my entire staff, it was awful. The loss of my father, which I grieve daily still. The loss of a very close friend, employee, and supporter who I miss every day.

My landlord for Blind Bear was so helpful, as always and gave me unexpected concessions. I had a friend who frequents Bear, Sterling, come in and say, “What do you need? Who do you need to pay?” I told him I needed to pay the band that played before closing. He gave me the money for it. It was hard to take but even harder not to pay for services already used. He said, “I have it, you need it, and I love this place.”

Another friend, Will Dodd, supplied food so we could do to-go orders. The Downtown Memphis Commission was there any moment to offer advice, guidance, and support any time I needed it. My big supporters, friends, and regulars Dorchelle and Robert Spence were on the ready to make sure Bear survived with guidance and advice at every turn. I hope nothing ever compares to Covid. We are still feeling the effects of it daily between supply costs still being raised and business insurance just over-tripling in cost.

The only good thing about Covid time was I reconnected with a high school friend who turned out to be the love of my life. My husband arriving in my life after such a big loss of my father, and a friend who was like a brother to me saved me. He picked me up and taught me it’s okay to let someone help me … I also started seeing a therapist during Covid, which is a lifesaver, and I highly recommend it, along with affirmations, which I listen to daily.

What advice would you offer to someone who wants to open a bar or restaurant of their own?

Going back to what Silky said — don’t do it. But seriously, it’s a tough business, and I would suggest the best location you can get with the lowest overhead. Be loyal to your staff and take care of them because they make the restaurant. Find good suppliers who also take great care of you. It makes the difference.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

The best piece of advice I’ve ever received is difficult to answer. Maybe it’s best explained by a quote I love: “Happiness is a journey, not a destination.” It was an understanding in my family, as I was raised, that you must do things that make you happy and enjoy the time you have with those you love.

Thanks so much for chatting with us, Jeannette!

