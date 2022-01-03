Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

As you begin to map out your 2022 calendar, be sure to include these can’t-miss events happening around Memphis. From interactive photo experiences to marathons and sporting events, here’s what you have to look forward to this month. Enjoy, and Happy New Year!

10 Memphis Events & Happenings: January 2022

Through January 9, 2022: Wonderland: An Interactive Holiday Photo Experience

Hosted by Memphis Escape Rooms, you can discover a world of wonder this season. With a photo experience that has five different areas, you can capture a picture-perfect family photo. You can also play on synthetic ice and snow, send a letter to Santa, and more. Located at Carriage Crossing in Collierville, you can find this wonderland at the corner across from Forever 21 and H&M. Tickets are $25 per person, and be sure to book your experience in advance, as space is limited. memphisescaperooms.com

January 6 – 9, 2022: Elvis’ Birthday Celebration at Graceland

The week commemorating The King’s birthday is action-packed this year. Head to Graceland for celebrations ranging from a pop concert with the Memphis Symphony Orchestra to a celebratory gospel dinner. Event capacities are reduced, so it is highly encouraged to order tickets in advance. Tickets begin at $25. To see the complete schedule, visit graceland.com.

January 6, 11, 13, 14, 17, 28 & 29 2022: Memphis Grizzlies Basketball Games

Take the family to the FedExForum for a night of basketball and fun! On select nights in January, you can watch your Memphis Grizzlies play at home and hopefully take the victory. Tickets begin at $5. To see the entire schedule, click HERE.

January 8, 2022: 43rd Annual Hill & Dale 8-Miler

Start your year off with this eight-mile trail run at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park. All proceeds benefit the park, and the race begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 8. Registration fees are $11 without a shirt and $22 with a shirt. The race looks a little different this year, so be sure to read the guidelines and changes to the race HERE.

January 14, 2022: Science of Beer

The Museum of Science & History invites you to sample some of the finest brews and food in the region while learning about the science of beer. The event also includes lectures and other interactive beer-themed activities. Participating breweries include Beale St. Brewing, Hampline Brewing, Crosstown Brewing, Wiseacre Brewing, and more. The event begins at 6:30 p.m., and general admission tickets start at $45 for museum members. Designated driver tickets are also available. moshmemphis.com

January 15 – May 13, 2022: Lion Guard

This unique exhibit at The Children’s Museum of Memphis showcases learning areas like social and self-development, problem-solving, creative thinking, and more. Bringing the story of The Lion Guard (a sequel to The Lion King) to life, the exhibit includes hands-on activities as guests work to maintain balance in the circle of life. Entry to the exhibit is included with museum admission. cmom.com

January 17, 2022: King Day: A Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Birthday

This special event at the National Civil Rights Museum showcases Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s work as well as the history of how the national holiday came to be. It also continues the tradition of an MLK Day of Service by encouraging guests to bring nonperishable food items to support the Mid-South Food Bank and to give blood to support the Vitalant Blood Drive. The event is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Admission is free, but you must make a reservation by Monday, January 3. civilrightsmuseum.org

January 21, 2022: Mike Super at the Orpheum Theatre

Head to the Orpheum Theatre on Friday, January 21, for a night filled with family-friendly fun and magic as Mike Super takes the stage. His thrilling performance includes mind-bending illusions and one-of-a-kind comedy. The show begins at 7:30 p.m., and tickets start at $37.50. orpheum-memphis.com

January 21 – February 20, 2022: May We All

Beginning Friday, January 21, Playhouse on the Square presents May We All, a musical that follows the life of Jenna Coates, a small-town girl whose singing career is over before it begins. The show includes songs from country superstars like Kacey Musgraves, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, and more. Showtimes vary based on the day, and general admission tickets begin at $42. playhouseonthesquare.org

Through January 28, 2022: Incognito Art Auction & Gala Presented by Banes Capital Group at Memphis Botanic Garden

Bid on what you love, not who you know! Over 100 of the Mid-South’s beloved artists are creating a collection of original, unsigned works…Incognito! The artwork will be on view in-person January 8-28 with online bidding open January 24-28. The event will culminate in a gala with the artists on January 28 from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $35 for MBG members and $45 for non-members. Art sales and donations benefit Memphis Botanic Garden’s art programming, including exhibitions, arts advocacy, and classes. memphisbotanicgarden.com/incognito

January 30, 2022: Iris at the Brooks, Jeffrey Kahane

Pianist Jeffrey Kahane performs at the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art with Emily-Anne Gendron and David Bjella for an afternoon of music on Sunday, January 30. The concert begins at 3 p.m., and tickets are $40. irisorchestra.org

Happy New Year, Memphis!

