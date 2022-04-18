Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Now that warmer temperatures have settled in, it’s prime time to soak up the sunshine, fresh air, and seasonal produce with a trip to the farm. The Memphis area is home to dozens of farms that welcome visitors of all ages, offering a wide variety of activities from berry picking, gardening workshops, and sunflower trails to animal safaris, pony rides, and petting zoos. Don’t miss all these beautiful properties have to offer!

8 Fun Farm Experiences Near Memphis

Agricenter International

7777 Walnut Grove Rd, Memphis, TN 38120 • (901) 757-7777

A center for education and research, the 1,000-acre Agricenter International offers an excellent atmosphere for learning about agriculture, forestry, and natural resources. Visit its farmers’ market, open six days a week from May through October, or fish in lakes stocked with catfish, bream, bass, and crappie. No fishing license is required! Interested in beekeeping? The Memphis Area Beekeepers Association meets at the Agricenter on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. in wing C of the Expo Center. Keep an eye out for the Agricenter’s sunflowers, which start blooming in late July through the end of August. Frolic in thousands of sunflowers planted along the center’s Sunflower Trail and snap some Insta-worthy selfies!

Blackspring Farms

13 Quito Rd., Millington, TN 38053 • (901) 233-6362

Itching to plant a flower garden, start a chicken coop or build your own backyard deck? Blackspring Farms in Millington offers weekend workshops to get you started on these projects and more. Held on the last Saturday of the month, workshops cover everything from seed starting and soil preparation for spring planting to the basics of raising chickens and power tool mastery. The cost is a fair $25 per participant. In early April, you can also venture down to the farm for the ‘Goodbye, Freeze!’ celebration featuring live music, a bonfire, and barefoot romps in freshly tilled sunflower beds. Music lovers can also enjoy bluegrass jams on the farm on the last Sunday of every month from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bobby Lanier Farm Park

2660 Cross Country Dr, Germantown, TN 38138 • (901) 757-7375

Enjoy guided nature walks and the serenity of Bobby Lanier Farm Park, a 10-acre education and demonstration center for sustainable living in Germantown. Nature walks, accompanied by a ranger, are held on the first Friday of every month from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Got a green thumb? Join the farm’s community garden program. Learn how to use organic methods to plant and maintain fresh produce and share in the bounty with other members. No gardening experience is necessary to join, just a willingness to get your hands dirty! Visit germantown-tn.gov to register for the program. The farm also hosts various activities, including Plein air painting, stargazing, and this year’s inaugural Bluebird Nature Fest and Crawfish Boil. The event occurs in late April, when you can usher in springtime and celebrate Germantown’s official bird — the Eastern bluebird — and the city’s efforts to protect the species.

Bull Bottom Farms

1641 Sayles Rd, Duck Hill, MS 38925 • (662) 614-5746

Are you looking for a fun getaway for the family? Take a road trip to Bull Bottom Farms in Duck Hill, MS, located about an hour and a half south of Memphis. Kids can ride on a “magic carpet” slide, dig around in a corn box, bounce on a giant jumping pillow, or play on a sand mountain. Other pint-sized adventures include a corn cannon, cow train, animal park, Wild West tiny town, and kid-friendly zip line (wait until you see the rope swings, treehouses, and pedal carts!) The family farm, which grows everything from cotton, corn, and soybeans to sunflowers and zinnias, also has an Old Country Store with souvenirs and snacks. Admission is $10 per person and free for kids ages two and under.

Cedar Hill Farm

8 Love Rd, Hernando, MS 38632 • (662) 429-2540

Escape the hustle and bustle of city life with a trip to Cedar Hill Farm, a 120-acre working farm located in the Mississippi community of Love — just 30 minutes south of Memphis! Owned and operated by the Foster family since 1996, the farm has rolling hills surrounded by cedar-lined fences and woods and a variety of fun activities and amenities. Families can ride ponies, pet animals in the petting zoo, or take a tractor-drawn hayride around the farm. Seasonal events include Easter egg hunts, berry picking, and weeklong summer camps. Along with playgrounds, picnic areas, and restroom facilities, the farm also has a Country Kitchen and Store that serves fresh jams, jellies, donuts, fudge, and other snacks. So, bring your appetite!

Home Place Pastures

1630 Home Place Rd, Como, MS 38619 • (662) 426-6067

Ever wondered what it takes to run a farm? Get a firsthand look at Home Place Pastures, a fifth-generation Mississippi farm owned and operated by the Bartlett family for more than a century through a variety of special offerings:

During the farm’s Whole Hog Regenerative Ag Experience on April 23, you can discover more about the meat you eat and what it takes to produce it. Participants get to butcher a half hog and beef quarter and can opt to take the meat home.

The next tour farm tour is 10 a.m. on May 7; admission is $35 for adults and free for kids 10 and under. Attends will tour the farm, which produces pasture-based beef, pork, and lamb, and learn about everything it takes to operate it — from soil science to raising animals.

Up for a glamping adventure? Rent a tent (or bring your own) to pitch on the farm’s campsite, nestled in a shady grove of oaks overlooking two lakes. Alternatively, you can book a night at Cypress Place Cottage for an on-farm stay!

Come back in September for the Hill Country Boucherie and Blues Picnic, which features live music and meat delicacies prepared by renowned chefs from all over the South.

Plus, you can visit to sample the farm’s beef, pork, salami, and more at the on-site store and butcher counter every weekend, open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during store hours.

Jones Orchard

7170 TN-3 N, Millington, TN 38053 • (901) 873-3150

Nothing says springtime like fresh berries! Pick your own basketfuls at Jones Orchard, a 600-acre family farm just north of Memphis in Millington. Started in 1940 by H. L. “Peaches” Jones, the orchards are known for producing the freshest fruits in Memphis. Plus, there are three pick-your-own locations. Kick off the picking season with strawberries in April through May, blackberries in May and June, and plums and nectarines in June through July. You can pick from more than 25 varieties of peaches, including Elberta, Redskin, and Georgia Belle, from June through September. Once you’ve gathered enough fruit to whip up a juicy cobbler, stop by the orchard’s roadside market and Country Kitchen on Highway 51 to shop the mouthwatering collection of jams, jellies, preserves, and relishes.

Safari Wild Animal Park & Preserve

1549 Rooks Rd, Como, MS 38619 • (662) 526-0001

Experience the thrill of an African safari without ever leaving the country at Safari Wild Animal Park! Located off of Interstate 55 in Como, Mississippi — a short 45-minute drive from Memphis — the 466-acre park is home to hundreds of exotic animals worldwide, including giraffes, antelopes, zebras, emus, camels, alpacas, gazelles, and other wild species. Drive through 6.5 miles of safari roads to watch animals roam in the wilderness. Plus, you can feed them and interact with them from your car! Afterward, follow footpaths for more animal encounters. Feed giraffes and lorikeets, and even visit a petting zoo with baby lambs, bunnies, ducklings, and more. The park is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. (the last car enters at 4 p.m.). Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $15 for children, plus $4 for safari feed bags.

Now, get out there and enjoy all that spring in Memphis has to offer!

