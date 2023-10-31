Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Whether you’re inviting loved ones to a celebration, announcing a birth, or simply spreading your best wishes for the season, custom stationery designs reflect your personal style — from dreamy and romantic to quirky and colorful, to elegant and understated. In Memphis, brides, mothers-to-be, couples, and party planners are in luck. We’ve found six local sources for fabulous custom invitations and holiday cards!

Ellywise Studios

More info: ellywisestudios.com

Ellywise Studios is owned by artist Ashley Presley, who offers custom and semi-custom options for wedding stationery and day-of materials such as signage, cups, and napkins. While brides are her main clients, she also does shower invitations and bachelorette items.

“As of late, the most rewarding and popular service I offer has been custom watercolor,” she says. “For my wedding clients, I offer custom monograms, crest designs, venues, pets — whatever details they’re interested in adding to their stationery. The watercolor aesthetic is really in demand right now, and I love focusing on all of the personal elements.”

Another offering that has caught the attention of many clients is painted champagne bottles. Ashley started painting them as a custom stationery client gift, but after countless inquiries, she is now painting several bottles a week for anniversaries, weddings, and birthdays.

Ménage Fine Stationery and Gifts

More info: menagestationery.com

Owned by mother-daughter duo Dixie and Susan Ryall, Ménage Fine Stationery and Gifts specializes in stunning letterpress and engraved invitations. Susan is in charge of the design work, while Dixie works with customers to create the perfect invitation. At Ménage, you can expect warm, personal service — Dixie makes a point to truly listen to customers to find the best fit for their vision and budget.

“Ménage means ‘family’ in French,” says Dixie. “We feel like we are a family with our customers. We love getting to know people and being a part of the special moments of their lives. Often, a bride will come in for her wedding, and we will see her a couple of years later for baby shower invitations — then birthday party invitations.”

Mrs. Post Fine Stationery & Gifts

More info: mrspoststationery.com

A graduate of Parsons School of Design in New York, owner Lindsey Cross Lee opened the first Mrs. Post Fine Stationery & Gifts location in Chickasaw Oaks in 2006. The second boutique opened its doors in 2021.

The team at Mrs. Post prides itself on working with clients to create personal touches that reflect a person or an event’s unique vision and individuality. “Since the details make the design (whether traditional or contemporary), we take the inspiration from our clients and pour in our secret sauce to create an invitation even better than they imagined,” Lindsey says.

The team can lead the design process as much or as little as clients want, so they will surely be happy with the final results. Lindsey says they love incorporating unique details like watercolor paintings, calligraphy, and ribbons in the invitations and throughout the programs, table designs, welcome bags, cocktail napkins, and reception pieces.

RSVP Stationers

More info: RSVPstationer.com

A small, family-owned business located in the heart of Memphis, RSVP Stationers specializes in all things paper — from a two-year-old’s sushi-themed birthday party invitations to a stunning wedding suite incorporating warm gold on white.

“At RSVP, we thrive on creativity with our customers. We love helping bring their visions to life, no matter the budget, no matter the reason! From the everyday stationery and business cards to the excitement of a wedding or birth announcement, we love being a part of special events and occasions,” says owner Curry Blanton.

With personalized service to match their customized creations, RSVP is a one-stop shop for everything you need to make your event special.

The Stovall Collection

More info: stovallcollection.com

The Stovall Collection has been creating beautiful stationery and invitations in Memphis since 1987. In fact, it’s one of the oldest fine stationery stores in the South! Stovall specializes in all things customized — wedding suites, stationery, announcements, personalized party supplies, and anything else you may need.

The creative team behind the designs works hard to thoughtfully personalize each customer’s experience. They collaborate with their patrons on unique projects for all types of occasions. As their website says, “Your vision and our expertise will result in exceptional creations!”

Taylor Williams Paperie

More info: taylorwilliamspaperie.com

A one-woman-design studio, Taylor Williams Paperie offers collaboration you can’t find online, says owner and namesake Taylor Williams. “I am able to pay attention to every little detail — the texture of the paper and extra touches that make your event one-of-a-kind,” she says.

Known for her romantic twist on floral elements and classic styles, Taylor works to make sure wedding suites are as cohesive as possible. Nothing looks mixed and matched here, from the invitations to the menus to the programs.

Taylor offers three services: custom, semi-custom, and her Suite Bar. With custom suites, Taylor works with you to design every item from scratch. With semi-custom, you can choose from existing (and very beautiful) options, which are then adjusted to fit your vision. Her third option is the Suite Bar — an affordable, hands-on option that allows you to choose elements from Taylor’s design library in a step-by-step process to create your customized invitations.

