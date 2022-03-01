Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

The words “eclectic” and “unique” immediately come to mind when Memphis locals are asked to describe the Cooper-Young neighborhood. This tight-knit community is home to century-old houses, family-owned businesses, local bars, and innovative eateries. If you haven’t experienced this vibrant Memphis neighborhood, you’re overdue! Read on for some of our favorite places to eat, drink, and play in Cooper-Young.

EAT

Cooper-Young is known for its delicious dining spots, some ranked among the most well-known restaurants in the Memphis area. From Korean BBQ to pizza and sandwiches to fine dining, Cooper-Young has a little something for everyone.

DRINK

Looking to unwind after a long day, or toast to a special occasion with friends? With so many different places to grab a cocktail or a beer, you can change up your scenery every time you visit Cooper-Young.

Bar DKDC: This is an intimate music club where you can let loose and drink local beers. If beer isn’t your thing, they also have a huge rum selection and a craft cocktail menu. Hungry? They’ve got international street food that you can grab at the bar.

Bluff City Coffee: Whether you prefer an Italian-style espresso, hot tea, or a fruit-filled smoothie, Bluff City Coffee has you covered. They also offer a selection of sweet pastries, breakfast options, and sandwiches for lunch.

Celtic Crossing: Grab a pint, listen to great music, and catch up with friends at this local pub. Their drinks aren’t the only thing that’s good — be sure to try out one of their authentic Irish dishes.

Hammer & Ale: Hammer & Ale has an ever-changing selection of 24 draft taps and limited-release brews — this spot is ideal for beer aficionados.

Java Cabana Coffeehouse: This retro coffeehouse has fair trade coffee, espresso drinks, and milkshakes. They even have live music, poetry, and art exhibits. Just check their website to see what’s happening.

Knifebird: This neighborhood wine bar has an extensive selection of curated wines, cocktails, and beer. They also offer shareable snacks, cured meats, and artisan cheeses. Perfect for a girls’ night out.

Memphis Made Brewing Company: This small independent brewery produces three year-round beers along with seasonal and limited brews.

Memphis Whistle: In the mood for local cocktails? Check out the new hot spot, Memphis Whistle.

Railgarten: Railgarten is a great place to grab a drink, but it’s so much more than that. Read on for more on this local favorite!

Coming Soon: Cooper House Project

PLAY

The most popular place in the Cooper-Young area to hang out and play is Railgarten — it offers 1.5 acres of pure fun. Enjoy pong, live music, games, volleyball, swings, and tasty libations (including frozen rosé). If your mood is more mellow, you can just as easily pull up a chair to relax and people watch. Either way, this is the perfect place to spend a sunny weekend!

SHOP

With a variety of retail in Cooper-Young, you can get everything from books to handmade soaps to vintage clothing. Our suggestion? Make a day of it! You never know what you might find.

SPAS

When it comes to pampering yourself, Cooper-Young is the place to be! Whether you’re in the market for a massage, manicure, or a fresh haircut, it’s all available within walking distance.

Glo Medical Aesthetics & Hair Spa: This is a luxury medical aesthetics practice and hair spa. They offer injectables, medical-grade skincare, laser treatments, full hair services, expert makeup applications, and bridal and event hair services.

Midtown Massage and Bodywork: Whether it be barefoot, therapeutic, or Thai, Midtown Massage offers a variety of options for relaxing and refreshing tired muscles.

Pavo Salon: An Aveda Lifestyle Salon, Pavo offers the latest cuts, styling, and color. They also offer facial and body waxing. Be sure to make an appointment before stopping by!

The Polish Bottle: The Polish Bottle offers nail care, eyebrow waxing, lash extensions, and more. Unwind with a glass of wine and your best gals, or even host a private party.

SWEAT

Yes, there are even places to get your sweat on in Cooper-Young. It doesn’t matter if you’re into kickboxing, yoga, or you’re looking for a one-on-one workout with a personal trainer, you can pick and choose your desired fitness activity in this bustling Memphis neighborhood that really seems to have it all.

Inbalance Fitness: If group fitness settings aren’t really your thing, Inbalance Fitness may be the option you’re looking for! This facility is dedicated to personal training.

Memphis Fitness Kickboxing: This kickboxing class is a 50- to 60-minute interval training session that includes plyometric exercises, yoga poses, resistance, and cardiovascular training. Each class starts with a warm-up followed by several rounds of combinations with the heavy bag and finishes with abdominal exercises.

mind/body HAUS: mind/body HAUS is a yoga and fitness studio that offers heated and non-heated power flow, vinyasa yoga, and fitness classes like boot camp and cardio dance. Their objective? Move your body, clear your mind, and share in love and health.

Happy exploring!

