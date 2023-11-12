Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Although Brittany Myers Cobb grew up in a small town in Arkansas, she has made Memphis her home — and she makes it her mission to help others find their homes here, too. With a career in sales, marketing, e-commerce, and social and digital marketing behind her, Brittany discovered a true calling in the world of real estate. Luckily, she had two experienced partners at the ready — her husband, Marq Cobb, and her father, Chuck Myers.

“With my background paired with their expertise and knowledge in the industry, we saw a natural fit to create a boutique firm specializing in residential and land real estate,” Brittany says. Today, Myers Cobb Realtors is known for offering an elevated experience in real estate, and also for being deeply involved in the community. Get to know their president, partner, and affiliate broker — and our newest FACE of Memphis!

What was your first job, and what did you learn from it?

My first job was every young woman’s right-out-of-college dream job, working for a national sports agent as a client liaison, which meant attending lots of NFL, NBA, and MLB games and the occasional Masters tournament by private jet. More than anything, that job taught me to dream bigger and that any lifestyle is attainable.

How did your career path lead you to help create and start Myers Cobb Realtors?

I firmly believe that every opportunity (negative and positive) has led me to exactly where I am and where I’m meant to be! My experiences have shaped me and helped build our business. My first job with the sports agent taught me to dream bigger and appreciate the luxuries. My second job with First Data taught me how to master sales, be a self-starter, and chase a goal. My third job, Network Marketing, taught me how to manage and lead large teams, the ins and outs of being an entrepreneur, and how to navigate the online space to generate income. Each of these tools is what makes Myers Cobb different.

What drew you to the world of real estate?

Marq has always been in real estate, and together, we’ve bought rental houses and flipped a few ourselves. I’ve always had an eye for interior design and love staging properties. I call real estate “the people business,” which has been my background for 17 years. It also happens to be my number one interest, with all the fun things in between.

Myers Cobb Realtors is described as a “boutique brokerage” firm. What does it mean to be “boutique,” and how does it set you apart in the Memphis market?

Most people think boutique means small. For me, a boutique brokerage means luxury and offering hands-on, specialized services that big box brokerages cannot. Luxury isn’t determined by the price tag of your home but by the experience you receive. We offer Concierge Services to all our clients with a book of trusted partners we can recommend anytime. Whether it’s home-related or not, we can help.

What do you love most about your job?

I love so many things about my job — the people, the relationships we’ve made over the past three years, and the team and brand we’ve built by creating something unique and different. [I love] relocating families to Memphis and sharing our passion for our incredible city, inspiring other real estate agents to do more and elevate their businesses and brokerages, helping people find homes, and helping people build wealth through real estate. [I also love] the design of homes and helping our clients stage. And listings!

What is your biggest challenge?

Work-life balance. When you love what you do, it’s hard to turn it off. A lot of real estate is done at night and on the weekend, so it’s important we schedule an occasional 24-hour reset at the lake to spend time with our kids off-grid.

What do you love most about Memphis?

By far, what we love most about Memphis is the people and how passionate the people are about their love for Memphis. When you go to a Grizzlies playoff game, you can easily find yourself sitting between an executive for a major corporation on one side and a blue-collar worker on the other side, and all three of you are screaming your heart out, cheering on the home team. We love how Memphis feels like a small town, yet we still have all the amenities of a major metroplex, with first-class healthcare facilities and private schools. The blues, barbeque, and culture … we love our city.

What are some ways you are helping our community become a better place?

We’re big advocates of inclusivity and embracing the culture and diversity of Memphis. We always try to elevate the standard and inspire people to dream bigger and do better. A big part of our business is relocating families to Memphis by showing them just how incredible our city is. We are huge cheerleaders for our community and do our part wherever we can. We try and say “yes” as much as possible in sponsoring, partnering with, leading, and giving to core organizations around Memphis.

Where can we find you when you aren’t working?

As a mom of three, I’m almost always carpooling kids from one sport or school event to the next. If we’re not here, we’re at our Lake House at Horseshoe Lake, AR, embracing a quick 24-hour reset. If my husband and I happen to have a kid-free night, we’re at one of our favorite East Memphis restaurants, grabbing a drink at Iris, Acre, Folk’s Folly, Hog & Hominy, or Andrew Michael bar. Those are definitely our date night rotations.

What is your best piece of advice?

My best piece of advice is to take the risk. The bigger the risk, the bigger the reward. Whatever it is that you’ve been wanting to go after, but for whatever reason, you’ve held back, take the risk! Maybe you’re fearful of what others will think. Maybe you feel like you don’t deserve it. Maybe you are scared of failure. Maybe you feel like it’s too far away or don’t know where to start. You get to create your future. Life is exactly what you make it.

Aside from faith, family, and friends, what are three things you can’t live without?

Pasta, red wine, and our Cavapoo, Tucker.

All photography by Elizabeth Scott.

