A go-to for everything from special occasion celebrations to lazy, laid-back mornings with friends, weekend brunch is nothing short of an institution. So naturally, when it comes to brunch, the Memphis restaurant scene absolutely delivers, offering up weekend menus that run the gamut from Cajun fare to hearty Irish classics. This roundup of Memphis brunch spots has a little something for everyone!

The Arcade Restaurant

540 S. Main St., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 526-5757

Brunch Hours: Sunday through Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Thursday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Eat breakfast all day long at The Arcade! Known as Memphis’ oldest cafe, you’ll take in totally retro vibes while enjoying a delicious meal. The 1920s architecture may transport you to the past, but the sweet potato pancakes or the French toast will keep you very much in the moment.

Automatic Slim’s

83 S. 2nd St., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 525-7948

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Well known for its extensive martini menu, Automatic Slim’s has also made a name for itself when it comes to brunch. With menu items like red velvet pancakes and waffles with Oreo and cinnamon roll flavorings, this is the place to soothe your sweet tooth. Oh, and they also have a 100-ounce mimosa bong. Whoa!

Babalu

2115 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 274-0100

6450 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38119 • (901) 410-8909

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Even though Babalu is known for tasty tapas and tacos, their brunch menu is pretty rockin’, too. Try out the chicken and waffles, crab cake Benedict, or the steak and eggs. Can’t go without brunch beverages? They’ve got those, too! Make your own mimosa to your heart’s content with their table-side cart.

Bayou Bar & Grill

2094 Madison Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 278-8626

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bayou Bar & Grill, known for its Cajun specialties, also whips up a great brunch —including three French Quarter beignets for $3. If you’re into traditional breakfast items, they offer things like the Bayou Breakfast, French toast, and Eggs Benedict. But if you want a walk on the wild side, you can start your meal with Alligator Nachos. You also can’t pass up the $3 mimosas, Bloody Marys and screwdrivers, or their $6 Macmosa and Absolut Peppar Bloody Mary.

The Beauty Shop

966 Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 272-7111

Brunch Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Take a step back to the ’50s in this beauty parlor-styled restaurant. Their eclectic environment puts The Beauty Shop at the top of our list for unique dining. Treat your tastebuds to food inspired from around the globe, or grab the traditional eggs Benedict.

Bishop

545 S Main St #111, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 896-0228

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bishop is located inside the Central Station Hotel downtown. Not only is the atmosphere beautiful, but the menu offers up plenty of comforting brunch fare. We recommend trying some of their creative brunch cocktails, like Spritz at the Ritz or The Morning Harvest.

Brother Juniper’s

3519 Walker Ave., Memphis, TN 38111 • (901) 234-0144

Brunch Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As soon as you enter the doors of Brother Juniper’s, mouth-watering aromas welcome you in. Their friendly staff treats everyone like family, which creates a sense of community and makes this a great place for gatherings. Their specialty omelets are a popular treat, as are their cinnamon roll pancakes.

RELATED: 5 Brunch Recipes for Egg Lovers

Celtic Crossing

903 Cooper St, Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 274-5151

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Not only is Celtic Crossing the soccer central of Memphis, but it’s also one of the only spots in town where you can grab an authentic Irish bite. Serving up classics like potato hash and fish ‘n chips, brunch at Celtic Crossing feels like a bit of a vacation. Oh, and don’t forget to grab your $4.75 Bloody Marys!

City Silo Table + Pantry

5101 Sanderlin Center, Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 729-7687

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

City Silo has made a name for itself among Memphis locals. Healthy, farm-fresh food is served Monday through Saturday, with all-day breakfast offerings. Brunch options include açaí bowls, vegan barbecue sandwiches, and sweet potato wedges. Customers also enjoy their wellness lattes and kombucha on tap!

Elwood’s Shack

4523 Summer Ave., Memphis, TN 38122 • (901) 761-9898

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Elwood’s Shack is a bit of a Memphis hidden gem. The cozy atmosphere and unbelievably tasty food have many Memphians returning time and time again. On Saturday and Sunday, Elwood’s serves up dishes such as French toast, eggs Benedict, BBQ Benedict (for some Memphis flavor), and pimento cheese biscuits.

The Majestic Grille

145 S Main St, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 522-8555

Brunch Hours: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Steak and eggs, smoked salmon hash, and a breakfast burger are a few of many items you can get at The Majestic Grille. Located Downtown, this is the perfect spot for an anniversary, for hosting out-of-town guests, or if you’re just looking for an upscale feel.

Paulette’s Restaurant

50 Harbor Town Square, Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 260-3300

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more than 40 years Paulette’s has been a part of the Memphis community. Light salads, soups, and crêpes line the special brunch menu. For a heartier meal, you can order jumbo lump crab cakes or ham Palacsinta, a Hungarian specialty. Views overlooking the mighty Mississippi serve as an added perk to the dining experience. SB TIP: Be sure to order their famous popovers with strawberry butter … they are only served during brunch!

The Peabody’s Capriccio Grill

149 Union Ave., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 529-4000

Brunch Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For an iconic Memphis brunch, there is no place quite like the Capriccio Grill inside the famous Peabody Hotel. Classic breakfast dishes, salads, Belgian waffles, and plenty of applewood smoked bacon make this restaurant a tried-and-true spot for locals. SB TIP: Before eating brunch, enjoy watching the famous Peabody Ducks walk at 11 a.m.

Railgarten

2158 Central Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 504-4342

Brunch Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grab some scrumptious bites off of Railgarten‘s brunch menu, then skip off to the volleyball court or the tiki bar for your Sunday Funday. Don’t forget to grab a frozé when the temps are warm!

Second Line

2144 Monroe Ave., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 590-2829

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

New Orleans native Kelly English set out to establish a restaurant authentic to his Louisiana roots. As both the owner and head chef, English serves up delicious po’ boys and meals to the Memphis community. During brunch, you can order off the everyday menu or enjoy a few of Second Line’s special brunch deals!

South of Beale

361 S. Main St., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 526-0388

Brunch Hours: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Serving traditional brunch with an innovative flair, South of Beale upgrades classic bacon and eggs in favor of delicious meals like huevos rancheros — a combination of bacon, scrambled eggs, onions, avocado spread, and white cheddar. (Be sure to check out their cocktail list. It has our mouths watering!)

Southall Cafe

669 S. Mendenhall Rd., Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 646-5698

Brunch Hours: Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Located in East Memphis right off Mendenhall, Southall Cafe is the perfect place to make a pitstop for brunch! With everything from biscuits and gravy, breakfast tacos, and shrimp and grits, you can get a taste of it all. If you’re still in the mood for something sweet, cinnamon rolls and beignets are up for grabs.

Staks Pancake Kitchen

7704 Poplar Ave, Germantown, TN 38138 • (901) 800-1951

4615 Poplar Ave., Suite 102, Memphis, TN 38117 • (901) 509-2367

Hours: Monday through Sunday, 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Whether you want to make your own omelet, celebrate an occasion with birthday pancakes (which come with a candle, by the way), or share breakfast egg rolls, Staks has a variety of fun menu options!

Sweet Grass

937 S. Cooper St., Memphis, TN 38104 • (901) 278-0278

Brunch Hours: Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Stop by this neighborhood bistro for a delicious Sunday brunch. Sweet Grass serves fresh and seasonal foods, so customers can be sure what they order is of the highest quality. Their menu changes weekly, so be sure to follow them on Facebook or Instagram to see the specials!

Tug’s

51 Harbor Town Sq., Memphis, TN 38103 • (901) 260-3344

Brunch Hours: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy a relaxing brunch in the picturesque Harbor Town Square at Tug’s Casual Grill. Their brunch menu includes popular dishes from their regular breakfast and lunch menus. We highly recommend ordering their famous pancakes for a sweet weekend treat – you deserve it! Tug’s special children’s menu makes it perfect for family outings.

Happy brunching, Memphis!

**********



Discover the best of Memphis! Subscribe to StyleBlueprint.