We all know that hunting for the perfect gift can be a daunting task. Whether you’re looking for gifts for a bride, baby, hostess, or anything in between, never fear — there is a gift shop for you in Memphis. Check out this list of our favorite places to shop for gifts in the 901.

The Top Gift Shops in Memphis

Social

Neighborhood: East Memphis (Perkins)

Website: social-memphis.com

Founded in 2012, Social has unique jewelry, beautiful linens, luscious bath and body products, candles, specialty foods, and much more. Housed in a charming cottage in East Memphis, Social offers bridal and gift registries. It’s the ideal spot for all things birthday, housewarming parties, and somewhere to just grab a happy for you or someone else!

The Truffle Pig

Neighborhood: Collierville

Website: shoptrufflepig.com

The Truffle Pig is a design and lifestyle boutique featuring a curated selection of home decor, gifts, art, and jewelry. Each vendor is handpicked for their unique talents and desire to connect with the local community. In addition to many local vendors, The Truffle Pig also carries well-known brands such as Estelle Colored Glass, Oliver Thomas, and Hammitt. At The Truffle Pig, you are guaranteed to find a beautiful treasure for a friend, family member, or even yourself.

Dazzle

Neighborhood: East Memphis

Website: dazzleusa.com

Whether you are looking for everyday or special occasion jewelry, versatile and functional handbags, one-of-a-kind home accents, or adorable baby items, Dazzle has something for everyone. Their compelling assortment of nationally recognized brands includes Michael Aram’s exquisite metalwork, Barefoot Dreams’ ultra-soft fabrics, enewton’s timeless and stackable pieces, Hammitt’s convertible and customizable bags, Oliver Thomas’ fun and colorful designs, Posh Peanut’s cute and comfy outfits and more! Dazzle also maintains a local Memphis vibe with hometown artists like Margo Rebecca’s contemporary acrylics and Samuels Designs’ vibrant and creative pottery. Find the perfect gift for that special hostess who has everything, your new home, holidays, weddings, birthdays, anniversaries, and any B’nai Mitzvah.





Spruce

Neighborhood: East Memphis (Sanderlin)

Website: spruceshop.com

Spruce is much more than just a design store! The retail space, which opened in 2007, serves as a style resource for the city. Find locally-made jewelry, home goods, trendy purses, and more. If you’re looking for a gift for the fashionista in your life, then look no further than Spruce!

City Silo Table + Pantry

Neighborhood: Germantown

Website: thecitysilo.com

City Silo is the quintessential stop when looking to shop for your foodie friend. With small-batch goods — including pasta, jams, flour, and grains — you are bound to find something unique enough for even those with the most extensive collections in their pantry. While there, sit down for a healthy bite to eat or grab a smoothie on your way out the door!

Whether you have lived in Memphis your entire life or are just stopping through for a couple of days, the SB Guide is full of things you don’t want to miss — local businesses, local events, top restaurants, and more!

