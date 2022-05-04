Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Taylor Gatlin and Hunter Weddle knew at a young age that they had each found “the one.” The pair met at a haunted corn maze in the eighth grade and dated on and off for nearly a decade, first as students at Evangelical Christian School in Cordova and then at the University of Memphis.

Hunter popped the question on December 20, 2019. It happens to be a meaningful date for Hunter, as it also marks his brother Peyton’s birthday, who passed away several years before. After a proposal at his parents’ home, he led Taylor to the garage where her family and friends were waiting to congratulate the couple. “I rarely get surprised by anything, so it was very emotional,” she says.

After touring several wedding venues, the couple agreed there was no place more perfect for the wedding of their dreams than the historic Annesdale Mansion. With its European-style Victorian architecture, the 1850s Italianate villa seemed like a world away from its location in midtown Memphis. Its storybook gardens reminded Taylor of the beauty and serenity of her grandparents’ backyard garden — one of her favorite spots growing up.

The mansion provided a romantic backdrop for the May 22, 2021, wedding of Taylor and Hunter,

Taylor knew she wanted a spring wedding with a garden-style theme. Initially, she envisioned using white for everything, but she quickly realized she wanted a brighter, more colorful palette. A visit to Annesdale a year before helped give her an idea of what flowers would be blooming. Additionally, she found a blue floral tablecloth at White Door Events, which inspired the rest of her aesthetic.

Initially, she booked all her vendors herself, but she eventually decided to hire wedding planner Lisa Childers of Just Weddings to coordinate the details. “She was great!” Taylor says of her coordinator. “The communication she had with all of the vendors saved me so much stress.”

As for her dress, Taylor knew what she wanted as soon as she saw it. She chose a chic V-neck mermaid gown by Enzoani that boasted a long train and sequined regal patterns that shimmered in the light. She left the floral design in the capable hands of Germantown florist John Mark Sharpe, who designed her stunning bouquet of pink and yellow blooms. “I trusted him completely,” she says. “I just told him to do whatever he wanted, and I would be surprised.”

One of the day’s highlights was getting ready with her 12 bridesmaids, who wore six different dress styles in hues of white, rose gold, and champagne. Along with her purple Stuart Weitzman heels and a jeweled hair comb, Taylor accessorized with her mother’s engagement ring (her something old) and blue sapphire-studded wedding ring (her something borrowed and blue). Another highlight was seeing Sharpe’s team transform Annesdale into the garden setting of her dreams. “It was fun watching it all come together,” says Taylor, whose favorite element was the white trees that anchored the beginning and end of the aisle.

One of the most memorable moments for the couple was the first look. “It was nice to have a moment alone before the wedding for Hunter to see me in my dress for the first time,” Taylor says. “It helped calm our nerves — neither of us like being the center of attention, so we were both very anxious!”

Taylor donned a cathedral veil for the 6 p.m. garden ceremony and walked down the aisle to Kina Grannis’ version of “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” The ceremony, attended by 350 guests, was “short and sweet,” she says. The couple exchanged traditional vows and included a special nod to Hunter’s brother, Peyton, for whom an empty chair was placed.

A cocktail hour immediately followed with passed hors d’oeuvres of crab-stuffed mushrooms. Instead of a seated meal, Taylor opted for buffet-style stations of beef tenderloin sliders, shrimp cocktail shooters, meatballs, mini-pizzas, and sushi catered by Sekisui Pacific Rim. Mementos of the day included napkins embossed with a sketch of the mansion and a W crest designed by Genuinely, G Designs.

Appropriately, the bride and groom chose LANCO’s “Greatest Love Story” for their first dance. Afterward, Taylor and her dad got the crowd grooving to The Temptations’ “My Girl.” Hunter and his mom brought the guests to tears with a sweet dance to “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong.

With the reception in full swing, the newlyweds sliced into their five-tiered wedding cake, accented with fresh flowers, their family crest, and florals stenciled in pink icing. Their two Goldendoodles, Cooper and Hudson, appeared on the groom’s cake in a miniature golf cart, which also featured Peyton’s initials, PMW, on the license plate. The rest of the night was spent mingling with guests, dancing, and enjoying a late-night snack of grilled cheese paninis.

After an initial honeymoon to Florida’s 30A beaches and a belated honeymoon to Costa Rica in January, the Weddles are settling into their new home in East Memphis, where they are expecting their first child in June.

Thank you for sharing your special day with us, Taylor and Hunter! Special thanks to Kelly Ginn for the images.

RESOURCES

Wedding Planner: Lisa Childers, Just Weddings

Photography: Kelly Ginn

Flowers: John Mark Sharpe

Invitations: Ménage Stationary

Venue: Annesdale Mansion

Cake: The Flour Garden

Catering: Coletta’s Restaurant with sushi from Sekisui Pacific Rim.

Bride’s Dress: Nicole Barré Bridal

Bridesmaids’ Dresses: Bella Bridesmaids

Groom’s Attire: American Tuxedo

Hair and Makeup: Beauty by Brady

Rentals: White Door Rentals

Custom Napkins: Genuinely G, Designs

**********

Explore more dreamy wedding inspiration in our archives HERE!