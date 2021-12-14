Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Really? We’re already ushering in another year? We’re as awestruck as you are, but we are READY to celebrate! We’ve rounded up some of the most happening New Year’s Eve events in Louisville so you can say goodbye to 2021 — and hello to 2022 — in grand fashion. Derby City has everything from river cruises to comedy nights, to standout events from the local brewery scene. Happy New Year, Louisville!

Where to Spend New Year’s Eve in Louisville

Mary M. Miller New Year’s Bash

Roll down the river on our favorite “party boat,” the Mary M. Miller riverboat, as you cruise into a brand new year. Avoid the hustle and bustle of the crowded bar scene, and enjoy tasty hors d’oeuvres like gourmet cheese boards, bourbon smoked paprika deviled eggs, and country ham-potato tartans. Ring in 2022 with festive party favors and a DJ. The cruise departs at 10 p.m. and returns at 1 a.m.; tickets are $95.99 per person. Visit belleoflouisville.org for more info.

NYE Live! at Fourth Street Live!

There ain’t no party like a Derby City New Year’s Eve party. NYE Live! at Fourth Street Live! rumbles and roars with confetti cannons, party favors, live DJs at every venue, a complimentary champagne toast, and a massive balloon drop at midnight. Tickets start at $100, and special packages are available. The party gets rolling at 8 p.m. Visit nye-live.com for more details.

Captain’s Quarters New Year’s Eve Cruise

Welcome 2022 from the water on the Captain’s Quarters annual New Year’s Eve dinner cruise! The $140-per-person ticket price includes a dinner buffet, bar package, tax, and gratuity. Guests will enjoy onboard DJ entertainment, a midnight balloon drop, and access to on-land festivities to keep the party going after the cruise comes to an end. Call (502) 228-1651 for reservations. Learn more at cqriverside.com.

2022 New Year’s Eve Howl at the Moon

Kiss 2021 goodbye as you and your friends revel in good fun at this Fourth Street Live hot spot! There are multiple ticket options available, ranging from $50 for guaranteed entry and standing room, up to $120 for reserved seating, plus premium complimentary food and drink. Visit howlatthemoon.com for detailed ticketing information.

New Year’s Eve at Mellwood Arts Center

Tony and the Tan Lines, along with DJ K-Dogg, are back at it again for this awesome New Year’s Eve Party at the Mellwood Arts Center, held in the DaVinci Room. The night blasts off at 9 p.m. and lasts until 2 a.m. Tickets are $75 and include admission, cocktails, late-night food, and a midnight champagne toast. The event sells out quickly, so reserve your tickets now at NYE502.com.

New Year’s Eve 2022 at The Gillespie

Enjoy an open bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and music from one of Louisville’s favorite party DJs, DJ Tank! The New Year’s Eve bash at The Gillespie sells out every year, so be sure to snag your tickets early. Tickets are $100 per person or $1,250 for a VIP table with VIP seating and bottle service for 10 guests. Visit eventbrite.com to purchase tickets.

NYE String Band Bash at Gravely Brewing Co.

“String in the new year” by dancing the night away to foot-stompin’ Kentucky string bands Dark Moon Hollow, Mama Said String Band, and Restless Leg String Band. There will also be drink specials all night and a champagne toast to welcome 2022. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Visit eventbrite.com to purchase.

New Year’s Eve at West Sixth Brewing

West Sixth Brewing in NuLu is offering fabulous NYE table packages, perfect for spending the night with great friends, food, and local brews. You can reserve a table for two for $100, which includes two glasses of champagne, two draft drink tickets, a shareable seafood platter from Smithtown Seafood, games for the table, party favors, and more. The beer garden package is available for $200 and accommodates four to 10 guests, depending on how cozy you’re willing to get. Tables will be available as early as 7 p.m., and the brewery will remain open past midnight. Full package details at eventbrite.com.

Happy Brew Year’s Eve at 3rd Turn Brewery

Hang out and relax at this laid-back brewery, where you can ring in 2022 with fabulous food and drinks. Tickets include event entry, two drink tickets, snacks by RecBar, donuts for dessert, and a complimentary bubbly toast. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the taproom bar for $60 per person, cash only. Learn more at facebook.com.

New Year’s Eve at Our Lady of Perpetual Hops

At OLPH brewery, you can expect a night of great local craft brews and good times. Tickets include live music by Dean Heckel, appetizers, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Festivities from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.; tickets are $20 at eventbrite.com.

New Year’s Eve with Mandee McKelvey

Louisville-based comedian Mandee McKelvey performs stand-up and interactive comedy at movie-themed bar Planet of the Tapes on New Year’s Eve! The show begins at 9 p.m. and leads up to a midnight countdown. Tickets are $15; proof of vaccination required. Visit do502.com for more information.

King Bee & The Stingers at Stevie Ray Blues Bar

Hailing from Austin, TX, King Bee & The Stingers is known for its catchy, danceable music and energetic live performances. For the New Year’s Eve performance at Stevie Ray’s Blues Bar, you can purchase a general admission ticket for $15, a seat at the bar for $20, a half-table (two chairs) for $70, or a full table with four seats for $100. Table reservations come with champagne and party favors. For table reservations, call (502) 582-9945. Visit stevieraysbluesbar.com for details.

New Year’s Spectacular with Brad Lanning

Is there any better way to enter a new year than … laughing? The Caravan Comedy Club welcomes stand-up comedian Brad Lanning for this year’s New Year’s Eve special event. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. There is a minimum of one drink purchase per ticketholder. Visit thecaravan2017.com for details.

NYE DrunkProv — The Final Countdown!

Kentucky Stageworks and Improv 502 present this very special DrunkProv event at The Bard’s Town. The DrunkProv players will be counting down to the end of 2021 with 21 games. Each time audience members tip, the players will indulge in a shot or drink — the number of players who partake will depend on the amount of the tip. Will they make it through all 21 games? The Bard’s Town offers a full food and drink menu. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8:30 p.m.; tickets are $15 each at simpletix.com.

The Dinner Detective Interactive Murder Mystery Show

The nation’s largest murder mystery dinner show makes its way to Louisville’s Embassy Suites, bringing you and your guests an evening filled with hilarious hijinx. A menu to “die for” includes a salad, your choice of entrée, delicious sides, and Derby pie. Dinner is 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.; tickets are $64.95. (*Update: As of December 11, the show is sold out, but you can join the waitlist here!)

Here’s to a memorable, safe New Year’s Eve celebration!

