Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Updated November 2023 by Lennie Omalza.

Not a fan of holiday hosting? This year, treat yourself and your family to a delicious Thanksgiving Day meal — prepared entirely by someone else! Pull up a chair at one of these 12 Louisville restaurants and enjoy some time around the table with your nearest and dearest; no prep or cleanup is required.

*Listed in alphabetical order

Brick House Tavern & Tap

For more information + holiday hours: brickhousetavernandtap.com

If your idea of a happy holiday involves good food and plenty of sports, Brick House Tavern & Tap is just the ticket. This Thanksgiving, they’re serving up a classic menu of roasted turkey with stuffing, red-skinned mashed potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie for dessert. Call the restaurant at (502) 326-3182 for more information.

The Capital Grille

For more information + holiday hours: thecapitalgrille.com

Guests can enjoy dishes from The Capital Grille’s regular menu and special Thanksgiving offerings, including slow-roasted turkey with brioche stuffing, cranberry-pear chutney, and French green beans. Sweet potatoes with hot honey and pumpkin cheesecake can also be added.

Churchill Downs

For more information + holiday hours: churchilldowns.com

On Thanksgiving Day, Churchill Downs offers a holiday buffet for race day ticketholders, so you can get your fill of classic dishes while you watch exciting live races. Ticket prices vary.

Claudia Sanders Dinner House

For more information + holiday hours: claudiasandersshelbyville.com

Celebrate the holiday with a buffet at the restaurant Colonel Sanders created for his wife. The Claudia Sanders Dinner House Thanksgiving menu is $29.99 for adults and $14.99 for children ages 5 to 12. Reservations are required for parties of six or more.

Cracker Barrel

For more information + holiday hours: crackerbarrel.com

Offering up comforting Southern fare, Cracker Barrel never disappoints during the holidays. If you decide to dine out, you can choose from three options. Grandma’s Holiday Sampler is served all day and includes buttermilk pancakes and breaded fried turkey. From 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., guests can also have a Turkey n’ Dressing Plate or a Country Fried Turkey Plate. And, as always, you can expect nostalgic decor, games, and roaring fires.

Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant

For more information + holiday hours: joehubers.com

Located only about 30 minutes from downtown Louisville, Joe Huber’s Family Farm & Restaurant is a fun holiday destination for families. They’re offering a Thanksgiving Day buffet lined with favorites like turkey, fried chicken, honey ham, mashed potatoes, and more, plus all the charm and beauty of their large farm property. The buffet is free for children under 3, $12.99 for children ages 4 to 12, and $24.99 for those 12 years and older. Reservations are recommended.

Metro Diner

For more information + holiday hours: metrodiner.com

A festive holiday dinner is available at Metro Diner on Thanksgiving Day and all season long. The traditional meal features turkey, mashed potatoes, and gravy, but with a Metro Diner twist, as it’s served on a waffle. Also available is a holiday Ham Stuff ‘N Waffle and a Chicken Tender and sausage Gravy Stuff ‘N Waffle.

Mitchell’s Fish Market

For more information + holiday hours: mitchellsfishmarket.com

Local favorite Mitchell’s Fish Market offers a prix-fixe menu for Thanksgiving Day. Adults can enjoy a three-course dinner featuring a traditional spread of turkey and sides, plus a choice of appetizer and dessert for $42 per person. Children 12 and under can enjoy a $19 two-course option, including turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet corn sauté, and a choice of dessert. And if turkey isn’t your thing, you can also order from the regular menu! Reservations are strongly recommended.

Morton’s The Steakhouse

For more information + holiday hours: mortons.com

Popular steakhouse Morton’s offers an elevated Thanksgiving Day menu, along with the option to order from their regular menu — so if your idea of a special occasion meal is a juicy steak, you’re in luck. The three-course Thanksgiving meal is $59 per person. It includes Oven Roasted Turkey Roulade with Savory Sage and Cranberry Stuffing, Smoked Gouda Au Gratin Potatoes, Pumpkin Cheesecake with Sea Salt Caramel, and more. Reservations are recommended, and a dining room dress code is observed.

Proof on Main

For more information + holiday hours: proofonmain.com

Proof on Main is offering a show-stopping holiday menu for Turkey Day! Diners can choose one of three main dishes for $60 each — Bowman & Landers Farms Roasted Turkey Breast & Confit Legs with Sage Gravy, 3-D Valley Farms Honey Glazed Ham, or half turkey and half ham — with a selection of sides, bread, and desserts for the table. You can book your table online.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

For more information + holiday hours: ruthschris.net

In addition to the regular dinner menu, Ruth’s Chris offers a prix fixe Thanksgiving meal on Turkey Day. The feast is $48 for adults and $17 for children. It includes oven-roasted turkey, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and a selection of starters and sides, rounded out with a pumpkin cheesecake with vanilla ice cream for dessert. Reservations are recommended, and a dining room dress code is observed.

Walker’s Exchange

For more information + holiday hours: walkerslouisville.com

Located on the second floor of The Galt House Hotel, Walker’s Exchange offers up a festive holiday brunch on Thanksgiving Day with roasted turkey, honey ham, chicken pot pie, and more from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m — $39 for diners over the age of 12 and $12 for children ages 6 through 12. Reservations are available via OpenTable.

However you celebrate the holiday, we wish you a happy one!

**********

To stay in the know of the best of the South, follow us on Instagram.

Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email