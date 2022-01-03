Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

The new year is here! With the holiday rush behind us, many Louisvillians are setting resolutions to better their health, wealth, and every other aspect of their lives. And, many of us have only one thing on our resolution list: Have some fun! Whether you’re into music, wine classes, or planning the wedding of your dreams, we’ve got a few events to get 2022 started on a fabulous note.

14 Louisville Events & Happenings: January 2022

January 7, 2022: Kane Brown’s Blessed & Free Tour

Multi-platinum, five-time AMA award-winning entertainer Kane Brown stops in 35 North American cities on his Blessed & Free Tour — with one night in Louisville at the KFC Yum! Center. Noted as the “future of Country” by Billboard and one of “31 People Changing the South” by Time, Kane recently earned his first ACM Album of the Year nomination. Tickets start at $36, and doors open at 6 p.m. kfcyumcenter.com

January 8, 2022: Frostbite 5K Run/Walk

The Frostbite 5K is the second race in Louisville’s Polar Bear Grand Prix series, and it’s the most popular. Runners take off at Cherokee Park’s rugby field at 9 a.m. and continue through the Scenic Loop. Registration is $30, and runners receive a quarter-zip long-sleeved shirt on a first-come, first-served basis. A virtual option is also available. rivercityraces.com

January 9, 2022: Louisville Bridal & Wedding Expo

Fashion shows, wedding company exhibitors, food samplings, photo booths, seminars, giveaways, and more are all part of this one-day event created for brides-to-be. From gowns and catering options to florists and favors, everything needed to throw a great wedding is under one roof. Free passes are available with online registration; admission is $10 at the door. The event begins at 1 p.m. at the Kentucky Exposition Center. bridalshowsky-ke.com

January 13, 2022: Michter’s Bourbon Dinner at Swizzle Dinner & Drinks

This five-course bourbon dinner features hand-selected Michter’s Bourbons paired with Swizzle favorites. The meal includes bacon-wrapped scallops, a wild arugula salad, lobster ravioli, braised short ribs, and “Muhammad Ali’s” bread pudding; with Michter’s American Whiskey, Michter’s Rye, and Michter’s Small Batch. Tickets are $150 and include gratuity. The event begins at 7 p.m. eventbrite.com

January 14 & 15, 2022: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Green Hill, AL, native Jason Isbell and his band, The 400 Unit, perform in Louisville for two nights in January. The Southern rock group’s recently released covers album, Georgia Blue, was created to celebrate Georgia’s role in the 2020 election. The record consists of new versions of 13 songs with ties to the state. Tickets start at $49.50, and shows begin at 8 p.m. at The Louisville Palace. livenation.com

January 15, 2022: Brew with Buddy at Monnik

Curious about how beer is made? Get a behind-the-scenes experience with Buddy the brewer at Monnik Beer Co. Buddy meets guests with coffee and doughnuts at 9 a.m., walks attendees through the brewing process at the Schnitzelburg brewery, answers questions, and ends the event with a beer at noon. Tickets are $25. eventbrite.com

January 15 & 16, 2022: Show Me Reptile & Exotics Show

This premiere expo comes to Louisville once per quarter in 2022, with its first showing in January at the Kentucky International Convention Center. Reptiles, amphibians, and exotic mammals are on display, with some available to take home. General admission starts at $10. Children ages 12 and younger are free after 1 p.m. on Saturday, and all day on Sunday. The event begins at 10 a.m. on both days. eventbrite.com

January 18 – 23, 2022: CATS on Broadway

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-breaking musical has delighted audiences in more than 30 countries, and it’s headed to The Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts for six nights. Watch the live version of this seven-time, Tony Award-winning tale of a magical night when a tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. Tickets start at $47.39. kentuckyperformingarts.org

January 19, 2022: SIMI Wine Dinner

This five-course dinner at LouVino Douglass Hills features wines from the SIMI Winery in Sonoma, CA, with five paired courses by Executive Chef Jackson Skelton. The menu includes spiced butternut squash soup, BBQ mushroom bao buns, rabbit cassoulet, prime rib and garlic frites, and orange and lemon chiffon cake. The dinner is $90 before 6% tax and 20% gratuity. Doors open at 6 p.m. louvino.com

January 22 & 23, 2022: BrickUniverse Louisville LEGO Fan Expo

LEGO lovers unite at this family-friendly event. Dozens of LEGO creations are on display; professional LEGO artists conduct demonstrations; and vendors are on-site selling the latest LEGO sets, figures, accessories, and more. Tickets are $15 online and $18 at the door. Admission is free for children ages 2 and younger. The event begins at 9:30 a.m. on both days and takes place at the Kentucky International Convention Center. brickuniverse.com

January 22, 2022: Winter Spectacular 3-Course Surf & Turf with Chef Serge Katz

This live dining show at Mesa features a three-course meal by Chef Katz, including beef scallopini rolled with spinach, cheese, and pine nuts with a port wine sauce; sea bass marinated and lightly breaded with lemon caper butter sauce and polenta cake; and zabaglione-egg custard with Marsala wine, fresh fruit, and sponge cake. Tickets are $70, and the dinner begins at 5 p.m. mesa-54-square-site

January 23, 2022: Gin Cocktail Class

This interactive and intimate cocktail experience is led by LouVino Highlands general manager and cocktail specialist, Adam Mason. Guests can create two cocktails alongside Adam with New Riff’s Kentucky Wild Gin while learning about the brand. Tickets include a personal charcuterie board and all ingredients to build the two cocktails, as well as some New Riff swag. Tickets are $55, and the class starts at 6 p.m. opentable.com

January 28 – 30, 2022: Louisville Auto Show

This annual show was canceled in 2021 but is back in 2022 with more than 125 cars on display, available test drives, a kids’ test track, and daily giveaways of go-kart passes, NCM Motorsports Park retail products, and Corvette touring sessions. Adult admission is $10 online and $12 at the door. Children ages 14 and younger may enter for free. Start times vary each day, and the show takes place at the Kentucky International Convention Center. louisvilleautoshow.com

January 30, 2022: Kentucky Wedding Show

Local wedding professionals are on hand to discuss all the details of your special day at this show by Louisville Wedding Network. Pre-registration includes automatic entry for thousands of door prizes, which are announced on the event’s Facebook page. Tickets are $10 for general admission; engaged couples may enter for free. The fun begins at 2 p.m. at 21c Museum Hotel Louisville. eventbrite.com

Have a great January, Louisville!

