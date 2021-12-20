Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Give yourself and the family a break from Christmas cooking by heading out to dine at some of Birmingham’s best. To give you some ideas of where to dine, we’ve rounded up a list of restaurants in town that are open on Christmas Day.

As of ____ all of the restaurants below still have availability, but reservations are going fast!

These 8 Birmingham Restaurants Are OPEN on Christmas Day

Arrington

386 Talladega Springs Rd Sylacauga, AL 35151 • (256) 208-7600

Christmas Day Hours: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Dine in style at Pursell Farm’s upscale Southern restaurant, Arrington. The elegant, farm-inspired spot is offering a memorable prix fixe menu inspired by the season. For reservations, call (256) 208-7600, or click here.

Bay Leaf Modern Indian Cuisine

1024 20th St S Unit 101, Birmingham, AL 35205 • (205) 777-3070

5426 US-280 Suite # 14, Birmingham, AL 35242 • (205) 518-0208

Christmas Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 2:3o p.m. and 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Bring a flavorful flair to your holiday meal! Bay Leaf Modern Indian Cuisine & Bar offers modern Indian delicacies and signature drinks this Christmas. With an ingredient-driven focus, Bay Leaf serves simple and unique cuisine, such as rich and creamy tikka masala and masala quesadillas, an Indian twist on the Mexican staple. Both locations will be open on Christmas Day. Make your reservations here.

Habitat Feed & Social

2655 Lane Park Rd, Birmingham, AL 35223 • (205) 203-4745

Christmas Day Hours: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Join Habitat Feed & Social for “Grandma’s Christmas Lunch.” Start with your choice of fabulous salads, then move on to holiday-inspired entrées such as stuffed quail with cornbread stuffing, and prime rib with Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes. Make sure you save room for sweet treats like pecan pie, apple cobbler, and chocolate bread pudding, too. Make reservations at OpenTable.

Ironwood Kitchen & Cocktails

2727 18th St S, Birmingham, AL 35209 • (205) 354-0171

Christmas Day Hours: 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

For those interested in elevated comfort food this Christmas, consider The Valley Hotel’s Ironwood Kitchen + Cocktails, an upscale spot specializing in dishes that highlight Alabama’s local food offerings such as Joyce Farms house-smoked chicken with bangin’ Bama collards and Murder Point oysters on the half shell. Reserve your table here.

Old Tom’s Pub

386 S Talladega Springs Rd, Sylacauga, AL 35151 • (256) 208-7600

Christmas Day Hours: 7 p.m. to 10:30 a.m.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you’re looking for a slightly more casual option, enjoy a meal at Pursell Farm’s Old Tom’s Pub. The cozy spot features chef-inspired selections along with a fully stocked bar of beverages that are guaranteed to get you into the holiday spirit. Sip on a signature cocktail while indulging in the juicy double cheeseburger served on a warm brioche bun. To make a reservation, call (256) 208-7600 or click here.

Queen’s Park

112 24th St N #102, Birmingham, AL 35203

Christmas Day Hours: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Though not a restaurant, Queen’s Park still deserves an honorable mention. The Birmingham bar has once again transformed itself into a magical Christmas wonderland, complete with festive decor and Christmas cocktails like the “The Run Run Rudolph,” crafted with gin, Prosecco, mulled wine puree, lemon, and cane syrup. The beverage list also features dry offerings like “Elf on the Shelf” made with chai, orange, and lemon. For more information and for private event reservations, visit queensparkbham.com.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Embassy Suites Hotel, 2300 Woodcrest Pl, Birmingham, AL 35209 • (205) 879-9995

Christmas Day Hours: noon to 10 p.m.

Make it a Christmas to remember and celebrate with Ruth’s Chris Steak House. Ruth’s Chris will be open Christmas Day at their Birmingham location in the Embassy Suites Hotel. There will be a full menu available, as well as holiday specials. Experience a festive feast of roasted beef tenderloin, velvety mashed potatoes, and more. To make a reservation, call (205) 879-9995 or click here.

Texas de Brazil

2301 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd N, Birmingham, AL 35203 • (205) 588-8333

Christmas Day Hours: 3 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Try something new this holiday season at Birmingham’s Texas de Brazil. Watch as carvers serve generous cuts of beef, lamb, pork, chicken, and Brazilian sausage until you’ve had your fill. The restaurant also has an extravagant salad area with a wide array of seasonal and traditional Brazilian sides. For Christmas Day, reservations are highly recommended. Make them here.

Merry Christmas and happy eating, Birmingham!

Do you know of a great local restaurant serving up a fabulous Christmas feast? Email [email protected].

