Autumn may be beloved for football, beautiful foliage, and always-anticipated coffee flavors, but it’s also an ideal time to add a few new staples to the wardrobe and a splash of fall to your everyday home decor. From cozy accessories and stylish holiday party attire to home accents, check out our latest roundup of Birmingham FINDS!

FOR THE WARDROBE

Sweater dress

Sweater dresses are a classic fall staple, and this version from Kerisma is as cozy and comfortable as it is chic. Ideal for practically any body type, the dress features an oversized, boxy fit, three-fourth-length sleeves, and a sculptural rib turtleneck. This dress will effortlessly take you from autumn to winter and pairs ideally with your favorite pair of knee-high boots. It’s available in three made-for-fall shades — Stormy Blue, Ecru, and Cocoa Brown — at Monkee’s of Mountain Brook for $150.

Cowhide boots

This boot from Pedro Garcia will quickly become your everyday footwear this fall. Made of split suede cowhide in Spain, the stylish shoes feature a stacked leather heel that gives just a little height while ensuring comfort for all-day wear. Pick up a pair at B. Prince for $595.

Gold earrings

The Kendra Scott Heather linear earrings combine just the right amount of traditional elements and contemporary design. The gold earrings feature classic oval chain links with a modern silhouette, making for the perfect accessory to dress up any outfit. Pick up a pair at The Pants Store for $60.

Leather love

Leather is the latest trend for fall, and this dress combines the sleek look with feminine ruffles and a flattering tiered fit. Its particular shade of green makes it ideal for everything from family photos this fall to upcoming Christmas soirées. It’s available at Clover + Bee for $99.

Shearling sandals

This sandal provides just enough warmth for those cool-but-not-too-cold Southern winters. The shearling slides make a serious statement with the oversized buckles and platform soles. Pick up a pair at Tula J Boutique for $279.

Checkerboard scarf

It’s the details that often make the outfit, and this chic scarf is the perfect accessory for the season. Featuring a fun checkerboard pattern in classic black and white, the nylon scarf brings a little fun and fashion to a cooler day. It’s available at Swoozie’s for $36.95.

Fun floral dress

Compliments are sure to come your way with this dress from Fitzroy & Willa. The 100% cotton dress features a hand block print, ultra-flattering fit, ruffled neckline, and eye-catching oversized ruffle sleeves. It’s one you’ll wear over and over again all season long and can easily dress up or down, depending on the event. It’s available at ExVoto Vintage for $306.

Classic sweater

This sweater from ABLE is one of those classic fall pieces you’ll be turning to time and again when the cool weather hits. In addition to a relaxed fit and soft fabric, the crewneck sweater features a ribbed pattern and neutral color so that it pairs just as well with jeans as it does skirts or dress pants. It’s available at Wrapsody for $148.

Beyond basic stiletto boot

Dress up your outfit with this stiletto bootie. Made of a taupe suede, the shoe features a sleek and slouchy silhouette and just over three inches of stiletto heel. Pick up a pair at Mia Moda Boutique for $199.

Beige handbag

Neutrals are on the must-have list this fall, and the Sonia bag delivers with its light taupe leather. Made in Italy, the clutch features a unique rope flap closure and adjustable shoulder strap, and ensures organization with its inside pocket. It’s available at milla. for $58.

FOR THE BODY

Body lotion

Keep your skin soft in the harsh, dry winter weather with the Silken Quench Body Créme by Cerulean 6. The body cream is lightweight and clinically tested to provide up to 48 hours of hydration. Even better is that it features a delightful scent with notes of lemon peel, apple, peach, magnolia, and jasmine. It’s available at bluemercury for $48.

Bath bar

There’s no sweeter scent in the morning than the smell of fresh-baked cinnamon rolls, and it can be enjoyed in the bath with this cinnamon roll bubble bar. The limited edition bar exudes the comforting scents of cinnamon and clove through its fragrant bubbles that appear when crumbled under running warm water. It’s available at Lush in The Summit for $15.

Eye mask

Rose quartz is known for its health benefits, and its fatigue-combatting properties are now available as an eye mask. This option is made to soothe skin and reduce puffiness around the eyes. Leave it in the refrigerator and then pull it out to wear when your skin needs a little boost. It’s available at Paper Source for $34.

Anti-aging treatment

Replenish your skin with all the needed nutrients the cold winter weather drains off with the SkinCeuticals Triple Lipid Restore 2:4:2. The anti-aging cream is made to nourish skin and restore its external barrier while also correcting the signs of aging and leaving skin smooth. It’s available at Dermatology & Laser of Alabama for $150.

FOR THE HOME

Festive pumpkins

Bring all the fun feels of fall inside with these bronze pumpkins. Available in two sizes, the pumpkins are a festive way to prep your tabletop for all of the upcoming seasonal activities. They are available at The Mercantile by Miller for $89 (small) or $129 (medium).

Pretty placemats

Add a pop of soft fall color with these placemats. Available in a set of six, the placemats are made of cotton and vetiver root, which naturally exudes a stress-releasing aroma. The placemats are available in a variety of colors (including our favorite here in Serene Stripe) at Sojourns Fair Trade for $54.

Chic frame

Display your favorite family picture of the fall in a frame worthy of display. This frame holds a 5-by-7-inch photo and includes a stylish design that can be used both vertically or horizontally. It’s available at a’mano for $108.

Colorful glassware

These art deco-inspired glasses will bring all of the colors of the rainbow to your next holiday party. The handblown glasses mimic the classic Italian style of glassware and make for the perfect vessel for your favorite cocktail and add a fashionable accent to the bar when not in use. Pick up a set of six at La Farre Markt for $89.99.

Pumpkin spice candle

It’s simply not fall without pumpkin spice. This candle provides a beautiful way to fragrantly add to your decor, combining the ever-popular pumpkin scent with Madagascar vanilla sugar. It’s available at Lifelyles Gifts & Interiors for $34.99.

Gold lamp

This lamp is a small yet stylish way to update any room. Its sleek and modern design makes it easy to sit atop any tabletop, and its antiqued brass metal finish and off-white linen shade are sure to fit the look of any space. It’s available at Dorm Decor for $155.

Happy November, Birmingham!

