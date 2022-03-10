Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

With the arrival of March, we’re in a spring state of mind. As we count down the days to (finally!) saying hello to springtime once again, we picked a variety of items from Magic City retailers to help us welcome the warmer days ahead. Take a look!

BEAUTY & WELLNESS

Nighttime nourishment

As the season changes, so do skincare needs. With more time soon to be spent in the sun, there’s an increased need to help the skin with cell turnover and fine lines. M-61 targets those specific needs with the ProSmooth Retinol Night Cream ($96). ProSmooth Retinol Night Cream features an astounding 0.7% concentrated retinol, which helps smooth and firm the skin as it reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Along with the powerful dose of retinol, the night cream, available at Bluemercury, also includes antioxidants and vitamin C, which help brighten and hydrate. Best of all? It does it all while also being free of gluten, parabens, fragrance, and sulfates.

Want to take your wrinkle-fighting a step further? Add in the M-61 ProSmooth Retinol Eye Serum ($92), which offers 0.1% retinol that’s gentle enough to use on the eye area yet fights fine lines, crow’s feet, dark circles, and puffiness.

Proactive skin protection

With more daily sun exposure comes the increased need for daily sun protection, and for that, look no further than SkinCeuticals’ Daily Brightening UV Defense Sunscreen SPF 30 ($54). This lightweight, residue-free formula combines UV protection with a blend of ingredients that are discoloration-correcting and hydrating so that it brightens skin while protecting it. This dual-action daily sunscreen is available at Dermatology & Laser of Alabama, an authorized retailer of SkinCeuticals.

Heavenly hydration

The mother-daughter duo behind Stone Hollow Farmstead never disappoints with their wide range of products straight from their farm just outside of Birmingham. In particular, we’ve fallen for this hydrating facial mask ($90), which is packed with nutrients to benefit the skin — most notably the raw, unprocessed honey, which nourishes, soothes, and hydrates skin. The mask can be ordered directly from their website, or it can be found at their brick-and-mortar at Pepper Place, FarmStand Birmingham.

Sweet scent for spring

Take the sweet smell of spring wherever you go with Lush’s Sun perfume ($29.95, 1 fluid ounce; $64.95, 3.3 fluid ounces). A citrusy aroma with just a touch of floral sweetness, Sun hits all the right notes with its combination of Brazilian orange, sandalwood, and mimosa.

Perfect for a little ‘me’ time

Do a little good for both body and mind with Aqualime’s lavender and lemon sugar body scrub ($20.75) from Alabama Goods. This fragrant blend of lavender and citrus is made of 100% natural moisturizers and exfoliants, including natural sugar, almond oil, coconut oil, and vitamin E. This vegan, paraben-free scrub can be used all over the body or on typically rough areas like the hands and feet. Wherever it’s used, you’re sure to soon see skin that’s refreshed. Another plus to trying this body scrub? Aqualime is handcrafted in Alabama and is a female-owned company.

FASHION & ACCESSORIES

A fun and feminine top

Cradle + Bee is a spot for fabulous fashion finds any time of year, and this month it certainly delivered with the Ella unbleached top ($178) from Crosby by Mollie Burch. This fun and flirty top offers all of our favorite feminine details with its pintuck yoke, flutter sleeves, pleated trim, and tie-back opening. The soft shade of this ultra-flattering top makes it ideal for date night or a night out with the girls.

A pouch that demands attention

There are cute handbags, and then there’s this show-stopping Zahara mini feather pouch ($295), available at Monkee’s of Mountain Brook. This Loeffler Randall bag is a mini feather pouch that comes in ivory oyster (pictured), mist, or blush-colored feathers. The pouch features a removable twisted gold chain crossbody strap, a magnetic closure, and an interior pocket.

Versatile shoes to provide a spring in your step

You’ll be ready to step right into spring when wearing the Buckle Shoe by Ann Mashburn. The Italian-made shoe that elevates any look — from distressed boyfriend jeans and a striped tee to trousers and a crisp button-down. For work, play, and everything in between, the Buckle Shoe is available in two shades, eucalyptus suede and sand suede, and the buckle slide comes in Navy Suede. You’ll find these beauties at Le Weekend (purchase in-store or through Instagram only).

A stunning statement necklace

The Rainbow Daphne Crystal Collar Necklace ($295) by Lele Sadoughi gives us all the spring feels with its vibrant hues of pink, green, yellow, and blue. The necklace has 14 karat gold plated settings and links, and its signature flower-shaped resin charms feature crystal centers. Ideal for spring break, Easter, or any springtime gathering, this beauty is available at Tulipano.

Showstopping earrings

These earrings from Manhattan South will 100% elevate all of your outfits this spring. Ideal for any occasion, the coral Ishani earrings ($70) by Deepa Gurnani feature glass-cut beads, and each pair is handmade in India.

FOR THE HOME

Party-ready dinnerware

Bright, bold colors and patterns are on the menu with the Hippy Dinner Plates by Germane ($145, set of four). Each set includes one plate in each color, all of which are glazed ceramic and hand-painted. Available at Design Supply, the set adds the perfect pop of fun and whimsy to any dinner party and is even better when combined with the matching side plates ($85, set of four), bowls ($68, set of four), and cups ($60, set of four).

Fresh new urn for florals

Spring is the season we all want to keep fresh florals around the house, and these Sidney urns ($15 each) from The Mercantile by Miller provide that function but also beauty all by themselves. These urns are a great option for serving as home to an arrangement of stems cut fresh from the yard.

Faux florals to brighten any space

Design is all in the details, and this beautiful orchid arrangement from Stock & Trade Design Co. brings every space to life. The white Phalaenopsis drop-ins ($853) are the perfect finishing touch to freshen up your home for spring and best of all — no green thumb required.

Fun new frame

Need a place to feature that new spring break photo or Easter picture of the kids? This yellow scalloped lacquer photo frame ($77) from A’mano is it. With 20 coats of high gloss lacquer, the bright yellow 5-by-7-inch frame adds the perfect pop of color to any photo.

GIRLFRIEND GIFTS

The bag for absolutely anything

There are so many potential ways to utilize this Moroccan shopping basket ($55), which is from the southern shores near Essaouira, where raw material can be found thanks to the large palm groves. With leather straps that fit comfortably on the shoulder or can easily be hand-carried, the basket is an ideal gift for any girlfriend who loves a Saturday morning trip to the farmers’ market, a weekend trip to the beach, or could benefit from a more fashionable way to keep up with all the snacks at the ballpark. But warning: you may be tempted to keep this one for yourself. The bag is available at Stone Hollow Farmstead’s Birmingham storefront, FarmStand Birmingham.

Blackberry lime cake

You can’t go wrong serving a delicious cake at your next gathering with your girlfriends. This 9-inch blackberry lime cake from Caroline’s Cakes is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser, feeding up to 20 people. The best part? The four-layer dessert is filled with blackberry coulis and blackberry buttercream. Find it for $65 at SB Shop.

A journal for your thoughts

Spring is a season of growth and renewal, and the indigo leaf large journal ($19.95) from Paper Source is just the right journal for documenting those thoughts — as well as those daily to-do lists and shopping lists. The indigo leaves design also makes for a pretty addition to your desktop.

Toss your old beach towel for this one

Can it even be spring without a fun new beach towel? We don’t think so, and Swoozie’s has the cutest new option ready to hit the beach or pool: this hot pink Barbados stripe beach towel ($27.95). This towel features much more than just a fun stripe pattern: made of microfiber, it’s lighter and thinner than the typical terry cloth beach towel but just as large in size, absorbent, and quick to dry.

Happy March, Birmingham!

