This month, Birmingham is home to lots of fun-filled events and holiday shopping. From community gatherings and fall festivals to markets and sophisticated outings, November is jam-packed with festive soirées and jubilees. Enjoy Thanksgiving’s harvest and get out on the town. Let’s celebrate November in the Magic City!

18 Birmingham Events & Happenings: November 2021

November 1, 3, & 6, 2021: The Mercantile by Miller’s Christmas Avenue Open House

Get in the holiday spirit with The Mercantile by Miller as they showcase Christmas Avenue, an extravagant space that doubles the store’s original size. This three-day open house offers drinks, hors d’oeuvres, and a look inside the magic of how The Mercantile does Christmas. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, you can peruse hundreds of gifts, decor items, and more at this Christmas wonderland! The open house is free to attend. themercantilebymiller.com

November 2 – 5, 2021: 19th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrates life in the most colorful and festive way. Make plans to visit several beautiful altars to pay your respects to loved ones who have passed. The community is invited to celebrate this incredible tradition throughout Pepper Place, and the festival is complete with artists, live music, and a beer garden. Plus, food vendors are open each night, so come ready to eat! This celebration is put on by the nonprofit organization Bare Hands, Inc. The event begins at 5 p.m. each night, and tickets are $10. barehandsinc.org

November 3 – 7, 2021: Christmas Village Festival

A beloved tradition returns to Birmingham on November 3-7! The Christmas Village Festival is back and better than ever, so grab your friends and get your Christmas shopping done early at the BJCC. Peruse hundreds of vendors and stock up on specialty food items, holiday decor, clothing, accessories, gifts, and more. Tickets are $12, and event hours are Thursday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. christmasvillagefestival.com

November 4, 2021: Homewood Holiday Open House

It’s time to come Homewood for the holidays. Celebrate the jolliest season of the year with the Homewood Chamber of Commerce at Homewood’s Holiday Open House! Shop any of the amazing local boutiques and shops and enjoy refreshments, discounts, and more. This is a great way to support local businesses while crossing everyone off your holiday shopping list! The fun begins at 5 p.m. homewoodchamber.org

November 4, 2021: 11th Annual Casino for a Cause

Enjoy a fun night out on the town while supporting a wonderful charity. Presented by the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, the 11th Annual Casino for a Cause includes dinner, dancing, drinks, silent and live auctions, exciting prizes, and more. The party takes place at Haven, and all proceeds benefit the foundation’s educational programs. Individual tickets start at $100, and sponsorships are also available. The fun begins at 6 p.m. crohnscolitisfoundation.org

November 5, 2021: Get Busy Fighting Golf Tournament

Join the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation as they honor the life and legacy of Ginny Bourland. Head to Highland Park Golf Course on Friday, November 5, for a golf tournament benefiting the Laura Crandall Brown Foundation, a local nonprofit that raises awareness, funds, and support for those battling gynecologic cancers. Entry fees are $150 for singles and $600 for a team of four. The event begins at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start. thinkoflaura.org

November 6, 2021: BTC Vulcan Run 10K

Break out your favorite running shoes and join fellow runners for the 47th Annual Vulcan Run 10K, hosted by the Birmingham Track Club. This is the ideal event for the active Birminghamian hoping to connect with the local running community. Registration begins at $50 and rises to $60 after Thursday, November 4. The race begins at 8 a.m. on 7th Avenue North near Linn Park. runsignup.com

November 6, 2021: Walk to END EPILEPSY

Grab your family and make a difference as you walk to end epilepsy this month. On Saturday, November 6, at 10 a.m., head to Railroad Park to support the Epilepsy Foundation. While registration is free, fundraising is still encouraged. Participants who raise $50 or more receive a free T-shirt. Use the hashtags #ENDEPILEPSY and #WalkToEndEpilepsy to share photos and videos. Make a difference this November and stride for a cure! epilepsyfoundation.donordrive.com

November 6, 2021: 5th Annual Heights Heroes 5K and Heroes Challenge Fun Run

There is no shortage of charities hosting fun runs to keep you in shape this holiday season! This race, benefitting Cahaba Heights Elementary school, kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, November 6. Bring a friend and head down to Cahaba Heights for this 5K and fun run that supports local teachers, staff, and students. Registration is $35. runsignup.com

November 6 & 7, 2021: Moss Rock Fall Fusion Festival

Mark your calendar for the 15th Annual Moss Rock Festival happening at the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. This outdoor, eco-creative festival welcomes visitors to explore nature, art, and design. This premier fall event includes a main stage with live music, hundreds of tents featuring artisans and makers, food vendors, a beer garden, and a kids’ area with interactive activities. Plus, this year’s event also features art from Magic City Art Connection. Moss Rock Festival is a project of the Foundation for Arts and Cultural Connections, Inc. The festival begins at 10 a.m. each day. There is also a virtual marketplace if you are unable to attend. Advance day tickets are $10, and kids 15 and under are free. mossrockfestival.com

November 11, 2021: National Veterans Day Parade

Salute and honor those who deserve it most at this year’s in-person Veterans Day Parade. Established in 1947 and located in downtown Birmingham, this festive parade has become a beloved tradition that celebrates those who have fearlessly served our country. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. on the northside of downtown Birmingham and runs until 4:30 p.m. Happy Veterans Day! nationalveteransday.org

November 12 – 14, 2021: Diamonds Direct Holiday Showcase

‘Tis the season for sparkle! Shop the Diamonds Direct Holiday Showcase from November 12-14, and receive 20% off your purchase. Plus, make plans to join the Diamonds Direct team for a special cocktail hour on Friday, November 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for signature holiday drinks, live music, and catering by Seasons 52. diamondsdirect.com

November 13, 2021: Christmas on the Farm

For an exciting and family-friendly day on the farm, mark your calendars for Medders Family Farm’s annual Christmas event on Saturday, November 13. Enjoy shopping from local vendors, eat and drink from delicious food trucks, and listen to live Christmas music. Make the trip to Montevallo for a day full of festive fun. Entry and parking are free. Gates open at 9 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. Merry early Christmas! facebook.com

November 14, 2021: 4th Annual Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival

Eat a Southern comfort food favorite and support Community Grief Support at the 4th Annual Magic City Mac + Cheese Festival. Bring the whole family to Back Forty Beer Company and enjoy fun activities, tasty food, and refreshing beverages from local vendors. The event also includes live music and a kids’ zone, and pets are welcome! Tickets purchased in advance are $15, or tickets can be purchased at the door for $20. Children under 5 are free. This event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. macfestbhm.com

November 17 – 20, 2021: Market Noel

Market Noel is Birmingham’s premier holiday shopping event hosted by the Junior League of Birmingham, and this year, the event is back in person. The annual three-day shopping fundraiser showcases more than 100 regional and national vendors, perfect for shoppers seeking the latest fashion, home decor, jewelry, holiday items, children’s clothes, gourmet food, art, and more. In addition to amazing shopping every day, the JLB hosts special events like Preview Noel (which includes first dibs on shopping and opportunities to win great prizes) and the Jingle & Flamingle Fiesta Pack. Shopping begins at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, November 17, and general admission tickets are $15. Special event ticket prices vary based on the event. marketnoel.net

November 17, 2021 – January 2, 2022: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Imagine being completely immersed in more than 300 of the greatest works of post-Impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. Now imagine experiencing all of this art liberated from its two-dimensional limitations into a three-dimensional experience that exhilarates every sense and brings to life one of the most influential artists the world has known. It’s all part of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, a sensory extravaganza that opens at the BJCC on Wednesday, November 17. While journeying through Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, guests witness iconic masterpieces like “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and “Café Terrace at Night,” as well many revealing self-portraits. Prices start at $32.99 for adults and $21.99 for children, plus ticketing fees. vangoghbirmingham.com

November 21, 2021: Magic City Half Marathon & 5K

The Magic City Half Marathon & 5K is back for its 11th year, and they are celebrating in person. The marathon has become one of the fastest-growing running events in the South, and this year is no different. On Sunday, November 21, lace up your running shoes and head to Regions Field for an incredible experience. Participating in this run benefits the Ruben Studdard Foundation for Advancement of Children in the Music Arts. Explore your beautiful city, and get some exercise just in time for Thanksgiving. Registration fees start at $20, and T-shirts are included. Races begin at 8 a.m. magiccityrun.com

November 26, 2021: UAB vs. UTEP Football Game

The fall weather is perfect, and football season is in high gear. What more could you want? Cheer on Birmingham’s home team, the University of Alabama at Birmingham Blazers, as they take on the University of Texas at El Paso Miners on Friday, November 26, at the new Protective Stadium. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m., and tickets start at $20. Can’t make it to the stadium? Listen online for free HERE. uabsports.com

Happy November, Birmingham! Gobble, gobble!

