The arrival of May means long, sunny days, outdoor celebrations, baseball games, fun runs, food festivals, and more. We can’t wait to get out and enjoy the warm weather with friends and family! Here’s our roundup of the top events and happenings in Birmingham this month.

13 Birmingham Events & Happenings: May 2022

May 3 – 8, 2022: Birmingham Barons vs. Tennessee Smokies

America’s favorite pastime is back as the Birmingham Barons play a six-game series against the Tennessee Smokies on May 3 through 8 at Regions Field. Enjoy fan-favorite promotional nights, including T-Shirt Tuesday and Thirsty Thursday. Tickets start at $10. milb.com

May 6, 2022: ‘Tails in the Trails

Attend this fabulous fundraiser benefiting the new Cougar Crossing habitat at the Birmingham Zoo! The 12th annual ‘Tails in the Trails event is an outdoor celebration that includes animal encounters, music, food from local restaurants, beer, wine, two specialty cocktails, and a silent auction. The fundraiser begins at 6 p.m., and tickets start at $35. (Note: This is a 21-and-up event.) birminghamzoo.com

May 7, 2022: Baby Bird Shower

Celebrate spring and all the baby birds arriving in the wild at Alabama Wildlife Center’s Baby Bird Shower. Experience bird-themed crafts, games, and more, and meet the wildlife center’s glove-trained education birds up-close. This adorable event is free to attend and begins at 11 a.m. alabamawildlifecenter.org

May 7, 2022: Donor Dash for Life 5K

Enjoy the beautiful May weather on Saturday, May 7, as you head to Veterans Park and run or walk for Legacy of Hope’s Donor Dash for Life 5K. Legacy of Hope, a nonprofit organization, honors organ donors and recipients, living donors, caregivers, and all advocates of organ donation. The race begins at 9 a.m., and registration is $30. runsignup.com

May 7, 2022: Music for Food

The Alabama Symphony Youth Orchestra presents the inaugural Music for Food concert benefiting the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. Beginning at 2 p.m. at the Alys Stephens Center, the orchestra performs four selections from The Planets by Gustav Holst in addition to Poem for Flute and Orchestra by Charles Tomlinson Griffes. The event is free to attend, but registration is required. Attendees are also encouraged to bring a food donation for neighbors experiencing food insecurity. alabamasymphony.org

May 7, 2022: We Love Homewood Day 5K, Festival, and Parade

Homewood Central Park is the place to be on Saturday, May 7. Celebrate one of Birmingham’s most beloved suburbs, Homewood, at the annual We Love Homewood Day. There is something for everyone to enjoy during this all-day event. From the 5K run and festival — which features inflatables, rides, and activities for all ages — to the parade and street dance, the whole family is sure to have a blast. The 5K begins at 7:30 a.m., and registration is $30. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the parade starts at 6 p.m. homewoodparks.com

May 11 – 15, 2022: Regions Tradition Golf Tournament

Golf lovers rejoice! The Regions Tradition Golf Tournament returns for another year. The annual golf championship weekend takes place at Greystone Golf & Country Club. This tournament, which has generated more than $20 million in donations to local charities since 1992, always draws a large crowd of spectators. General admission tickets are $25. Gates open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. regionstradition.com

May 14, 2022: Magic City Wine Fest

Travel across the globe at the Magic City Wine Fest. Taking place at the Birmingham Zoo, attendees can sip on wine and beer specific to certain regions of the world while enjoying delicious food from local restaurants in addition to live music. The festival begins at 6 p.m., and general admission tickets are $49. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Birmingham Zoo. magiccitywinefest.com

May 14, 2022: Sozo Children’s Run for a Reason 5K

Lace up your favorite pair of running shoes and head out to Sozo Trading Co. for the 11th annual Run for a Reason 5K. The event is a fun, family-friendly experience, and runners and walkers of all ages are welcome. The 5K begins at 9:30 a.m. and ends at Avondale Brewery, where attendees can munch on free donuts and play corn hole. There are also inflatables for the kids! And, don’t miss a short performance by the Sozo Children’s Choir. Registration fees begin at $35, and all proceeds benefit Sozo Children, an organization with a powerful mission to assist vulnerable children in Uganda. sozochildren.org

May 14, 2022: Do Dah Day

Mark your calendars! Do Dah Day returns on Saturday, May 14, at Cahaba Brewing Company. The annual animal-filled Saturday takes place at 11 a.m. and features live music, adorable animals, food, vendors, and more. All proceeds from Do Dah Day benefit the Greater Birmingham Humane Society and the Friends of Cats and Dogs Foundation. Tickets are $8 in advance and $10 at the door. dodahday.org

May 20 – 22, 2022: 11th Annual Logan Martin LakeFest and Boat Show

Who’s ready to get out on the water? The Logan Martin LakeFest and Boats Show is back for its 11th year at Pell City’s Lakeside Park. This in-water boat show features the best new boats of the season, local vendors, live music, fireworks, and delicious food by some of the South’s best chefs. The event is free to attend, and the fun kicks off at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 20, and ends on Sunday, May 22, at 5 p.m. loganmartinlakefest.com

May 21, 2022: Birmingham Taco Fest

Bare Hands, Inc. once again presents Birmingham Taco Fest! Taste tacos from Birmingham’s top vendors and food trucks at Sloss Furnaces. In addition to mouthwatering tacos, the festival includes live music, children’s activities, and local art vendors. Attendees can vote for the best taco and pair their taco selection with delicious locally crafted beverages. The event begins at 1 p.m., and advance general admission tickets are $8. barehandsinc.org

May 24 – 29, 2022: SEC Baseball Tournament

The Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament returns to the Hoover Metropolitan Complex. The tournament showcases premier college baseball as the top 12 teams compete for the championship. Don’t miss your chance to see six days of incredible college baseball! The tournament begins at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24. Tickets begin at $9, and you can view the complete schedule at secsports.com.

Enjoy the sunny days and warm breezes of this glorious month ahead!

