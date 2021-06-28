Summer is in full swing, and there are so many amazing Birmingham events for the whole family to enjoy. From Fourth of July fireworks displays to local performances, concerts, fundraising events and more, we guarantee you’ll have a fun-filled month with activities galore. Here are the top 14 events happening in Birmingham this July!

14 Birmingham Events & Happenings: July 2021

July 4, 2021: Thunder on the Mountain

Watch Vulcan Park and Museum’s annual Fourth of July fireworks light up the sky during Thunder on the Mountain. Bring your family and friends, grab a blanket or two, and find the perfect place to watch this spectacular fireworks show that’s set to a soundtrack of patriotic tunes. The show begins at 9 p.m., and admission is free to the public. visitvulcan.com

July 4, 2021: Homewood’s July 4th Festival

Downtown Homewood is the place to be this Independence Day as the city hosts its annual July 4th Festival. This night of fun features inflatables, rides, a DJ, and a perfect view of Vulcan’s annual fireworks show. Support local businesses, meet others in the community, and enjoy a special night with friends and family as you celebrate the Fourth. Admission is free, and the event begins at 5 p.m. homewoodparks.com

July 5 – 30, 2021: Camp Fashionista

Do you have a budding fashionista in your life? Local fashion designer and “Project Runway” alum Heidi Elnora hosts her highly anticipated summer camp for children interested in fashion. Attendees learn everything from sewing techniques to runway modeling. Camps take place every week in July and are designed for kids ages 5-13. Camps run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at heidi elnora Atelier, located on historic Morris Avenue. Registration fees are $300 per student, per week and include all art supplies and a snack each day. campfashionista.com

July 9 – August 1, 2021: Summer Film Series at Alabama Theatre

After a tough year for the historic Alabama Theatre, we’re so excited to see the beloved Summer Film Series return. Grab the family and head to one of Birmingham’s most iconic theaters to enjoy a classic favorites like The Princess Bride, Singin’ in the Rain, and The Wizard of Oz. Admission to each movie is $10. Friday films begin at 7 p.m., and Sunday showings are at 2 p.m. alabamatheatre.com

July 13 – 18, 2021: Birmingham Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

Birmingham’s hometown heroes, the Birmingham Barons, take on their in-state rivals, the Rocket City Trash Pandas, for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, July 13. Enjoy specials each night at Regions Field, including T-Shirt Tuesday, Wet Nose Wednesday, Thirsty Thursday, Friday night fireworks, Superhero Night, and Family Sundays. Tickets start at $10, and games begin at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 4 p.m. on Sunday. milb.com

July 14 – 18, 2021: Summer Showcase at Diamonds Direct

Add some sparkle and shine to your summer! Visit Diamonds Direct in Cahaba Village Plaza from Wednesday, July 14, through Sunday, July 18, and save 20 percent on engagement settings, wedding bands, stylish fashion jewelry, and so much more. Head to the showroom for cocktails, live music, and sweet treats on Friday evening, and check out every style from classic to contemporary! Appointments are encouraged but not required. The event runs from Wednesday, July 14, through Friday, July 16, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, July 17 through Sunday, July 18, from noon to 5 p.m. diamondsdirect.com

July 17, 2021: Float Your Boat Summer Festival

This festival is worth the short jaunt to Pinson! Turkey Creek Nature Preserve hosts its annual Float Your Boat Summer Festival on Saturday, July 17. With boat races, an ice cream giveaway, great local food, swimming, and an activity zone for children, this festival is a great way to celebrate summer while supporting a wonderful cause. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. alabama.travel

July 24, 2021: Pink Palace Casino Night

As Frank Sinatra would say, luck be a lady this July! Join the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama for its annual Pink Palace Casino Night at Soiree Event Gallery on Saturday, July 24. With the purchase of a $100 ticket, attendees can enjoy food, wine, beer, live entertainment, and $500 in casino gaming money. The night begins at 7 p.m. bcrfa.org

July 24, 2021: 3 Doors Down at Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Welcome the triumphant return of live music to the Magic City! 3 Doors Down kicks off an awesome lineup of artists performing at the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre this year. Celebrating their 20th anniversary with The Better Life Tour, Brad Arnold, Chris Henderson, Greg Upchurch, Chet Roberts, and Justin Biltonen of 3 Doors Down return to the South for a night of music and fun. Along with musical guest Seether, this concert is a must-attend event in July. The concert kicks off at 8 p.m., and tickets start at $63. theoakmountainamphitheatre.com

July 25, 2021: Alabama Music Awards

Another exciting July event in Birmingham is the Alabama Music Awards! The Alabama Music Awards Organization hosts the 7th annual event featuring entertaining performances and local artist recognition. This year, the show is televised and able to stream online and via Zoom. Local talent LeNard Brown of The Controllers is set to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. The event begins streaming at 4 p.m. alabamamusicawardsshow.com

July 28, 2021: Flicks Among the Flowers at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens

A summer date night favorite at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens, Flicks Among the Flowers returns! On Wednesday, July 28, grab a blanket and enjoy the classic movie Grease. After all, nothing says summer more than a night spent among the blooming flowers. No dogs or alcoholic beverages are allowed, and admission is free, although a $5 donation is encouraged. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the movie begins at dusk. bbgardens.org

July 29 – August 8, 2021: Little Mermaid Jr. at Virginia Samford Theatre

It’s time for a little fun for the whole family! See the classic Disney fairytale, The Little Mermaid, live and performed by the Virginia Samford Theatre STARS players. All ages can enjoy this fun and exciting show. Showtimes are at 7 p.m. Thursday through Friday, 11 a.m. on Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. General admission is $25. virginiasamfordtheatre.org

July 30, 2021: Lyn Avenue at Ferus Artisan Ales

Husband-and-wife duo Lyn Avenue returns to the road, and they’re making a stop at Ferus Artisan Ales on their 2021 tour! Join this phenomenal Savannah-based band for a night full of great music and entertainment at one of the best brewing companies in the ‘ham. This event is free to attend, and the whole family is invited to join in on the fun. The concert kicks off at 6 p.m. facebook.com

July 30, 2021: 3rd Annual Our Hope International Gala

Lights, camera, action! Get dressed up for a night in Hollywood at the 3rd Annual Our Hope International Gala. This fun affair takes place at B&A Warehouse and features tasty food, an exciting silent auction, and live music. Each year, the gala raises over $10,000 for the children and staff at Home of Hope, an orphanage in Jinja, Uganda. All CDC guidelines are to be followed. Tickets are $40 each, and the event kicks off at 6 p.m. ourhopeinternational.com

Go out and seize the month, Birmingham. Cheers to summertime in the city!

