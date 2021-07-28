We’ve seen the triumphant return of events this summer, and August is not going to disappoint. Complete with in-person and virtual events, the concluding month of summer has several happenings worth exploring. With outdoor activities, fundraising events, fun runs, auctions, and more, your social calendar is about to be jam-packed with local celebrations. Soak in every last minute of summer at any or all of these fun Birmingham events taking place in August!

15 Birmingham Events & Happenings: August 2021

August 6 & 7, 2021: Secret Stages

Experience Birmingham’s premier festival for musical discovery at Secret Stages! Back for its 10th year, this two-day festival spotlights both local and national up-and-coming musicians across multiple Avondale venues. Attendees are within walking distance to all venues plus surrounding restaurants, bars, and more. This year’s festival takes place on August 6 and 7, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets range from $35-$100. secretstages.net

August 7, 2021: Alabama Live in Concert

Sweet Home Alabama! One of the most famous country bands to date, Alabama, returns to the Oak Mountain Amphitheatre for one night only. Originally set for August 2020, this rescheduled show is going to be better than ever. Join the talented musicians of Alabama and special guest, The Charlie Daniels Band, as they celebrate their 50th-anniversary tour. Tickets start at $122, and the show kicks off at 7 p.m. theoakmountainampitheatre.com

August 7, 2021: 4th Annual Shoes & Brews Cornhole Tournament

Help raise money for a great local cause while competing in a fun and fast-paced cornhole tournament. On Saturday, August 7, head to Cahaba Brewing Company for the 4th Annual Shoes & Brews Cornhole Tournament benefitting Firehouse Ministries. For over 30 years, Firehouse Ministries has provided assistance to homeless men in the Birmingham area. Shoes & Brews is a yearly fundraiser that supports the efforts of this outreach and adds to the extensive collection of shoes in Firehouse Ministries’ clothing closet. Everyone is encouraged to bring a pair of new or used shoes to donate in exchange for a raffle ticket. The event runs from noon until 7 p.m., and tournament entry fees start at $40 per team. The event is free for spectators. alabamacornhole.com

August 10 – 14, 2021: BeYOUTiful BHM Virtual Fashion Show

Be an essential part of changing the face of beauty in Birmingham and beyond. Arc of Central Alabama presents BeYOUTiful BHM, a virtual fashion show featuring models with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Enjoy endless amounts of fun, fashion, and a great silent auction, all supporting a wonderful cause. givesmart.com

August 12, 2021: Lakeshore Foundation Virtual Celebration of Champions

Join the Lakeshore Foundation from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, as they celebrate local Olympic and Paralympic athletes. During this virtual event, attendees can learn from past Paralympic legends and hear from Team USA athletes currently training at the Lakeshore Foundation for the upcoming Tokyo Paralympics. Attendees also have the opportunity to give the USA Wheelchair Rugby team a heartfelt virtual sendoff as they prepare to leave for Tokyo. This is sure to be an inspiring celebration! celebrationofchampions.org

RELATED: Luxe Loves: Your Elevated Birmingham FINDS

August 12 – 29, 2021: Birmingham Restaurant Week

Calling all foodies! The Magic City’s favorite restaurant celebration is back and better than ever for another year of cuisine appreciation. Celebrating its 12th year, Birmingham Restaurant Week (BRW) features tons of your favorite local restaurants. For 18 days, participating restaurants offer delicious and discounted menu options that are ideal for sampling and tasty enough to entice attendees to explore all of Birmingham’s eateries. Restaurant Week menus range from $5-$50 per person, and new this year are to-go options, cocktail kits, and food trucks! bhamrestaurantweek.com

August 14 & 15, 2021: Birmingham Hammerfest

Previously slated for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, the 2nd Annual Hammerfest makes its triumphant return on August 14 and 15. See the talent of several professional cycling teams from all over the United States as they race through the Pepper Place streets. You can also watch amateurs and juniors take on the same course! The weekend-long event includes a kids’ zone, community hour, fun ride, dog parade, best-dressed contests, food trucks, and much more. This is the perfect event for the whole family — even the pups! The event is free, and festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. birminghamhammerfest.com

August 14, 2021: Picasso Pets 2021

Celebrate a night of Hollywood glitz and glam at Picasso Pets 2021, a gala fundraiser benefiting Hand in Paw. The signature event is an elegant affair ideal for the Magic City resident in need of a fancy night out for a good cause. Hand in Paw certainly fits the bill as an organization that provides animal-assisted therapy to those who need it most. This highly anticipated cocktail gala celebrates its 20th year with an extravagant cocktail reception featuring an online silent auction, a diamond drop, wine pull, craft beer, wine, specialty cocktails, and a live auction. Tickets are limited and are $250 each. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. givesmart.com

August 14, 2021: Summer Shindig at Old Baker Farm

Summer may be coming to a close, but the fun doesn’t have to stop! Enjoy a family-friendly shindig at Old Baker Farm from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, August 14. See gorgeous sunflowers, pet farm animals, dance to live music, chow down on Food Truck Row, and end the night with a spectacular fireworks show. Tickets are $10 per person, and children under 2 are free. oldbakerfarm.com

August 21, 2021: Save the O’s 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run

Break out your favorite running shoes and head to Greystone Golf & Country Club to participate in a 5K or 1-mile fun run. The event is in memory of Lori Johnson and the thousands of women who have lost their lives to ovarian cancer or are currently battling this terrible disease. For $30, participants receive a T-shirt, a teal ovarian cancer ribbon, and the chance to support life-changing research. The race begins at 8 a.m., and the event features a silent auction and runner awards. runsignup.com

August 22, 2021: Wedding Showcase at Cahaba Brewing Company

Before the busy fall wedding season officially kicks off, grab your favorite bride-to-be and head to Cahaba Brewing Company for a fun wedding showcase. Featuring several of Birmingham’s best wedding vendors, this show includes special giveaways, door prizes, samples, and more. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and early bird tickets are $5. After Saturday, August 7, ticket prices increase to $10. eventbrite.com

RELATED: A Beautiful Shoal Creek Wedding

August 23 – 29, 2021: 23rd Annual Sidewalk Film Festival

After pivoting to a new format last year at the Grand River Drive-In, Birmingham’s most anticipated film celebration returns to the historic Theatre District! Head downtown to view hundreds of films in a variety of genres — all while enjoying some of Birmingham’s most beautiful theaters, including the Sidewalk Film Center and Cinema, the Alabama Theatre, the Lyric Theatre, and many more. Weekend passes are $85 and include access to the opening night film at the Alabama and Lyric Theatres, the opening night after-party, and all Saturday and Sunday films. sidewalkfest.com

August 28, 2021: 10th Annual R(un) for One 5K

Make plans to attend the 10th Annual R(un) for One 5K benefitting Lifeline Children’s Services. This organization raises awareness and funding for orphaned children around the globe. On Saturday, August 28, head to Veterans Park to compete in a 5K or 1-mile fun run. The 5K kicks off at 8 a.m., and the fun run begins at 8:45 a.m. Registration begins at $15. onecause.com

August 28, 2021: Magic City Wine Fest

You’ve heard of Zoo Brews all summer long. If wine is more your style, head to the Birmingham Zoo on Saturday, August 28, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for the 4th Annual Magic City Wine Fest. Attendees can sample wine and beer from regions across the globe, and bites from local restaurants and live music complete the event. Tickets start at $49 and include a complimentary wine glass, a tasting passport, and a donation to the zoo. (Note: Attendees must be 21+.) magiccitywinefest.com

August 28, 2021: Just A Call Away 5K and Fun Run

The Crisis Center hosts the Thomas E. Jernigan Foundation’s Just A Call Away 5K and Fun Run at Patriot Park on Saturday, August 28. Runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to join in on the fun, and there is also the opportunity to participate virtually. Registration is $30 for the 5K or $15 for the fun run. Proceeds benefit the Crisis Center, which serves the unmet needs of people experiencing personal crises or mental health issues. So, lace up your sneakers and head out to run for a great cause! runsignup.com

Safely enjoy the new month, Birmingham!

**********

Looking for more great Birmingham events? Visit our Happenings page!