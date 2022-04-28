Share with your friends! Pinterest LinkedIn Email

Mother’s Day is almost here, and moms deserve some extra love and pampering to make it unforgettable. To help inspire a memorable Mother’s Day, we’ve gathered a list of fabulous local restaurants (in alphabetical order) offering brunch options Mom is sure to love!

Where to Get Mother’s Day Brunch in Nashville

The 404 Kitchen

507 12th Ave. S. Fl 2, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 251-1404

The 404 Kitchen offers a delicious Mother’s Day brunch. Start with French toast casserole with mixed berries, then move on to entrées such as steak with horseradish cream and baked salmon. For a lighter option, consider their citrus salad with kale and feta. (And make sure to try their warm baked cornbread with sorghum butter!) The brunch cost is $58 for adults and $28 for children. Dine-in hours extend from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and you can reserve your spot on OpenTable.

Adele’s

1210 McGavock St, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 988-9700

Adele’s is whipping up an extra-special Mother’s Day menu with various salads, cured meats and seafood, classic brunch offerings, and traditional fare like their famous roast chicken. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and it’s $48 for adults and $20 for children. Reserve your spot here.

answer.

132 46th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 942-0866

Enjoy a Mother’s Day meal at home, but let someone other than Mom do the cooking! Answer. is providing a complete Mother’s Day meal available for pick-up. The Mother’s Day feast includes beef tenderloin, shrimp cocktail, Panzanella salad, roasted Brussels sprouts, whipped potatoes, and strawberry rhubarb crisp with chantilly ice cream for dessert. The meal is designed to feed a family of four and is $225. Place your order by 2 p.m. Friday, April 29, by emailing Victoria at [email protected]. Pick-up is Sunday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chef’s Market

900 Conference Dr, Goodlettsville, TN 37072 • (615) 851-2433

Thanks to Chef’s Market‘s “Breakfast in Bed” box, surprise mom with breakfast in bed! Each beautifully styled box includes your choice of quiche, hollandaise sauce, hashbrown casserole, assorted breakfast baked goods, mixed fruit, a white chocolate-covered strawberry, dark chocolate cake bite truffle, and English breakfast tea. Each box is $25 and comes with heating instructions. Orders must be placed by noon on Saturday, April 30, with pick-up available on Saturday, May 7, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Order yours here.

Commons Club

1 Music Square W, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 808-8888

Commons Club, Virgin Hotels Nashville’s vibrant culinary destination located on historic Music Row, welcomes guests to celebrate Mother’s Day with an indulgent brunch buffet for $35 per person. Highlights include a waffle, biscuit, and bagel bar, a charcuterie station featuring regional meats and cheeses, and a build-your-own bloody mary bar with all the fixings. Brunch begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. Reservations are recommended and can be booked here.

Drusie & Darr + The Hermitage Hotel Tea Service

231 6th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 244-3121

Create a new tradition this Mother’s Day and have afternoon tea at The Hermitage Hotel on their sun-filled veranda. Menu highlights include loose-leaf tea, tea sandwiches with pimento cheese and smoked salmon, as well as an assortment of pastries. In addition, the hotel’s new flagship restaurant, Drusie & Darr, will be hosting a Mother’s Day brunch with an exquisite prix fixe menu. Visit here to learn more.

The Dutch

300 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 379-9000

The Dutch, located in The Gulch’s W Hotel, is the perfect place to take mom for an unforgettable Mother’s Day experience. We recommend taking a seat on their beautiful terrace and ordering their avocado toast or crab cake benedict, paired with Chef Andrew Carmellini’s famous bloody mary. Reserve your table here.

Earnest Bar & Hideaway

438 Houston St #160, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 915-1715

If you’re looking for something different this Mother’s Day, check out Earnest Bar & Hideaway for brunch favorites with a twist. Unique dishes include biscuits with duck fat gravy and their Korean fried chicken sandwich with gochujang slaw and kimchi aioli. You can make reservations on OpenTable.

etc.

3790 Bedford Ave, Nashville, TN 37215 • (615) 988-0332

Chef Deb Paquette and her team at etc. are offering an impressive brunch service from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Mother’s Day. Brunch fare includes a mushroom and Boursin omelet with tempura grits and spicy fried chicken and waffles. Reserve your table here.

Edley’s Bar-B-Que

East Nashville: 908 Main St, Nashville, TN 37206 • (615) 873-4085

Sylvan Park: 4500 Murphy Rd, Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 942-7499

12South: 2706 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37204 • (615) 953-2951

This Mother’s Day, all three of Edley’s Nashville locations are offering Mother’s Day specials, including a “Mom’s Day Filet,” a smoked petite filet roast topped with a demi-glaze that comes with your choice of two sides and cornbread, and a bloody mary bar that includes over-the-top toppings like brisket burnt ends, hot chicken, and pork belly. Edley’s is also serving “MOMosas,” a frozen mimosa with peach puree and a pink sugar rim. Reservations are not necessary.

L.A. Jackson

401 11th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 262-6007

L.A. Jackson, Thompson Nashville’s coveted rooftop bar with sprawling skyline views, is reopening for brunch just in time for Mother’s Day! The rooftop’s brunch menu is perfect to pair with the hotel’s Mother’s Day “Sunday Funday” package, which includes two complimentary drinks. Noteworthy entrées include the Proscuitto and camembert toast with honey dijonnaise and a soft-boiled egg. Reservations are not required.

Marsh House

401 11th Ave. S., Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 262-6001

Don’t miss out on a spectacular brunch at Marsh House. Curated by chef and owner Brian Landry, the menu features fresh seafood and regional fare guaranteed to impress. Savor dishes such as blueberry buttermilk waffles, green tomato shakshuka, and tempura soft shell crab. And, what’s brunch without a boozy component? Round out your meal with a festive bloody mary, mimosa, or seasonal libation. Marsh House’s Mother’s Day brunch is served from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made here.

Miel

343 53rd Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37209 • (615) 298-3663

Miel is rarely open for brunch, so this is an extra special treat. Miel’s Mother’s Day brunch includes tasty options such as shrimp and grits, biscuits and cream with fresh berries, and crab cakes. Seating is available on the patio and veranda, as well as in The Barn. Make your reservations here.

Noelle

200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219 • (615) 649-5000

Pamper mom with a gorgeous brunch at Noelle’s Trade Room and Saidee Gallery. Brunch specials include a raw bar and oysters, omelet station, breakfast bar, and a delightful selection of fresh garden favorites such as strawberry gazpacho shooters. There is even a create-your-own pancake griddle for the little ones with a variety of fun toppings. You’ll also enjoy live music stylings by Nashville harpist Phyllis Taylor Sparks, making the day even more memorable. Make your reservation here.

Oak Steakhouse

801 Clark Pl, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 902-3111

Usually only open for dinner, Oak Steakhouse is preparing a special à la carte brunch menu this Mother’s Day. The chef-driven offerings include char-grilled Gifford’s bacon, filet tips with market hash, and spinach and feta quiche. As a special touch, Oak Steakhouse’s bar director Kala Ellis has created a special spritz-style cocktail called “A Rose for Mom,” made with house rose tea. Reservations are highly recommended, and they’re available on OpenTable.

Old Hickory Steakhouse at Gaylord Opryland Resort

2800 Opryland Dr, Nashville, TN 37214 • (615) 889-1000

Gaylord Opryland Resort is having Mother’s Day brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Old Hickory Steakhouse, the resort’s signature restaurant. The upscale indoor decor and stunning views of the thousands of tropical plants surrounding the restaurant’s terrace allow for the perfect setting to celebrate mom. Highlights include a carving station, omelets with seasonal fillings, and breakfast classics such as vanilla waffles with honey butter. Brunch is $91.77 for adults and $45.89 for children 10 and under. Reserve your table here.

Roze Pony

5133 Harding Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 • (615) 942-5057

Belle Meade’s neighborhood restaurant, Roze Pony, is a brunch favorite. Spoil mom with an Instagrammable cocktail, like their “The Pretty Pony,” a refreshing strawberry and lemon libation topped with sparkling rosé. The menu boasts dishes such as egg sandwiches and beet-cured salmon on rye alongside sweeter options like their luxurious soufflé pancakes. Brunch is served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Reserve your table here.

Saint Stephen

1300 3rd Ave. N., Nashville, TN 37208 • (615) 974-0121

Celebrate at Saint Stephen with a memorable three-course dining experience inspired by the culinary team’s mothers. With beautiful dishes like focaccia with ricotta and spicy honey, red snapper ceviche, and a chocolate soufflé dessert, your meal is bound to be unforgettable. Mother’s Day dinner at Saint Stephen is $60 per person, with seatings starting at 10:30 a.m. and the last seating at 2:45 p.m. You can make your reservations here.

STK Nashville

700 12th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203 • (615) 619-3500

Splurge on an elevated brunch experience at STK Nashville. Known for delectable dishes, innovative cocktails, and a chic interior, the steakhouse is serving up decadent brunch entrées this Mother’s Day, including steak with shaved truffle and eggs benedict topped with lobster. Don’t forget to order a celebratory mimosa or bloody mary as well! Reserve your table here.

TENN Restaurant at Holston House

118 7th Avenue N, Nashville, TN 37203• (615) 392-1234



Head to the Holston House for a rooftop brunch fit for a queen! Enjoy TENN Restaurant’s prix fixe menu of sweet tea-brined ham, crab benedict, pimento cheese quiche, and strawberry pretzel salad, accompanied by assorted scones, savories, sweets, and a hot tea and juice bar for $60 per person . You can add on boozy tea cocktails for an additional $15 per person. Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Reservations can be made here.

Yolan

403 4th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37201 • (615) 231-0405

Yolan presents a special Mother’s Day Brunch with fabulous Italian dishes such as lemon-ricotta pancakes with whipped mascarpone and duck confit with polenta cake, fennel, and a poached egg. Pair your brunch favorites with an Aperol spritz or an array of sparkling wines from Yolan’s signature Bubbles Cart. Reserve your table here.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Do you know of a wonderful local restaurant serving up a fantastic Mother’s Day brunch that we missed? Email [email protected].

********** Keep up with the best part of life in the South. Subscribe to StyleBlueprint!